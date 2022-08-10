Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For August 15 – 21, 2022

This week begins with a strong theme of letting go of the past so that you can really embrace not just the present moment but also what is possible for the future.

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus occurs this week which reactivates the North Node Uranus union in this sign from July 31st, an energy that will carry you through many significant changes in your romantic life for the rest of the year.

The energy right now is focused on change, but it is also a lot about realizing what has already changed.

In relationships, the past can be carried through even unconsciously by being afraid of what is to come in the future.

By holding onto this often self-sabotage occurs because the past is being repeated by choice, even if you are unaware of it.

During the next few days look for what you are holding onto, what you are afraid will repeat itself, and most importantly the conversations that you need to have because of it.

Mercury is currently in Virgo which means not only is it more active, but it is also all about plans and the details of your romantic life and relationships.

It is time to get to the heart of the matter and no longer hold your truth back for fear of what others may think or even do.

The only way to truly see if you are in alignment with someone that you are interested in romantically is to speak your own truth and desires, otherwise, it will only ever be built on an illusion which no matter how deep the love is, ultimately will never last.

When you are in a place to see things clearly, you are also able to see that the past does not repeat itself unless you don’t choose to make the future different.

Here are important dates that affect your weekly love horoscope for August 15 – 21, 2022.

Thursday, August 18th

The romantic energy of the week hits a high point as Venus in Leo aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries. This brings an incredibly inspirational theme to the week as well as lucky opportunities in love.

Venus represents love and relationships, while in Leo, it means you are encouraged to tune into your heart and not hesitate at speaking your truth and going after what you want.

Jupiter in retrograde is helping you to learn from past choices so that you can make different ones now which will align with the abundance that you are hoping to create in your love life. This truly is incredibly lucky and harmonious energy to make dreams come true.

Friday, August 19th

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus occurs today, reactivating the North Node Uranus union which occurred within this sign at the end of July. This is super-powered energy to move forward without delay.

You will have to reflect not only on what you need to leave behind but also on what you may need to sacrifice in order to make it happen, but it is all for the reward of feeling like your life is truly aligned to your own fate. Let this lunar event help you see that holding onto things from your past, whether people or arguments, can often take away from the joy and love you want to create in your future.

Saturday, August 20th

Mars, the planet of action and ambition, shifts into Gemini today, promoting you to become more curious about the risk that you take to create the reality that you are seeking.

Mars also represents masculine energy which in Gemini can mean that more conversations need to take place in order for changes or growth to occur. This is a time when your words should especially be in alignment with your actions so that you can make sure you are not only advocating for yourself but also genuinely putting in the effort to act from your heart.

Sunday, August 21st

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your own internal light as well as your home, shifts into Aquarius as part of its retrograde. During this time, it is a chance for you to review your own choices and feelings involving your authenticity and what defines home.

Aquarius is a sign that is all about rebellion and freedom but also choices that benefit others in your life. Often you may need to make choices that others don’t necessarily agree with in order to feel like you are not only honoring yourself but also promoting what is best for everyone involved.

This may especially be true if you feel like your relationship needs to transition to friends or even family, but your partner does not. Listen to your own authentic flame today and trust your own feelings about the path forward.

Here is the weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign starting August 15 – 21, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 15th

Your feelings are your source of energy which you are reminded of as the Moon shifts into your sign at the beginning of the week. Jupiter is still in retrograde in Aries which means that there is a period of reflection that you are supposed to be moving through.

You often try to analyze or rationalize your feelings because love is not always logical, but this week it is best to just simply take your feelings for what they are, the truth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 17th

After some intense weeks, it is time to settle back into your heart and check in with your emotional self. The priority needs to be your own well-being as life continues to shift in unexpected directions.

Take some time at the beginning of the week to make sure you are getting enough rest and that you are not bypassing any important realizations or feelings. Then you will be in the place to have any conversations or initiate the action in your relationships that you need to.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, August 20th

As the Moon slips into your zodiac sign at the end of the week it is time to make peace with many of the feelings that have plagued you.

If you feel that your relationship is not adding up to what you had thought it would be or what you truly need, then it is time to say something. But your own feelings may be at play too. Make sure that you are not just feeling restless in your own life before you let it affect your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 15th

Pluto in Capricorn aligns with Mars in Taurus bringing together the themes of those you surround yourself with and the relationship choices that you make. Right now, so much of the astrology is helping you get to that space where you are honoring and speaking your truth.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

But those that you surround yourself with play a valuable part in this as you need to recognize your own needs and desires apart from those around you. Make sure you are making decisions that truly align with your heart and not the opinions of others this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, August 21st

Asteroid Vesta moves into Aquarius as part of her retrograde illuminating what defines home. Aquarius is your opposing sign which means that it brings up themes of romance and committed relationships, but it is also about the love for the place which you call home.

Spend time this week reflecting on this and whether or not you have chosen the easy way versus what it is you really want. It is time to walk your own path even if it is one that others are not.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, August 21st

Neptune in Pisces today aligns with Mercury in Virgo representing some important conversations you need to have in your relationships regarding what it is you truly need from love.

Most of this year has involved important lessons regarding love and finances, but a big part of that is also being able to discuss and talk about what it is you need.

As you are able to get to that place of self-assuredness within yourself then you are able to discuss things without feeling insecure or triggered. The words that you are able to share are what goes into building that solid foundation of a relationship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, August 16th

The Moon in Aries today brings your focus on your feelings and whether or not you are truly acting upon them. There can be many reasons why you may not always share your feelings.

It may seem that it is pointless, that the risk of speaking up outweighs the benefit or it just may be too far from reaching out of your comfort zone.

During the energy of this week, you are being supported by the universe to frankly speak up about what it is you need and want from your partner, as that is the only way that you will actually achieve it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, August 19th

The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus occurs today helping you to reflect on what it is you need to release from your romantic past so that you can truly be available to seize any new beginnings. Taurus has been active lately as the North Node Uranus union took place in this sign and is once again reactivated under today’s Last Quarter Moon.

Taurus is your sign of love and romance and has been an area that has been creating change in your life all year. It is time to genuinely let things go and to focus only on what is ahead of you, not behind you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, August 20th

Mars shifts into Gemini today prompting you to take the action that you have been considering in your romantic life. Mars is the planet of action and drive while Gemini represents romance and love to you as it is your opposing sign.

Mars in Gemini will be encouraging important conversations about the action that you are or have been planning to take in your romantic life. Don’t let anything that has come before this moment be something that holds you back, it is truly possible to create the relationship that you have always been seeking.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, August 20th

Mars in Gemini initiates a new beginning for you to be able to make healthier decisions in your relationships. Gemini activates the focus around health and while it can deal with your physical body, it also involves emotional health and the decisions and choices you make from that space. Look for where you can make healthier decisions in your romantic life this week.

It may be an issue of a work-life balance or even showing up in a more focused way for your partner. Remember that change does begin with the choices that you make.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Thursday, August 18th

Venus in Leo unites with retrograde Jupiter in Aquarius helping you utilize the lessons that you have learned with the relationship that you chose to create. Learning lessons is not always so fun but when you are in that place to take everything that you have learned and now are able to see more clearly it makes it all worth it.

Use the energy this week to make decisions in love that you will be grateful for in the future, even if it is a stretch at the moment. You are being guided to focus more on what is to come rather than what has already happened.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, August 16th

Mercury in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus today signifying some important discussions about relationships that must take place. Mercury is the planet of communication and in Virgo, it lights up everything related to romance and relationships.

Uranus in Taurus represents conversations and communication which means that you are getting a double dose of energy around this important theme. Make sure that you are always speaking from your heart and never from your fears.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.