Chiron Direct In Aries: What The 'Wounded Healer' Means For Your 2021 Horoscope

Chiron the infamous asteroid known as "the Wounded Healer," and the catalyst for personal growth turns direct in Aries on December 15th. Chiron direct in Aries sets us up to make 2021 a brand-new chapter.

Chrion entered Aries officially on February 18th, 2019 and will continue through this Fire sign, navigating the healing waters of our identity and relationship to others. He shifts into Taurus on April 14th, 2027.

Why is Chiron the 'Wounded Healer'?

Chiron is a small celestial body that orbits through the signs like the planets, but has a deep and personal connection to our own personal journey of becoming aware of our wounding, and learning that while others can help us, we are all responsible for our own healing.

This is the story and legacy of Chiron a mythical figure who was known as the wounded healer as he constantly healed and gave of himself to others while never realizing he also could heal himself.

Think of him as a modern-day codependent who preferred to help others figure out their own lives rather than deal with his own. There is also a space of external validation here in which we allow others to not just heal our wounds, but to fulfill us and give us a sense of purpose.

How often is this true in our own lives in how we care for others? How often does this show up in our relationships where we try to help someone become the person we think they can be, or excuse toxic behavior out of love?

Chiron ultimately teaches the lesson to not spread ourselves too thin worrying about others. And while it’s admirable and fulfilling to help those around us, we can’t pour from an empty cup.

Chiron encourages us to fill our own cup; to make our healing, our happiness and our lives a priority, because no one else will.

What does Chiron mean in astrology?

This asteroid is also associated with a quarter or midlife crisis in which we are suddenly faced with all the things we tried to avoid in our life, including the wounds of our younger selves.

When Chiron turns retrograde, it means we’re being asked to slow down and reflect so we can gain more knowledge about what has gone into making us the individuals we are, childhood wounds and all.

Chiron first turned retrograde on July 11th, and since then has been traversing the degrees of Aries, asking us to delve deeper into those wounds we have unknowingly carried around, affecting our lives and relationships.

Your Zodiac Sign's Chiron Direct Horoscopes For 2021

With Chiron turning direct in Aries on December 15th, it ushers in an entirely new way of approaching our relationships.

This truly is the end of asking, “What do you do for fun?” and instead asking, “What wounds are you currently working through?” We are entering an entirely new era in our romantic relationships, and this is just the beginning.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Lean into your softness Aries, and believe in love again.

Believe in second chances and forgiveness. Let yourself be washed clean. Look to where it hurts and infuse the most love there.

Don’t be embarrassed over what has made you who you are, but also don’t harden it. Let your heart lead you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let go of how you thought it had to be, Taurus, and lean into what you can’t predict.

Allow yourself to step away from the belief that love has to be hard or shallow. Realize what you believe is what you create. Believe in the truth that you get to design, and build your life the way you feel called to.

You don’t need to dig your heels into the sand against the winds of change. Close your eyes and let your soul lead you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The past only haunts you if you let it, Gemini. Release this.

Release the idea that anything that came before determines where you go. Love is real, but only if you believe it is. Forever is real, but only if you realize that it won’t ever be perfect.

And above all, open your eyes to the space that the only way to go into love is to go all in. Don’t plan for failure, let your faith lead you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love yourself how you love others, Cancer.

Care for yourself how you care for those around you. Give yourself all the things that your inner child needing growing up. Lean into self-love and the healing that comes from realizing putting ourselves first isn’t selfish, but necessary.

Believe in the ability to change how things have been. Believe in living a life fulfilled. Let your healing lead you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You don’t need to prove that you’re healed, Leo.

You don’t need to show all the ways you’ve changed, and you don’t need to justify your choices to anyone. Prove yourself to you and no one else. Validate your own growth.

Believe in your own healing and let that lead the way to creating the life you dream of. Believe in those dreams. Let go of what you’ve been conditioned to believe and take a step into seeing life through your own lens. Let your truth lead you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Place a hand on your heart and be grateful for how far you’ve come, Virgo.

Acknowledge that you have made moves this year to set up your life the way you need. Let yourself relax, let yourself breathe, and give yourself time to rest, to bask in what you already have created.

Let go of the doubt, the voices that say you’re not enough, or that you have no right to the happiness you’ve earned. Believe in your happiness and in the healing only you can provide yourself. Let your confidence lead you into the next chapter.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Forgive, and forgive some more, Libra.

Forgive them and forgive yourself. Then, let it all go — every single idea that you had about what life was going to look like or how others were supposed to act and come back to you.

Come back to what you do have control over. Return to your beliefs, your heart and your optimism in life. Choose not to carry what weighs you down.

Believe in your ability to create a life you love. Believe in your worthiness and deserving. Let your adaptability clear the way into the life you’ve always wanted.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stop touching what hurts and allow it to heal, Scorpio.

Sometimes it’s not about being able to fix it, but choosing to love it. Don’t hate what made you; instead, appreciate it, value it, and look for the gift within the pain.

Believe in knowing when the lesson is over. Trust yourself when you’re being told to walk away or to go even further.

Allow yourself to see through a lens of healing. Allow yourself to change as much as you desire others to. Let your vision lead you into healing.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Stop dreaming of the future and step into it, Sagittarius.

Stop putting off it off for another day, another month, or even year. Begin to not just believe you’re worthy of the best, but to assemble a life built upon it. Believe in life turning out better than you could have imagined. Believe in fresh starts and in fate.

Allow your heart to heal. Allow yourself to release the idea that you’re wrong because of how you feel about anything. Let your inspiration lead you and you’ll never veer off course.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Allow people to show up for you in the ways it feels natural for them, Capricorn.

Allow yourself to release the fear, the control, or even the responsibility around doing things a certain way. Believe in your ability to change course at any point. Believe in the power of keeping the right company.

Allow yourself to lean on others, to trust, and to acknowledge that you can’t do it all on your own. Let your vulnerability shine.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Breathe into all the spaces that you kept closed for too long, Aquarius.

Allow light to come into where there were once walls. Realize that you don’t have to protect yourself from love. Believe in the goodness of people. Believe in love not leaving. Believe in those people that don’t just say you can count on them, but show you.

Let yourself destroy your old ways and take chances in new ones. Let the past remain in the past, and practice joy when stepping into the future. Let your hope take center stage.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, let go of trying to be anyone other than who you are.

Let go of trying to pretend that you don’t feel as deeply as you do. Let go of trying to pretend to be like everyone else.

Release showing only the good to others. Let yourself be real. Show what hurts. Be real about what doesn’t feel good. Trust that you get to be you and that is always enough. Don’t let fear stop love in its tracks.

Believe in forever. Believe in life not always having to hurt, and be ready to begin as many times as it takes to get it right. Let your love guide the way to this new beginning.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.