3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns During Sun Sextile Uranus On March 2, 2022

Isn't it ironic that when we break up with someone, we secretly wonder if we'll ever see this person again? And while we might not wish for that to happen ever-ever-ever, we still wonder what that person is doing now that they are not in our lives, and whether or not they think of us.

Some of us may actually want to see our exes again, as we may not have felt complete when the breakup occurred.

Others may secretly harbor feelings for this ex, hoping they will return, because life feels better with this person in our lives. But the majority of us break up with the intention of never seeing that person ever again.

Of course, it takes two to tango, as they say, and what is implied here is that — when two people break up, it's not always mutually agreed upon.

That leaves one person in the lurch, and that is the person who, during Sun sextile Uranus, will return to us.

While this might strike a note of terror in some, it may also just be the way it is. Hey, not everyone breaks up and then moves to another country.

We can't help but run into our exes now and then, and sometimes we get to see them with new romantic partners. That could either hurt us, or bring enormous relief: Phew! They are finally 'out of bounds.'

Expect a visit — or a view — of an ex during Sun sextile Uranus. This doesn't necessarily mean a reunion, but it does mean a sighting is in store. As they say in the ad world, "Don't let them see you sweat."

Here’s what happens when an ex returns during the Sun sextile Uranus March 2, 2022, for these 3 zodiac signs.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've got a lineup of ex's all waiting to return to you, and not one of them has good intentions. That means, when you see the ex who is about to return during Sun sextile Uranus, you may want to run and hide.

Oh, don't worry, there's no actual threat here, but there's a definite feeling of animosity towards you that you might want to avoid. If you are empathic, you'll pick up on this ex's grudge, as they are not back in your life for fun and games.

They want answers. Answers that you have no intention of giving, because you have moved on, despite the fact that they are still wallowing in the mire of negativity.

Your ex will return for one reason: they want to talk. Do you want to talk with them, Scorpio? There's a good chance you want nothing less. Sun sextile Uranus will have you dodging them in public. Good luck!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Let's just put it this way: you had a bad breakup. Everyone involved suffered emotional damage and there is no way on Earth that you want more of it...and yet, your ex may very well show up during this transit, and you'd be well advised to be prepared for it. What's going to come up for you is the idea of what this relationship turned into by the end of it: a sadistic game of mental torture and stupid pranks.

This person was a real nutcase, and even though you admit to playing your part in the devastation of the relationship, you recognize very clearly that this person is bad for you.

And the main reason they are bad for you is that they bring out the bad in you, and you've matured way past their games. Expect an 'ex-sighting' during Sun sextile Uranus, around March 2.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

One of the things you've come to know about yourself over the years is that you can be a real pushover, and you don't like that about yourself. To please others, you've sacrificed your integrity, but no one ever put you in that position like your ex did. Wow, did they ever turn you into someone you didn't want to be!

Breaking up with them was probably the smartest move you ever made, and it sure did make you feel strong. So, what will you do when this ex of yours returns to the scene of the crime, during Sun sextile Uranus?

There's a good chance that this person is 'addicted' to you and they haven't gotten it through their thick skull that you don't want them in your life anymore. Be prepared to be swayed and seduced, and by 'prepared', we mean be ready to walk away. They will try, Pisces. Walk away.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.