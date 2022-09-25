10 Subtle Ways The Universe Warns You When You're In Trouble

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Sep 25, 2022
Photo: alena-ozerova / shutterstock.com, sparklestroke / canva creative
Do you know that divine power is always guiding you?
It doesn't care what your religious beliefs are. It isn't disrupted by the presence or lack of your spiritual convictions. The eternal force keeps communicating with you to navigate your journey towards the greatest good.
The universe has striking ways to communicate with us.
It makes everything seem effortless, positive and empowering when you're moving on the right track. But when it finds you distracted from your true life path, the universe warns you with subtle signs implying you're in danger.
Even the blockades and hindrances can be a manifestation of the divine to protect you from impending menace. The question is, are you ready to listen?
RELATED: How The Deepest, Most Insightful People Find Their Wisdom — That You Can Learn, Too
Here are the ten warning signs from the universe that mean you might be in trouble
1. You are always racing against the clock.
Are you finding yourself late for everything, lately? No matter how much you push to be on time, you end up getting late to work, miss deadlines, and are incapable of driving the children to school before the morning prayer.
This uncertain phase in your life is a sign from the Universe warning you to slow down and stop spreading yourself too thin.
2. You have an uneasy gut feeling
Listening to their gut feeling has been saving people around the world to dodge a bullet when they were unsure of the consequences.
If you ever sense an uneasy sensation in your stomach before making a substantial decision or deal, take a halt to reconsider and reanalyze before finalizing things.
RELATED: 13 Ways The Universe Warns You To Stay Away From A Toxic Person
3. You constantly transition from one purpose to another
You find a goal that fascinates you. You start giving your all to it until it's not that interesting. Then, you find another purpose. And the cycle continues.
In the end, you end up getting nowhere. You are confused about why things aren't working. The divine power wants you to find your ultimate purpose and bring clarity into your life.
4. All of your physical space is a mess
You are worried about the disorder of your physical space — it's a ruckus. Even after hours of cleaning, everything falls in the same chaotic order.
The messy workplace or residence is mirroring the condition of your inner situation. Something painful from the past remains in your subconscious. It's a sign that says your inner self wants to get rid of the residues of these experiences.
RELATED: 9 Ways To Quiet Your Mind & Follow The Path The Universe Has Laid Out For You
5. Your physical health is declining
Regular appointments at the doctor's clinic are providing you with short-lived relief. Your health issues are not life-threatening, but negatively impact your mood, performance, and social interactions.
Advertisement Need someone to talk to? Get support from a licensed therapist at BetterHelp. Sign up today and get 15% off!
In such cases, the universe is reminding you how your thoughts affect your physical body. Add routine, peace, and movement to your lifestyle.
6. You struggle to remember even the most important things
The thought of how a responsible person like you has out of the blue begun overlooking things perplexes you. From leaving the door unlocked to not remembering to pay bills… the list goes on and on.
It reveals that you feel lost and confused. Yet, you go on ignoring it. Sit in silence and figure out the reason. The solution will follow soon.
RELATED: 3 Mind Hacks That Will Get You Everything You Want In Life
7. Your problems feel like they are piling up
Life is not black and white. There exists joy and then there stand difficulties. Only when we fight these obstacles is when we unlock the entrances to bliss.
While not dealing with your concerns may provide you moments of comfort now, it's an omen of bad times. You ought to work on realigning your life instead of running away from it.
8. Trying to get sleep seems like a chore
Bedtime is supposed to be relaxing. But sleep is miles away from you. Dim lights, soothing music, and comfy blankets… yet your eyes are wide open.
Your thoughts are keeping you awake at night. This is the Universe warning you of some unfavorable circumstances.
RELATED: How The Universe Lets You Know You're On The Right Track (Finally!)
Related Stories From YourTango:
9. You notice a lot of conflict with family, friends and colleagues
Lately, your life has been full of disagreements and clashes. Due to this, both your personal and professional relationships are struggling.
Not only others, but you fail to agree with yourself at times. Such conflicts are an indication that you need to modify your ways and reconcile with your loved ones, including yourself.
10. You see a lot of negative symbols and omens around you
Negative omens are different amongst races, ethnicity, and religions. What's lucky for a certain culture may be accepted as unholy for another.
Hence, your notion of a negative omen is very personal and unique. If you happen to witness a string of omens that your mind considers adverse, there's something unfair going on in your life that your higher self is already aware of. Now, it's trying to warn you.
If you're experiencing any of these signs, consider it as a divine gift rather than a curse. The Universe is trying to guide you in the best suitable direction. Hence, follow the approach of optimism and positivity.
RELATED: 10 Subtle Ways The Universe Warns You When Your Life Is About To Change
More for You on YourTango:
Sidhharrth S. Kumaar is the Founder of NumroVani and a registered pharmacist-turned-Astro-Numerologist.