Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign, April 25, 2022 - May 1, 2022

Your weekly tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology starting Monday, April 25, 2022 to Sunday, May 1, 2022.

It's time for the weekly one card tarot reading for each of the zodiac signs. I do hope you're ready for the week, as it seems to be one filled with many lessons that will make us both aware and wiser for our efforts.

And it does feel like wisdom is what will guide our choices and decisions during this final week of April, 2022.

There comes a time in everyone's life where we have to step up to the plate and simply DECIDE. This week brings up the fact that many of us have procrastinated ourselves into a state of nothingness.

We haven't moved or gained any traction, and that is a state that must change. This week brings us good reasons to change and the ability — for many of us — to take charge and 'make it happen.'

We will be presented with challenges that we'll need to accept; the days of denial and laziness are over. We need to step forward and make ourselves a part of this life that we're living. The cards are very straightforward during this time, and the main gist of the lessons here is, "Get out there and do something. Time is fleeting. Wake up. Do it. Live your life."

Here’s your zodiac sign’s weekly tarot card reading for April 25 - May 1, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

It looks as though you'll be taking on an important responsibility this week, Aries. And while the work is just as hard as it is important, you'll tend to it with great responsibility and care.

The days of bitterness and resentment are now over; if you are still involved in a situation that could potentially cause you grief, you merely let that roll off your back. You are all business this week, and all of it grants you success and peace of mind. You are doing the right thing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

This is the week where you confront both your fears and your stagnation. You've come to realize that there is no more time left and that this life comes with its limits; this gets you to move like you've never moved before.

What needs to be done gets done, because, no matter what it is, it's up to you to make the change in your life. This hits you like a brick and puts you in the heart of action; you are fully capable of handling anything that comes your way this week, whether it's impossibly hard or a piece of cake.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Due to forces beyond your control, you will be put in the position of having to either defend yourself or attack someone. This isn't a physical attack, so no worries on that count, but this week brings with it a difficult situation that you will be a part of.

There is no getting out of this obligation and it will seriously put a dent in your lifestyle. It is, however, temporary, so you needn't flip out with worry. Stay in the moment, deal with the mess that requires your attention, and then move off of it as quickly as you can.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You'll be dealing with business affairs this week, and what makes this particularly good is that — you're good at it. What calls for your attention may intimidate a lesser person, but you are not that lesser person, in fact, you are the right one for the right job.

Your timing this week will be impeccable; you could probably play the lottery and win something because your luck is doing well. Still in all, your best moments will be the victories gained in business and finance. You are helpful to your family in this way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Here's your opportunity to grab a good job, because one will be offered to you this week. You are diligent and honest, and it shows. Your ability to handle heavy responsibility is something that others have come to trust, and your trustworthiness is exactly what's going to get you where you want to be this week.

While it may not be about the money, it definitely will be about the creative energy you can bring to the situation. There is great value to what you do; your work is, in a way, priceless.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This week does not bring much more than the usual, which, in your case means work. What's good is that nothing will become upset, and what's mundane is that nothing really upgrades; it's all just the status quo.

This may bore you a bit, but you'll have your pleasant distractions to help you through the week. You'll be thankful for the lack of events as you'll see it all as downtime and a chance to catch up with the things that help you relax, like TV, phone apps, and video games. As mentioned, it's not a week of big-brain work; it's merely another week in the life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

What you've become used to is about to change. This could be upsetting if you let it, but there are positives to the change involved.

You are so accustomed to things going according to plan that you've relinquished the idea that there's any other way — and yet, this week opens the gates to the knowledge that not only is there another way, it's the way that avails itself to you now. Expect a re-routing of your set ways; things are about to change for good. It's a good thing and even better if you accept this.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You may spend a little more time than usual on things like your appearance, or caring about body image. What you'll need to watch out for is self-obsessed vanity and indulgence. You could border on becoming obnoxious to others this week as it seems as though you only care about yourself.

And as you know, that's not true, but your self-indulgent ways may have others convinced that you have no eyes for anything but your own pains, concerns, and ideals.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

There's something kind of perfect about Sagittarius receiving this tarot card. As we all know, you're the most independent of the zodiac signs, and much like the Hermit, you really like spending your time alone.

This week, as the card is reversed, you'll not only spend time alone, you'll spend it worrying. There's something on your mind that makes you retreat into your own world, where no one can influence you.

This tarot card implies living in a bubble, which, in a way, is the Sagittarius method. You'll be OK because you'll sort out your anxiety on your own time, in your own way.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You had a feeling that things would work out as they are this week, and you were right. Whether 'things' are good or bad, it matters not. What matters is that this week allows you to trust in your own ability to make the right choices.

You are insightful, but you're also a hard-case, and that means that this week, you won't be anyone's best friend. You have a purpose; to work, to get the job done right. You are fully capable of plowing right through anyone who prevents your progress.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Not a bad week at all, Aquarius, as it seems there will be much peace and contentment going on for you and your friends and family. While it's not going to be a wild ride, there are events taking place this week that you will be a part of, and happily so, as these moments will be both memorable and positive.

It's a great week to get together with an old friend and go over good memories. It's also a great week for feeling gratitude for all that you have. Life is good!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You'll be making a firm, executive decision this week and once you lay down the law, all things will fall into place. While this is mostly a positive tarot card to receive, it's also a card that symbolizes hardness; this is not a particularly joyful week, though it is a week of hard-earned victory.

You are the only one who can make the moves laid out for you this week, and you will do it with precision and wisdom. You are the boss of you, and because you own this status, you are able to rule your world.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.