Each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope for November 2022:

Your monthly love horoscope is here for November 1 - 30, 2022 for each zodiac sign. Here is what is in store for you during the Scorpio season, the Last Quarter Moon, and the Full Moon in Taurus.

November is a month that is ruled by Scorpio's energy, so it is no surprise that intimacy takes center stage in each zodiac sign's romantic relationship.

Intimacy is often broken apart into the meaning, into-me-I-see.

This shows the importance of how you see yourself will reflect within how deeply you are able to see within another and vice versa.

Intimacy refers to the depth of connection that is felt not just physically, but mentally, emotionally, and even spiritually.

For those relationships which seem life-changing, there is a prominent level of intimacy present in all of these areas.

During the month of November, as many planets, including Venus, the planet of love, shift into philosophical Sagittarius, new energy is amplified. Sagittarius is a fire sign that is always looking for meaning and depth.

If partnered, this month is about going deeper into your connection and relationship, while if single, it represents a time for a truly transformative relationship to enter your life.

Oftentimes intimacy is only thought to be physical; however, that is just the icing on the proverbial cupcake; the real substance comes from the mental, emotional, and spiritual connection that you are able to create with your partner.

Because when you have true all-encompassing intimacy, you also have everything.

Important dates for the month of November 2022, for your zodiac sign's love horoscope.

Tuesday, November 8th

Today marks the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus which will affect your emotions bringing about changes to your relationship. Lunar Eclipses are about internal changes regarding feelings, perspectives, or beliefs which then translate into your life.

Taurus is concerned with stability but also abundance. This is an abundance of love, an abundance of passion, and even abundance in connection. Under this influence, your emotions will be felt more strongly and because of that, you will be drawn by the intensity to no longer deny any part of your heart.

Wednesday, November 16th

Venus shifts into philosophical Sagittarius today alongside the Last Quarter Moon in Leo. Venus in Sagittarius becomes aware of its need for both wings and roots. But it also needs to believe in something momentous, something meaningful, and something beautiful.

Here your relationship takes on greater depth and purpose. If you are searching for a true long-lasting once-in-a-lifetime type of connection blended with the Last Quarter Moon in Leo, you will not be settling for less.

Thursday, November 17th

Mercury, the planet of communication enters Sagittarius today creating a new level of intimacy and depth within your relationship.

Sagittarius likes to discuss important matters and ideas about life and love. This creates the perfect platform for you to discuss what is in your heart and to be able to create a deeper connection with your partner.

Sunday, November 20th

Asteroid Vesta governs your internal light and sparks for life. Today it shifts into Pisces inviting in a more mystical, intuitive sense of self. This translates into your relationships exploring more of these matters together.

It may be seeking psychic counsel or even getting intuitive downloads about you or your relationship. It is important to trust the knowledge that comes through around this time as it truly has a divine meaning.

Tuesday, November 22nd

The Sun shifts into Sagittarius today marking the beginning of this fire sign’s zodiac season. Expect travel or education opportunities to open up for you and your partner as you begin to explore more of what life has to offer under this energy.

It is also a time when long-distance relationships are more likely to manifest or to fall in love unexpectedly while away on holiday. Let yourself fully embrace every moment life has to offer under the energy of Sagittarius.

Wednesday, November 23rd

The New Moon in Sagittarius occurs today alongside the planet of abundance, Jupiter, turning direct in Pisces. This is amazing expansive energy that is designed to get you out of your comfort zone and have you trying a new path. Whether it means together or single, this energy helps you plant new seeds for the abundance that you are seeking within your life and relationship.

Wednesday, November 30th

Pallas is the asteroid that governs problem-solving and bigger-picture thinking. Today in Cancer, it shifts into retrograde affecting your emotional body and how you see your relationship and life.

Under this energetic influence, you have a higher level of emotional intelligence and want to give more of yourself to others.

Compassion becomes key in relationships and because of this you and your partner are able to create a deeply intimate and loving connection this month.

Each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope for November 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love this month: Saturday, November 19th

The middle of this month should prove to be of benefit for you and your partner as Mercury and Venus unite in Scorpio. Mercury is the planet of communication while Venus is all about love and relationships.

