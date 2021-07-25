Horoscope For The Week Of July 26 - August 1, 2021

Your weekly horoscope for the week is here with another astrological forecast for all zodiac signs - currently the Sun is in Leo, and the Moon will transit Pisces through Taurus.

Horoscope for the week of July 26, 2021 To August 1, 2021

Nice to know that we won't be dealing with any pesky super-powered Full Moon action this week, though we may be paying for whatever trouble we may have gotten into, thanks to the scattered energy of last week's lunation. We now have Leo on our side, and it's a helluva good feeling.

This week, we've got Mercury in Leo, Mars in Virgo; Saturn's been in retrograde for the whole month along with Neptune AND Pluto, and we're also dealing with the Chiron retrograde. Feel the tug.

Communication-wise, this week, we're probably on a trajectory for saying all the wrong things at the wrong time.

And depending on what sign of the zodiac we are, 'wrong things' can cover a fairly large range of ways to go wrong.

While an Aries might really go for the kill with words, a Pisces may try to soften the blow.

Either way, someone's going to put their foot in their mouth this week, and it's going to get them in hot water.

Let's see what astrology provides for us this week, July 26 - Aug 1, 2021...

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're about to push your way to the top of the heap, Aries, and you may not be admired for your style on this one.

Leo energy has got you all revved up - you're feeling the full brunt of warrior-mode, and whether or not you can admit it - you want a fight.

You're just too wound up to stay put and you need to take your aggression out on someone - a poor choice, and unfortunately one that will end up with someone in your life resenting the living heck out of you. Do yourself a favor: watch your tone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're going to feel the pull of both motivation and laziness this week, Taurus.

While you're used to kicking back and going with 'the lazy', you won't be able to back out of Mercury in Leo, on the 27th, which is going to take that sense of inspiration and turn into a need for a wild party.

You just want to have fun this week. It's either that, or sleep through the week, and the way you figure it, you can always plan for that next week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet is entering Leo on the 27th, which should arouse in you a need for attention and a very positive way of getting it.

It's a good week for you, Gemini, with very little drama and a good chance of social fun and a lot of outdoor excitement.

Your best moves for the week would be to engage in outdoor activities, picnics, games and sports events.

You may just end up as the chief organizer, which puts you in the position of power; a place you like very much.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Overthinking and hyper-analysis is what's going to drive you this week, as Mars enters Cancer on the 29th and really pushes you into some weird kind of perfectionism.

What may feel like inspiration might turn into pushiness; not everyone is on your wavelength, Cancer, and it may be a good idea to let people do their own thing rather than give them an ultimatum that tells them if they don't do it your way - they are ignorant. That's not the way to make friends.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Now that you're pleasantly established in your Sun sign, you'll be wanting to use some of the gorgeous Leo energy for the power of good.

This week is going to bring out the hero in you, or at least the thought that you want to be a hero to someone.

Mercury is going to finesse your communication skills and allow you to persuade others, while expressing yourself in an artistic and compelling way.

You're going to have a lot of friends paying you a lot of attention this week, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

By Thursday of this week - July 29 - you are going to be so influence by Mars in your sign, and you're going to notice it in your sexuality.

What may feel like love, or falling in love all over again, is going to work its way into a dire need for physical companionship.

You may have thought you were dead inside, but Mars is here to reanimate your sex drive.

But it's not just intimacy - this closeness comes as a result of wanting real love and compassion, both of which you will receive, this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week promises work and intense focus on what you're doing.

You've spent the previous weeks of this month sorting things out with friends and co-workers, and you feel confident that you're all on the same playing field now; with group effort, some of your well-laid plans may very well come to fruition.

It's a good week to be involved with something productive. No time for laziness.

Leo's energy will have you playing as hard as you work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may find yourself a little too interested in what others are saying about you.

You want to imagine it's all good, that everyone you know is just sitting around praising you, but you just can't believe that; you know they're saying nasty things and that makes you want to break down their doors and punish them for their awfulness.

Heads up, Scorpio: Nobody is talking behind your back, and even if they did - why on earth would a strong sign like you care?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your ruling planet has been retrograde in Pisces since June 20, and is not just about to retrograde in Aquarius, on Wednesday, July 28.

This is going to be like a double whammy of emotional introspection.

You, who feels very little guilt, may just get the opportunity to take responsibility for some of your past behavior this week - thanks to this retrograde.

This might be the best time to get in touch with that person with whom you never got the closure you needed.

Reach out - and if an apology is in order, do the right thing, Sag, and show them that you can apologize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're probably feeling a bit tired of all this paranoia and second-guessing - well, you've got one more week of it, and honestly, if you need help, this is a really good time to reach out and get some.

We're talking therapy here; hey, everyone could use a good neutral party to talk to, and you are used to running yourself ragged.

Take time off this week, if possible to recharge those emotional batteries a bit. With Mars in Virgo, you're going to feel a lot of anxiety. Do yourself a favor and share the burden; do go it all alone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Right at the top of the week, you'll be made demands of. With Mercury in Leo on the 27th, it's going to be as if suddenly, everyone needs your input - on everything.

What's almost a guarantee this week is the relief you'll get from friends. You'll be amazed at how much joy you'll be able to get from your pals, even though they, too, will probably be on the demand wagon with everyone else in your life.

Chiron retrograde may inspire you to buy new clothes; this week will bring with it a desire for a change in physical appearance. Hair cuts, tats, piercings are all happening for Aquarius' this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What you're looking at this week can truly be considered a win, on your part. What I refer to is that you're finally able to say, "No."

That's all. Just "no." This is huge, Pisces. You figured it out - the only way to not be dragged into something you want nothing to do with is by saying, "no."

You will fling that word far and wide this week - and it will do you good. Learning how to protect your own boundaries is key to feeling safe and autonomous.

You're on your way to learning how to take care of number one.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.