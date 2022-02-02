How The End Of Mercury Retrograde Affects Your Zodiac Sign Starting February 3, 2022

There is only one way to understand the importance of Mercury direct, and that is to understand how troubling Mercury retrograde can be.

Nobody escapes the retrograde as its backward motion tends to pull on our very gravity, down here on Earth.

Retrogrades happen with every planet, but when Mercury is the main event, we reap the effects of bad communication, insulting conversation, tech failures, relationship trauma, and on and on.

When we experience Mercury retrograde, we experience trouble, failure, financial loss, job loss ... even poor health issues can come up.

So, it makes sense that when Mercury goes direct, as it begins to do so on February 3, 2022, it's somewhat of a time to rejoice.

Yes, things do seem to return to 'normal'. Each sign experiences the direct motion in its own personal way.

Mercury Direct Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs starting February 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expect to solve a mystery of sorts. Something that's been plaguing your life and creating confusion will finally sort itself out, thanks to the direct motion of Mercury.

It takes a few days to feel confident about the new changes, but you can count on the fact that your life will be less confusing now. Focus comes back to you in an obvious and creative way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You like to take your time with just about everything. During Mercury retrograde, that kind of attitude worked for you, but during Mercury direct, you'll have to up your pace a bit if you want to stay relevant.

Act accordingly and you'll see a renewed flow of cash in your bank account. Focus is key, as is momentum. Don't give in to your lazy side just yet — keep the progress going.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Finally, you will find yourself being understood but not just that; you'll get the opportunity to make something very clear to someone who needed your input.

Retrograde took away all of your opportunities to speak up, and now that we're direct, you can express yourself to your heart's content. Do it. Let it out. Say what's on your mind and own it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your best bet is to flow with what's about to happen, no matter how little you trust in it.

What's gone on is that this past retrograde has made you fearful about trusting people's opinions, and now that we're in Mercury direct, you're stuck with that same distrust, only now there is no reason for you to feel this way.

It's about restoring balance into your life. You know what to do, Cancer, but you have to be open in order to get to that phase.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Give it a day or two more and then revisit an investment. You stood by and watched with caution as your financial situation looked dire. You knew it wouldn't fall apart because you also knew to withhold at the right time.

Well, the tides have turned and now it's time for you to jump in again. Money-related endeavors are worth spending time on. And your clear-headed thinking is certainly going to lead you to a better place.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During Mercury direct, you'll find that things start to work out a little better at the office or workplace.

That computer you ordered. It's finally here. That coworker who wouldn't shut up? They will get a warning.

The frenzy of retrograde really hit your work environment, so be happy that it's now over. Everything work-related should start to smooth itself out during Mercury direct.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

After a good long time spent in self-doubt and neurotic reactions to just about everyone around you, you should start to feel a little more at ease with the world now that we're in Mercury direct.

You've been really beating yourself up now and it's time for that kind of self-destructive behavior to come to an end. If there's a lesson to be learned, let's hope you learned it by now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You, in particular, Scorpio, will feel a palpable sense of relief as Mercury goes direct on the 3rd of February.

You've been experiencing life as a raw nerve over the last few weeks, and the direct motion of the planet will give you a well-deserved break from this heightened sense of emotional nervousness.

While you never shy away from nervous energy, you have had enough of it for a while, and you will welcome the calm that comes after this storm.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

There's a good chance you've tried to get away, escape or take a vacation over the last few weeks, only to have each and every opportunity taken away from you, one way or another.

Well, with Mercury direct, you'll be able to re-book those flights or make plans with friends, the kind of plans that actually happen.

Freedom is back for you, Sagittarius, so you'll be happy to know that you can bolt if you so choose.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If you've been withholding or avoiding making large purchases or investments, you can now feel free to dive back into those financial waters.

Mercury direct removes the miscalculations and leaves you to see a clear path to the success you desire.

Doubts will fall by the wayside, and you'll feel much more like a player again, rather than a bystander who gets to witness their own life passing them by.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've woken up on the other side of Mercury retrograde and you've come to realize that you lost a friend, got into way too many fights with acquaintances, and just about lost your mind over the last few weeks.

Why? Why on earth are you this shattered, and can you return to your previously 'happy' state? Of course, you can, and of course, you will.

Remember, Mercury retrograde is a trickster, but it's nothing you can't get past, especially when the planet goes direct.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What didn't make sense only a few days ago, now rings true and appears as clearly as the day is long.

This direct planetary motion will have you doing a complete about-face when it comes to confusion, misunderstandings, and overly emotional reactions.

You will start to feel much more even-keeled as this direct motion continues on. What you thought was hysteria has now morphed into balance and ease.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.