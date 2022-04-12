3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During The Jupiter Conjunct Neptune, April 2022

If you ask most people, they will tell you when it comes to love they'd like to find their soulmate.

This month, April 2022 three zodiac signs may do exactly that during the once-in-a-lifetime Jupiter Neptune conjunction which takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces this week.

By now, we've all heard about this unique and powerful Jupiter conjunct Neptune transit.

And if we've heard correctly, we know it means that good things are in store for all of us.

Now, 'good things' is a rather broad statement, so let's get specific.

While 'good things' are potentially what we will all receive in general, there are three zodiac signs in particular who will benefit in another way.

Jupiter conjunct with Neptune is also here to show us who are soulmates are, and that is one of the kindest gifts many of us will be receiving during this amazing transit.

It's a lonely world out there, and while some of us do not mind going it alone, most of us would rather have someone by our side — someone we can trust.

And while we're there, requesting the best, let's throw in the idea of feeling something ultimately special about this person...as if this ideal comes with some kind of 'meant for me' vibe.

As in, "wow, this person is meant for me!" That's your soulmate. The person who makes themselves known to you as both friend, and trusted confidant. And, should we be so lucky, they may even end up as a romantic partner in life.

Because Jupiter's influence conjuncts with Neptune, we're looking at exceptional sensitivity and broadmindedness.

This means that we are more open to receiving and we pass less judgment on people, which actually gives us more freedom to let people into our lives.

When we are open, we are attracted to positive energy, and positive energy is just what's needed to bring to us what will come to know as our soulmates.

Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces find their soulmate during Jupiter conjunct Neptune, April 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your soulmate is staring straight at you, Taurus, and because you've been so distrusting of people, friends, and lovers in recent years, you haven't picked up on the cues.

The person you are presently involved with isn't just an ordinary person, Taurus; they are someone very special to you.

If you could come to terms with the idea that maybe, just maybe this person is someone you could not only trust but live your entire life with, then you may finally be ready to accept that this is your soulmate.

Jupiter's conjunction with Neptune works on your sense of trust and helps you to broaden your thinking, which means that by opening your mind to the idea that your soulmate has been there all along, you may also become freer within the relationship, knowing that this person is not about to do you any harm.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You fully accept that whether you have a soulmate or not, you know that ideals do not exist when it comes to human relationships, and you'll always find something wrong here or there with the person you are with.

Now, during Jupiter's conjunction with Neptune, things change a bit. You'll notice that you feel much less judgmental and slightly more accepting.

You'll even think, "What is happening to me" while you laugh over how jovial and kind you suddenly feel towards a certain person in your life.

As it goes with Taurus, so too it goes with Virgo, and that means you'll be discovering something that's always been there; your soulmate is your partner, right here, right now.

Because this transit also falls in Pisces, there will be a softness to your communication with this person, and not only will they appreciate it, you'll be in touch with just how much you love them. Sweet!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You stand to do well in almost every department during Jupiter's conjunction with Neptune, however, in love and in romantic connection — this transit is the Big One for you.

You feel you've wasted too much time already on people who proved to be duplicitous and untrustworthy.

You've been content to keep to yourself simply to avoid getting stuck in the love trap. There is someone in your life right now who wishes to prove you wrong, and that love is no trap — not if they're involved with you.

You can trust this person as they will prove to be your soulmate partner. It's time to shrug off the past and make efforts in love, today in the present. Jupiter's conjunction with Neptune blows open the gates and exposes you to nothing but love, sweet love. Let it in, Pisces. Live your life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.