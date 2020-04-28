The Zodiac Signs Who Can't Accept The Truth Vs. The Ones Who Call It As They See It, Ranked

The truth hurts.

Knowing how to accept the truth and handle raw honesty, no matter what that truth may be, is a gift that not everyone has. We all have experience with situations where we would much rather someone lie to us than tell us the truth, because reality isn’t always easy to hear.

On the other hand, there are times in our lives when we absolutely want to know what is going on, hard to hear or not, because it helps know what we are dealing with.

While your zodiac sign may be able to handle confrontation and hard truths, you may still find yourself in a situation where you simply can’t handle honesty.

Likewise, you may have a zodiac sign where you'd much rather sweep the truth under the rug and stick with white lies. But eventually, you find yourself in a situation where you want nothing but brutal facts.

The point is, humans are complicated creatures; what we want from each other can change all the time.

So, what’s the real reason we avoid the truth? Obviously, not all of us seize up every time a serious conversation takes place.

One reason is because the truth comes with a lot of emotions we’re not always ready to face head-on. If you brush it under the rug, you never have to face those feelings. Another reason is that facing the truth means uncovering parts of yourself that you may have tried hiding or ignoring for a long time.

However you feel about the truth, there are some of us who are never quite able to handle it, and those of us who always speak our truths.

Who are the zodiac signs who can't handle the truth?

1. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is the most non-confrontational zodiac sign there is. Not only can he not handle the truth, but he also can’t even face it.

There are times when he will shrug off what you’re trying to share with him, and times when he actively runs away from the truth. There’s something about being faced with the truth that just sets Libra on edge.

As someone who is constantly looking for ways to please everyone (including himself), the truth kind of throws everything that makes him Libra out of balance. He’d rather continue to lie to the people he cares about (including himself) and sweep the real truth under the rug. All out of love, of course.

2. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces always tries to distance himself as far away from the real world as possible. Why? Because the real world is full of hard truths and coming face to face with honesty at every turn, and he despises it.

Pisces can’t handle the truth because it forces him to take off his rose-colored glasses — the only thing that protects him from the big, bad world. He’s a dreamer, and he’s much more comfortable living in his own little world inside his head where he can be blissfully unaware of real life.

3. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For someone who is so opposed to change, Taurus does quite a lot of work doing damage control and changing what’s real to him and what’s not, all so that he never has to come face to face with the real truth.

The reason Taurus can’t handle the truth is because he’s one of the best liars of the zodiac. Not only is he able to lie to others to make him seem like he’s more knowledgeable or confident than he is, but he’s also learned how to lie to himself so that he can avoid the truth.

Seems like a lot of work, but Taurus will do what it takes to avoid change or disruptions of any kind to his life.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer has a hard time handling the truth simply because he doesn’t always believe it. You could tell him something completely true and totally believable, and he would still say, “That can’t be true.”

Cancer is one of the more suspicious zodiac signs, which means that he is always a little bit skeptical of the truth and certain people. If he doesn’t trust you wholeheartedly, there’s a good chance that he won’t believe anything you tell him, truth or not.

It may take a bit of convincing on your end, but Cancer will eventually accept the truth, just not before he has a chance to tell you that he doesn’t believe you first.

5. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo has a lot of things going for him, but handling the truth is not one of them (sorry, not sorry).

The reason is because he’s a natural-born worrier. Even though he might not always show it on the outside, his mind is going a hundred miles an hour, worrying about anything and everything.

Virgo can’t handle the truth because it blows up all of the protective layers of lies and half-truths that he has cocooned himself in. In other words, Virgo believes certain truths only, and telling him the real truth shatters what he thought he believed.

6. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is so plugged into his phone and involved in so many different people's lives that it’s no wonder he has trouble handling the truth sometimes.

He has so many people in his ear telling him this or that, that things can get pretty confusing for him. He doesn’t just have a hard time handling the truth, he has a hard time deciphering what the real truth is from what someone told him, too.

Gemini is probably the zodiac sign most likely to succumb to fake news and half-truths. He can be so easily influenced that he can believe a hundred different things at once, even if they don’t even really make all that much sense in context.

Sometimes, he does figure it out eventually, but not always.

Who are the zodiac signs who prefer honesty over lies?

7. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio wants to be the kind of person who calls it like he sees it, but he also wants people to like him. His circle is small, so any chance he gets to show someone that he has a big heart and is a good friend is a chance he’s going to take.

If that means fudging the truth a bit, then that’s what he’ll do. At the same time, Scorpio wants to be seen as trustworthy, which means telling it like it is, even when the truth is hard. Scorpio is clearly conflicted on the person he wants to be.

8. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn doesn’t have time to beat around the bush, so he chooses honesty and the truth over lies. That said, he does it with kindness to soften the blow.

Contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs, Capricorn is a lot kinder and gentler than people give him credit for. This sign has a lot of love in his heart and has a hard time facing the truth when it comes to these specific people.

Any other time, he tells it like it is, but when it comes to situations that are important or close to his heart, he tends to look for ways to soften the blow.

9. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Given the choice, Leo prefers to be honest over lying. He’s one of the most real zodiac signs who is always authentically himself, so telling it like it is just comes naturally to him.

While Leo can be a softie at times, that doesn’t mean that he can’t also be truthful. He believes that telling people the truth shows that he respects them, and he hopes people do the same for him, too.

Whether he likes you or he doesn’t, Leo will always choose to be honest with you.

10. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius isn’t known for being very emotional or in his feelings, which sometimes actually helps him be more honest with people, believe it or not. Rather than getting caught up in his emotions, he can stick to the facts.

While Aquarius can handle the truth far better than other zodiac signs, he has a way of speaking that seems harsher than it’s meant to be. Aquarius can be very blunt when telling the truth because that’s just who he is.

He doesn’t often soften the blow for you, even if you’re in his inner circle. This is Aquarius in his most authentic form.

11. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries doesn’t have time to save your feelings and beat around the bush. He will tell it like it is, and you can either take it or leave it.

While Aries does have a soft, mushy center, he also has a hard, outer shell that makes it easy for him to tell you the truth without getting caught up in his feelings in the process.

Aries is fearless and unafraid to incite an argument. He would much rather let you know that he doesn’t pull punches than for you to have to guess if he’s being authentic with you or sidestepping the truth. There’s certainly no guessing with Aries.

12. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If any zodiac sign is the most honest out there, it’s Sagittarius. In fact, he is brutally honest, no matter how harsh or uncalled for his biting words are.

Not only can Sagittarius handle the truth from others, but he can dish it out, too. Sagittarius believes that honesty is one of the most important traits you can have, and he always tries to live up to the same standards he holds everyone else to, even when his brand of honesty can be a bit more brutal than others.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who's passionate about the environment, feminism, and astrology.