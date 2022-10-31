Welcome to the Monthly Horoscope reading for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Here we are and it is November of 2022. Now that's a crazy thought, isn't it? It's the end of the year already!

What happened to 2022, and didn't it seem to fly by faster than ever before? Oh Entropy, you crazy thing, you!

But, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let's pay close attention to the astrological events that will influence us during the month of November.

Right at the top, we're looking at the quarter Moon in Aquarius, quickly followed by the soothing touch of the Moon in Pisces.

A smooth entry into the month of November might ease us in nicely, and with all the Scorpio transit coming up, we'll need that peaceful, easy transition.

Week two has us banging our heads against the wall as Venus squares Scorpio, making our love lives a little 'testy' and with Venus sextile Scorpio, on the 13th, we should either be ready for divorce, or the kind of arguing that leads to fun in the bedroom. We are such a weird bunch, we humans, aren't we?

Thankfully, we're heading towards Sagittarius season, which should instantly bring out the creative side of many people. During this time, we'll find that we are content with less and happy to find time alone, to think, to plan, to create.

With Jupiter going direct in Pisces, the latter half of this month should be somewhat joyous; we feel positive about the new year, and we're less inclined to see everything as tragic or pitiful.

We'll end this month with the Quarter Moon in Pisces, and for that, we should be grateful, as this wraps up the astrology in one kindly, polite bow. November starts out heated but ends up as cool as a cucumber.

Each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for November 1 - 30, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll get a good strong start this month, Aries, as it seems you have a very clear picture in your mind of what you want to do, and how long it's going to take to achieve it.

You are all business at the beginning of the month, and this is part of the plan; you want to be open and clear for the holiday season, and you'll be ripe and ready by the time it hits. You're good to go, Aries, and November is going to provide you with much creative flow.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Travel is in store for you this month, Taurus, as you'll be checking in on relatives and old friends who live a distance from you. You feel social and at ease; Scorpio energy drives you to complete what requires your attention, and by the time Sagittarius enters your world, you'll be happy and feel like you want to party. Hang tight, T, the party is only just beginning. Expect this month to bring you much joy and lightness of spirit.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Finally, this month brings you the closure you've been needing, and it's going to feel more than good: it's going to feel like freedom is knocking. You've needed to feel free for months now, and with all the brilliant Sagittarius energy flowing your way, you'll feel like it's good to be you, and that isn't always the case, is it, Gemini? You feel secure and smart, and you make wise decisions throughout the entire month.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

November has you throwing away your old, tired attitude so that you can introduce yourself to new ways, meaning, the creative juices are flowing and it's time for you to get your hands dirty. It's time to get involved in a major creative endeavor. This could be theater work of something that involved the community. You feel strong and secure this month, and nothing intimidates you. You are ready to branch out on your own, and you are there for all the success you can attract.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've spent so much of this year learning from your own mistakes, and it seems that you've finally caught on to what is right for you, and what is definitely wrong. You have shed your skin, so to speak, Leo, and now you feel stronger and wiser than ever before. November brings out a side to you that is rarely seen, and it's your 'loner' side. You enjoy being by yourself because that is where you create your best work. Creativity abounds this month, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be putting together the pieces of your life during the month of November, in so much as you now know where you and your loved one stand...and it's in a good place. You've learned so much this year, and you've had to give up a few things as well. But, so far, so good, Virgo. You are now learning to let go of that which no longer serves you, and with Sagittarius energy supporting you in this, you'll find that you feel much freer and a whole lot calmer about things.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Scorpio energy really upsets your world at the beginning of the month, but as time presses on, you'll realize that the upset was 'part of the plan' as it seems you needed to be 'shocked' into action. By week two of the month, you'll have a fantastically positive outlook, as if you've just won some major victory. Life starts to pick up by mid-month, so prepare to spend quality time with family and friends. Your presence is requested, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

November is a great month for you, as you'll be shimmering in your power during this time, Scorpio. You know how to wow a crowd, whether that crowd is made up of an audience, or simply you and a loved one. You enjoy your stay at the top, but you are also very gregarious about welcoming Sagittarius energy. You know this sign does you well, and it increases your creative drive. You'll be happy to know that November is here to bring you and your talents back into the spotlight.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As soon as November kicks in, you'll feel a wave of relief as this month always feels so good to you. It's time to take hold of all of that great Sagittarius energy and do what you do best with it: create. You'll find that the early days will be inspiring, while the latter half of the month will be dedicated to production. So, get ready to start a major project that will have you enjoying yourself so much that you may never want to stop.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your love of family is about to rise to the surface in November as you begin your holiday planning around this time. This is where you get to see the people in your family that you love the most. You are not as concerned with your love life or even your work situation right now; all is well on those fronts. This month is for doing what you love the most: laughing and sharing stories with members of the family in warm, inviting spaces.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's taken a while for you to process some of the events that have happened to you this year, but November seems to bring you more than clarity; you feel that now you have direction, too, and that makes sense with Sagittarius, the Archer, as your guide. What once didn't make sense now makes total sense to you, and it inspires you to make a move on your life. The days of procrastination are now over, Aquarius. It's time for momentum and progress.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is one of the best months of the year for you, Pisces. You feel like your talents are able to be put to good use, and you feel important to those who are interested in using them. There's a good vibe in the air, and it may be due to the holiday season, or it may just be that you're able to parlay the feisty energy of Scorpio into solid decision-making skills while gliding into Sagittarius for the win. The latter half of the month has you cooking, baking, creating, writing, and healing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.