Meeting in Scorpio brings the focus of intimacy and connection up for discussion. Whether it is reestablishing an old connection or gearing up for a new one, this is an incredibly passionate time.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love this month: Wednesday, November 16th

Venus, the planet of love, crosses into the fiery terrain of Sagittarius lighting up intimacy and connection for you. This part of your life also governs transformation so it could be that your relationship is changing for the better as well during this time which will bring about a higher level of intimacy within your connection.

November is largely about being able to explore the depths of a relationship so that you can truly transcend into a higher love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love this month: Wednesday, November 16th

Sagittarius governs your romantic relationships, as Venus crosses paths with this zodiac sign, this is where your focus will be for the month ahead.

Sagittarius energy helps you expand what you previously thought was normal or the best that love could be. It opens your thinking to include even more amazing relationship dynamics and will allow you to take risks so that you can grow in love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love this month: Tuesday, November 1st

Like so many this month largely hits on the intimacy and connection that is essential in any relationship. During the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius, this topic is brought up for you to be able to figure out how to move beyond what feels like an obstacle or limitation.

First Quarter Moon helps you stick to what you know is true and real, in Aquarius, it brings up all aspects of intimacy and the connection that you feel with your partner. It is time to not give up on something that you know is meant for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love this month: Sunday, November 20th

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your sense of fire and sparks that you have for life and your relationship. In Pisces, it activates intimacy and connection for you through a transcendent and mystical nature.

You will receive more intuitive downloads this month as well as be able to feel a more spiritual connection to yourself and your relationship. Trust yourself above all else this month.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love this month: Sunday, November 20th

While most are going to be exploring themes surrounding intimacy this month, for you it will be all about your romantic relationship.

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your own inner truth will swim into the mystical waters of Pisces today giving you the chance to feel your way through love. Pisces is the balance to your own innate nature giving you the opportunity to leave logic aside and for once just listen to how you feel.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love this month: Tuesday, November 8th

The big news this month is the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse which will send shockwaves through the part of your life that governs all forms of intimacy.

Lunar Eclipses bring changes to how you feel about something which means that there may have been some internal processing happening on the significance and importance of all aspects of intimacy.

This refers not just to the physical, but the emotional, mental, and even spiritual intimacy that exists within high-functioning relationships.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love this month: Tuesday, November 8th

Life has been turning in unexpected ways since the New Moon Solar eclipse in Scorpio a few weeks ago. Now as November arrives with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus, so do the fireworks. Scorpio energy rules your sense of self while Taurus energy governs your romantic relationship.

The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse brings unexpected changes or developments to your relationship. This is all about bringing together both passion and stability, without ever having to choose between both again.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love this month: Tuesday, November 22nd

Back in October, Mars in Gemini squared off with Neptune in Pisces highlighting the themes of your romantic relationship and home. This creates a crisis point that you will be able to make a weighty decision regarding so that you can bring both of these parts of your life together.

There will be changes to both where you call home and likely even who you commit to under this energy. This transit will not occur again until March of 2023 so it is important to seize this opportunity and trust in being able to bring together all aspects of your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love this month: Wednesday, November 30th

The end of the month becomes especially important for you as Pallas in Cancer turns retrograde. Cancer is the sign that rules your romantic relationships while Pallas in this water sign helps to heighten your emotional intelligence.

A shift began last month with having you incorporate more of your feeling self into the decisions that you make, especially in your romantic relationship, rather than that pragmatic logic you are known for. This month helps you to see how not doing so has affected your partner or dating life and allows you to do better.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love this month: Wednesday, November 16th

The Last Quarter Moon in astrology represents a time of renewed dedication and responsibility. As it occurs in Leo, the zodiac sign that rules your romantic life, it brings this energy to your relationship.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo will help you be able to recommit to your relationship, deepen your bond, and also allow you to make sure that you are not letting anything get in the way of the love that you share.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love this month: Tuesday, November 22nd

You are in a phase of changes coming to your home and family life thanks to Mars being positioned in this part of your life until early next year. Mars in Gemini brings not only changes but also determination to create what you are truly desiring.

As it squares off with Neptune in Pisces, you will be asked what it is that you genuinely want. This is to ensure that you are not just agreeing on what is easiest or what is most comfortable or even what it is that your partner wants. You need to make sure that whatever you are creating is what you genuinely are aligned with because it will make all the difference.

