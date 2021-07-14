3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Feel Out Of Control During Mars Inconjunct Pluto, July 14 to July 18, 2021

For the next four days, from July 14 through the 18th, we are going to experience a somewhat rare cosmic occurrence that goes by the name of Mars Inconjunct Pluto.

And three fire signs will feel this effect the most, thanks to the planets Mars and Pluto for the next four days.

Think about it - the planet of War, Mars, Inconjunct - a term that implies confusion, chaos and difficulty, and Pluto - the planet that represents death, darkness and the womb of new beginnings. Aw hell no.

These next four days are going to be about rebirth - the painful way, as in the 'no epidural' kind of rebirth. A trial by fire for some.

It's like the universe just sprayed some kind of insecticide and we're the bugs, running around like mad, wondering if we're going to be the ones to adapt and climb to the top of the heap, or if we're going down with the poison.

No, 'Inconjunct' is never really associated with fun times, and when paired with Mighty Mars and Perpetually Painful Pluto, we're looking at a new kind of control-free, chaotically mad living, especially for the power players, also known as the Fire signs...

Zodiac signs who will feel out of control during Mars inconjunct Pluto from July 14 to July 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If there's one thing you have no tolerance for, it's those loose cannon people who throw things when they get mad. What's going to be happening to you, during this wack-a doo transit, is that you're going to start noticing everything you hate about everyone in your life - and then, you're going to 'out do' them.

If they can throw a shoe, then you can throw a lamp. If they can have it their way, then you can take it away from them and make them regret ever wanting anything.

You are sure to push your way into everyone's life this week, invited or not. You simply won't be satisfied until everyone around you is as miserable as you are - which is pretty dang miserable on the Misery Richter scale.

Being that your ruling planet is Mars, you're only too happy and too good at taking the role of dominant war master; the thing is, you're looking for a fight and you'll take on anyone. There's no rhyme or reason for this kind of aggression, other than the influence of Mars Inconjunct Pluto. Thanks for the headache, planets!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Seems like you're spending your last few days in Cancer by being a royal pain in everyone's butt. Well, it's not your fault; the blame lies with Mars Inconjunct Pluto, which will end before Leo season takes over. This transit is going to trip you up at every step. Say you want to do something with someone, anything, like go out for dinner.

Easy enough, no biggie here, just ask them and go eat...ah, but no, it can't be that easy during this transit, can it? What's about to happen is that this easy act of asking someone a question is going to turn into a masterpiece of manipulation; you just can't ask, you have to demand, you have to make it known that you are in control!

What the heck are you thinking? Must you really turn your friends into victims that you will eat later? Come on, Leo - you're the kindly ol' lion, the bringer of sunshine and warm greetings; now, just because there's a silly ol' menace of a transit in the sky, you're suddenly all mean and pushy. Go back to sleep, Leo - either that or try to control yourself until after July 18.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

No one is more competitive than you, Sagittarius, and during Mars Inconjunct Pluto, the side of that needs to win is going to go into hyperdrive. It's not so much the need to win that's going to be amped up, it's this need to be recognized as the best.

You are about to make yourself into a god - your ego is about to grow as large as the universe itself, and you know what they say about egos? The larger they grow, the easier they are to pop - like balloons.

Did I just hear a sound? Why, yes - it's the sound of all the Sagittarius egos, all popping at the same time, during the same week. Mars gives you the energy to back up your mad scientist plans for world dominance, while Pluto actually makes you think you really are that Dark Lord of your imagination.

In other words, your imagination - which is rich and intense - is the main foundation for your egomaniacal plundering. Sit down, Sagittarius, we'll call you when we need whatever it is you're selling.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.