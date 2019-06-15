Zodiac Signs Who Achieve Their Goals Vs. Slackers Who Easily Give Up, Ranked

Do you slay your goals or give up before you start?

Even if you consider yourself to be a goal-oriented person, you know that you need to set realistic goals; otherwise, you’ll never succeed at anything. When you set goals, there are times when you might have a lot of ideas and energy to get started, but not enough discipline to make it happen.

Understanding how to achieve your goals begins with splitting up your big dreams into bite-sized chunks; that way, you’ll have a much better time actually seeing them through to the end.

For some zodiac signs in astrology, knocking out goals is as easy as setting them. Unfortunately, that can't be said for all the signs.

You can fail over and over just to succeed one day, but the minute you give up or quit, you’re telling yourself that the failure just isn’t worth succeeding in the end.

Getting out of that quitter’s mindset starts with changing your thoughts. You have all the power in the world to change how you see failure, success, and goal-setting. It’s up to you to remind yourself that you can do it!

You don’t have to be like some zodiac signs who are always achieving their desired result to be successful. As long as you don’t let yourself give up, you’re giving yourself the chance to succeed.

Here are the zodiac signs who always meet their goals in life vs. the ones who give up before they begin.

Who are the zodiac signs who know how to achieve their goals?

1. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn always meets her goals in life because she's a huge workaholic.

She knows how to put her head down and get her work done, no matter how long it takes. It’s safe to say that Capricorn is no stranger to hard work.

Of course, while she knows how to get stuff done, her workaholic status can get her into trouble, too. Not bad girl trouble, mind you, but trouble is that it totally isolates her.

Ask Capricorn what she’d rather do: finish a project she’s been working religiously on for the past few months, or take a break and hang out with friends; she’d probably choose her work.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus’ practical nature is what helps her achieve all the dreams she sets for herself. She’s the kind of person who absolutely needs to set a strong foundation before she can do anything else.

So, when it comes time for her to put her nose to the grindstone, it’s not if she’ll reach her goal, it’s when.

People often like to give Taurus crap for being “materialistic” without really understanding that this word can mean more than just having an affinity for tangible things. Being materialistic can also mean Taurus likes achieving her goals because it gives her the same gratification that shopping does, in a way.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If any zodiac sign has the best work ethic, it’s Scorpio.

A lot of people like to glaze over this fact and jump straight to calling her obsessive once she sinks her claws into a new goal. In reality, Scorpio is insanely focused. When she finds a meaningful goal to pursue, she will do everything in her power to reach the finish line.

Yes, it’s important to note that Scorpio can get a bit overzealous when it comes to achieving her ambitions, but we can all find this work ethic of hers admirable. She teaches us to not give up when the going gets rough, but to buckle down and learn how to work extra hard.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is the hustler of the zodiac.

She’s the one who will not only prove that she can achieve every one of her goals, but she's also the one you will want to come to for advice or motivation. As a natural-born leader, Leo is comfortable with being the leader of the pack, which also means being the one to dive into a new goal before everyone else.

The thing that makes Leo stand out from all the rest is that she has a passion for her goals. She isn’t someone who just writes down what she wants to accomplish and then accomplishes it; she takes the time to find goals that are important to her before she puts in all her time and effort.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius achieves her goals simply because she's crazy stubborn.

Once she locks onto something, she will see it through to the end to either spite you or prove to herself that she can do whatever she sets her mind to. Petty, motivational, funny — whatever you call it, remember to call it Aquarius, too.

Aquarius is not a traditional goal-achiever. She’s the rebel of the zodiac, so while other people might like to follow a certain method to reach their goals, Aquarius has a method to her own madness. This might lead some people to think that she’s not as determined to reach her target as other zodiac signs.

6. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is a very hard worker — a lot more hardworking than people tend to give her credit for.

But her doubters only give her more fuel to reach her goals, instead of making her feel like she can’t succeed. Cancer is very practical, with a good head on her shoulders, which helps her achieve whatever she sets her mind to.

As someone who hates being rushed, Cancer’s road to success might be a little slower and more intentional than other zodiac signs, but she’ll get there on her own time. Cancer also has the gift of creativity on her side, which helps her see ways to reach her goals in new and innovative ways.

Which zodiac signs are quick to give up on their goals?

7. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo knows that goals take time to achieve and are worth it, which is why she never rushes to the finish line.

She will reach her goals in due time, thank you very much. As one of the more patient zodiac signs, Virgo is more focused on polishing up the smaller details of her goals, rather than trying to achieve as many goals as possible in the shortest amount of time.

That said, Virgo is also a huge perfectionist. While she has strengths that lend themselves to her success, she can also be incredibly critical of herself. Her need for perfection often gets in the way of her achieving her goals.

8. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra has the enthusiasm to reach her goals, but she doesn’t have the staying power that other zodiac signs do.

She can get excited about making plans, creating a timeline, and color-coding her supplies, but when it comes time to actually put in the work, she can feel a little lost.

If Libra wants to actually achieve her goals and not lose steam halfway through, she needs a push. Otherwise, she’s bound to fail. Her best bet is to find a dynamic relationship with someone she trusts that she can lean back on when she needs a boost or some motivational words.

9. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries has a lot of fire and passion upfront when the goal she’s working towards is still shiny and new, but she fizzles out like a firework after awhile.

Even if the goal she was trying to reach was exciting at one point, she doesn’t have a lot of lasting power when it comes to seeing her goals to the end.

Aries tends to give up pretty easily when she’s bored. She prefers to handle goals, much like communication and relationships, in smaller chunks. When she’s faced with a goal that is likely to take her longer to complete, there’s a good chance she will give up about halfway through for something more interesting.

10. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is a slippery little fish.

While she certainly has the mental fortitude to see her goals through to the end — meaning she won’t quit when the going gets tough — she still deliberately gives up on her goals at times. To anyone who doesn’t know Pisces, this can look like serious self-sabotage.

In reality, Pisces is scared to fail and succeed. With failure comes a lot of self-doubts, and having to admit to herself that failure is a part of life. This thought process might only make sense to Pisces, but it’s a very real internal conflict.

11. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius will give up on her goals before she even starts because she’s impatient and lazy.

Okay, let’s say that in a nicer way. Sagittarius has a hard time sticking with long-term goals (just like long-term relationships) because they just can’t hold her interest for very long.

Sagittarius needs instant gratification to be happy with something, and goals are usually things that take time to produce. Making goals and actually seeing them through also takes a lot of legwork, which is something she would prefer not to do if the goal isn’t flashy and attractive.

12. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini will give up on her goals before she even gets started because she has a very short attention span.

Honestly, with all the love in the world, Gemini is like a goldfish. Sure, she’s focused on the pebbles right now, but in a few minutes, she’s going to be all over the bubbles on the other side of her fish tank.

As with a lot of things in her life, Gemini needs sparkle and flash to keep her attention on something for longer than a few weeks, tops. Her mind moves at a much higher, faster pace than most zodiac signs, which means her interest in something burns out faster than the rest of us.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who's passionate about the environment, feminism, and astrology.