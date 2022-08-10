Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For August 15 – 21, 2022

This week becomes energized with hope as action-orientated Mars moves into quick-thinking Gemini.

Mars rules our drive, and ambition because of its warrior-like nature, it has no problem taking the lead and dominating when necessary.

It does not hold back or even second-guess what needs to be done, but the one thing it does lack at times is the ideas to pursue, instead of often waiting for the situation to arrive on its doorstep.

All of that changes this week though as Mars moves into Gemini bringing together both lucky ideas and the dedicated action to make them a reality.

This is coming in at a perfect time as last week held powerful energy to help you release the old, seize your own independence, and remember what joy truly feels like. Now you are in the place to make it all happen.

Mars in Gemini has brilliant ideas and can follow through on them—something that can be lacking within yourself or your life at times.

The most important thing to remember this week is that it does not matter what has happened before, what has not worked out, or even what challenges previously existed.

To Mars, all that exists is this moment and within it, anything becomes possible.

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your inner drive and sparks, shifts into Aquarius this week as part of her retrograde intensifying that theme of individuality for the greater good.

You are of no good to anyone unless you first are good to yourself and this is actually where the key to luck hides because the more that you are in tune with your own truth, the less likely a lucky opportunity will be able to pass you by.

For each zodiac sign, here's the luckiest day of the week starting August 15 – 21, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 15th

Mars, your ruling planet is currently in Taurus and it speaks with Pluto in Capricorn. Today, this kicks off the start of something new. As much as you have been considering taking off in a new direction, the energy today fully supports it.

Whether it is a career move, hobby, or even just experiencing something out of your daily routine, there is not just joy in this practice today but a greater lesson that will benefit you in the long run.

You do not always need to hold yourself back out of fear of making a mistake, sometimes it is just about trusting yourself in the first place to know exactly what it is you need.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 19th

The Last Quarter Moon occurs in Taurus helping you release what is taking up valuable space for the new to take root. A great deal of change has been occurring within your life recently, but to fully take advantage of it, you need to have made space for it to grow.

Letting go is not always easy but when you know that you are doing it for the greater good of what you have been trying to manifest, the purpose of it becomes clear. Instead of focusing on what it feels like you are losing, look at what you have to gain.

There is no way to add new things into your life without first making space, it is time to declutter.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, August 20th

Mars enters Gemini today fast-tracking your plans and ambitions so that success becomes guaranteed. Mars is the planet that helps you get things done, and when it is in Gemini, it means that you will be operating in top form and able to make choices from the truest part of who you are.

Do not let others sideline you with their doubts, right now, Mars is your superpower helping you overcome obstacles that you previously thought were permanent. Make sure to take advantage of this energy by not overthinking or procrastinating, two things that you sometimes do better than any other sign. Luck is created by those who seize it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 21st

Mercury, currently in Virgo, is lighting up your area of communication, helping you clear the path for success in the future. You may feel a great deal but being able to share that with others is something that you often need to learn the importance of through experiences.

This week you are being encouraged to open up and have important conversations that will create more possibilities for luck in the future. A big part of those magical divine moments is communication, do not underestimate the significance of any conversations.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 15th

Today Mars in Taurus works with Pluto bringing about new and exciting opportunities within your career zone. When you are thinking of creating the life that you truly love, loving what you do should be at the forefront of that.

Your career or work is such a significant part of your life and involves such a great deal of time and energy that if you are not completely in love with it, then it ends up taking away from everything else.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Make sure to seize any opportunities that come your way, especially if it feels like it will bring greater job satisfaction.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 18th

Jupiter currently retrogrades in Aries and harmonizes with Venus in Leo bringing an increase to your finances this week. If it seems that there is never enough money to go around or that what you are bringing in is not equivalent to the work that you are putting in, all of that is about to change.

This week Jupiter is bringing in some new ways to make money, whether through opportunities or even advances in your current place of employment. As long as you remain open to what the universe brings your way and unafraid to try something new, you will soon see the results in your bank account.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, August 20th

Mars shifts into Gemini today encouraging you to learn something new which will provide a payout later on. Gemini rules the part of your life that helps you expand your knowledge and learn new things.

With Mars, the planet of action and ambition coming in it means that you will be encouraged to expand yourself which will end up creating financial rewards for yourself. Think of a new class, program, or even furthering your education. You never know what passion will ultimately be your purpose.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 21st

Vesta, the asteroid that governs your internal spark and your home and family shifts into Aquarius today. This is an area of your life that is actually ruled by Aquarius so it is almost like a double dose of this energy in your life.

Aquarius is a sign that thrives on freedom and independence, two words that are not always synonymous with home and family, but which are important to you. Look for ways that you can create greater amounts of space in these areas, whether it is alone time, changing things around the home, or even who you live with. This will allow growth for other areas of your life as well.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 18th

Retrograde Jupiter in Aries joins up with Venus in Leo today helping you to learn new ways of expressing yourself which unlock doors that previously felt immovable. You are a fire sign which means that there is no shortage of your passion, however, that does not mean that you always accurately communicate how people and situations make you feel.

When you are truly able to express yourself, you also are able to attract and manifest more of what is meant for you. Part of luck is being able to advocate for yourself about what you truly need.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 15th

Pluto in Capricorn aligns with Mars in Taurus giving you the green light to try something new which will turn out to be a major part of that future you have been dreaming of creating. Trying something new is not always your foray.

You prefer the well-worn path even if it is not necessarily the most abundant. But with all the energy lately, your curiosity about doing things differently has been stirred up which means that you will be able to take advantage of this new energy. Try something new, you just might find it is what you have been needing all along.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 21st

Vesta Retrograde enters Aquarius helping you to establish what it is that you really need and want for your life while giving you the independence needed to create it. Vesta governs your inner light and home, so look at these areas of your life and see how you can change things to have them be more in alignment with your own needs.

You do not necessarily have to do a complete overhaul but making sure that you are using that Aquarian energy to create your own luck by designing a life that fits is how true happiness and abundance are found.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 18th

Venus in Leo unites with retrograde Jupiter in Aries drawing you to focus and value your physical health as the gateway to a life filled with abundance. Emotional health tends to be something that is always your priority and while you are one to become more dehydrated than most, staying present in your physical body can sometimes be challenging.

This week focuses on your health, what you put into your body, the rest you get, and also on what ways you move your body, as how you treat yourself will ultimately reflect in the life that you create.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.