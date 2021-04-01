Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Buffer your message. You could come across strongly as Mercury spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces and harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aries, and the Moon spends the day in Sagittarius on Friday.

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Mars in Taurus, the planet of war, and it can trigger impulsivity.

If your birthday is April 2:

If April 2 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are dynamic and love to socialize. You make friends easily.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include Danish author, Hans Christian Andersen and American singer/songwriter, Marvin Gaye.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, April 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure, and when the Moon opposes Mars in Taurus, you may feel protective about your money.

Put a plan in place and know what you're after can give you the ability to stay focused in the event that you feel upset by a mishap involving what you own.

This may be a time to avoid asking for a raise or trying to debate a charge on a statement, as the outcome could not be what you'd like it to be. However, tracking your thoughts and ideas can help you remain clear-minded.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources, and a friend may call in for a favor.

This can be tough for you if your friend has a history of asking for things but doesn't always help when you are in need.

You may feel discouraged or even angry if you feel that they are taking advantage of you, and even if you want to talk about it, it can still be hard for you to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of commitments.

When you think about what you want to promise your time to, try not to focus on the past, as the Moon speaks to Mars and you could be inclined to do.

When things didn't work out the way you planned, learn from those experiences. You can always turn things around.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties, and of course, you want what you do to have value for yourself, and those whom you do it for.

You may find yourself longing for feedback from others. If you're trying to improve an area of your life, and others know about it, solicit their opinions to get a new perspective on your growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of creativity, and this is not limited to what you do at home.

There are so many ways to infuse play into your work and other areas of your life.

Look for opportunities to add a bit of life into even the most mundane activity you need to do each day. That is what your imagination is for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of home and family, and what a wonderful time to stop and celebrate your individuality and your shared experiences. Family is such an important part of your life.

Even when you don't get along, there's a sense of belonging and connectedness in your life. Your parents and relatives are all part of your rich history and their presence has helped to shape your personality.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of communication, there are so many ways to share your ideas, thoughts, and feelings with others. You aren't limited to the phone or to texting.

Liking a post, commenting on a person's page, or giving some encouragement by sharing a meme or quote can mean so much, especially when it arrives at the right time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of money, and it's so nice when you can use a little bit to brighten up someone's day.

If you have the chance to pay it forward, perhaps you can donate to a cause, pay for a stranger's meal while in line at a drive-thru, or pick up an item you know your coworker loves.

Money isn't just what you earn or spend, it's a tool to make life sweeter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of identity, and there are so many parts of you that you have yet to learn and to explore.

You may not always have the time to invest in yourself like you want to do, but you can make a simple change to improve this.

You can restart the day at any time. You don't have to wait for tomorrow to decide to pick back up where you left off.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies, there's always going to be things that you don't know about a situation, but that doesn't mean you have to remain in the dark.

Curiosity is so helpful. Ask questions. Probe into a matter. Don't be afraid to look for the details of situations you're unsure about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of friendships, and they are so good for your life.

You might have felt sad during the pandemic because you couldn't really do all that you wanted to with the people you care about.

Now that things are changing, start planning for the future. Make arrangements to see people whom you've not had the chance to visit over the last year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is super active while in Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status, and this is a wonderful time to make a positive impression with your boss.

People love to get to know you better. You don't have to try too hard. Just be yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.