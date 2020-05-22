How Each Zodiac Sign Deals With Betrayal

Their reaction to betrayal may surprise you.

To have someone betray you after you’ve given them your trust is one of the worst things that can happen to a person.

Betrayal affects us in many different ways and can change how you deal with people and situations in the future. Since we all handle betrayal in our own way, it’s not surprising that astrology and our zodiac signs have a distinct way of helping us cope.

While some zodiac signs know how to deal with betrayal and come out of their heartbreak stronger, others cannot overcome it.

You can heal and move on by feeling whatever you need to feel. Don’t pretend that you’re fine and that everything’s cool if it’s not. Get mad, angry, confused, and try to express it in a healthy way. Talk to someone that you can trust.

There’s no time limit on feeling better, so don’t try to force yourself into getting over it. Take as much time as you need, and be truthful with yourself about your emotions. Try to get to a place of forgiveness for you more than the person who betrayed you.

The most important thing of all is to not rush into any life-altering decisions. Sure, a new haircut or a few days on your own are both great, but don’t make a decision that could change everything when you’re in such an emotional state.

How does your zodiac sign react to betrayal?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What Aries doesn't do when they're betrayed? They don't keep it to themselves.

Aries lets everybody know when they've been betrayed. Social media might not be the best place to share one's feelings, but it works for Aries.

These individuals want the betrayer to feel not only their wrath, but the anger of their community as well. They will also get in the face of the person who betrayed them, and demand to know why they did it and what they're going to do to make things right.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus are the opposite of Aries in their reaction to betrayal. They tend to keep all their feelings to themselves.

They'll feel horrified that someone they trusted (and Taurus don't trust easily) deceived them. They'll feel overwhelmed by sadness, embarrassment, humiliation, and disappointment.

If they decide to get even, they'll plan their revenge carefully and wait until no one would expect them to act. When the time is right and Taurus strikes, it will seemingly come out of the blue.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When betrayed, Gemini will act as if what happened wasn't a big deal. They may even throw a party just to show everyone how over it they are.

Geminis don't want to appear too vulnerable or they might get hurt again. However, when they're alone at night, their feelings will bubble up to the surface and they'll be in pain.

They'll blame themselves for letting someone in who ultimately destroyed their trust. But the next day back at work, no one will be the wiser that Gemini is experiencing heartbreak.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Since Cancer is already in touch with their emotions, they react even stronger to being betrayed.

They'll share their feelings with almost anyone who cares enough to listen, and they'll hang on to the hurt for a long time. Being betrayed will affect Cancer's whole life, and will change how they form relationships and who they trust.

Cancer will stop speaking to the betrayer, but they won't block them on social media platforms. If they want to check in on their betrayer in the future, they'll need access.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos take betrayal very personally and will question how someone could betray them, of all people. Leos are strong and they'll put on a good front, but they'll grieve for the relationship they once had.

Leo will try to take advantage of the situation in some way and make the betrayer pay. They'll want to try to talk it out, and if the other person feels sorry enough for what they did, Leo will engage others to help them get back at the perpetrator.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When Virgo finds out they've been betrayed, they have a huge reaction — they scream, they cry, they throw things, and they walk out.

They demand that the betrayer fix things, and if they refuse, Virgo will begin to develop a plan of retribution. If Virgo wants payback against you, you better take it seriously because they won't stop until they've got it.

Remember: Virgos have an idea for detail and they remember the little things, so don't be surprised if you keep running into them in weird places.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When Libra is betrayed, it will hurt them but they won't let it stop them. They'll try to get over it quickly and move on.

They don't like confrontation, so they would just not ever speak of it again and cut that person out of their life, rather than have a long, drawn-out discussion.

Where Libras are generous is when they forgive, and there's a chance they'll want to try to work with the person who hurt them to rebuild their relationship.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You take your life in your hands if you betray Scorpio. They don't do betrayal well but they're excellent at revenge.

It will take a lot to get them to forgive someone who betrayed them, but barely any energy to come up with a great way to get revenge.

Scorpios are sensitive, and when they're heartbroken it's all they can do to channel those feelings into acts of vengeance. Know that once you betray a Scorpio, you probably will never again have a place in their life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When Sagittarians are betrayed, they will be horrified for a small amount of time, but then will brush it off and focus on something else. The best way for them to get over betrayal is to change their location and go somewhere new.

They're very optimistic and don't tend to go over the details of how they were hurt or how they're going to get payback. Living well really is the best revenge.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When Capricorn is betrayed, they will do what they can to forget about it. They'll throw themselves into their work, take on new projects, or write that novel they've always wanted to write.

However, the truth is that Capricorn is hurting, no matter how they try to hide it, and what they really want is an apology.

If the person who broke their trust could just take responsibility for their actions and apologize, things would start to make sense again in Capricorn's world. The truth may be the one thing they want, but they rarely get it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When Aquarius is betrayed, they become ice cold. They may have an emotional response but they're not likely to share it with anyone, let alone the person who betrayed them.

Over time, Aquarius will be able to look at the betrayal logically and scientifically. Aquarians are often fascinated by human behavior, especially when it affects them, so they use the opportunity of being the object of someone's betrayal as a learning experience.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When Pisces is betrayed, they'll be so overcome with emotions that they'll crumble to pieces on the spot. If the person who betrayed them asks for forgiveness, Pisces will give it to them, even if it's not the first time that person broke their trust.

They want to believe they're over it and can allow that person back in their life, but any kind of betrayal actually takes Pisces a long time to get over. If they're artistic, they will use those feelings in their art.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.