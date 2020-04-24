How To Get A Pisces To Fall In Love, Per Astrology

I've fallen in love before

Love and astrology help give you advice on romance and relationships. If you are currently dating a Pisces, you'll see how easy it is to fall in love.

Naturally, you'll want to know how to make a Pisces zodiac sign fall (and stay) in love with you.

Can astrology help you to get a Pisces to fall in love?

It depends.

It's funny how once we start dating somebody the second we find out about their zodiac sign we immediately take this situation into our own hands and see if we're compatible.

We watch the way they act and almost observe how this coincides with their zodiac sign.

We even want to see what this sort of sign is looking for besides asking the person they're looking for.

Well, I do it too, so your not alone. It is tricky however because most of the time, in my experience, they really do act like their zodiac sign, like it’s how I justify most of their actions.

I'll be honest, it's not easy to date a Pisces zodiac sign, but when we love you, we love hard.

We really care and put you first because you become so important to us.

We'll begin imagining the future with you and want you to imagine it with us.

Here is some relationship advice on how to how to get a Pisces to fall in love with you, per astrology:

A Pisces will fall in love when you create a future with them.

I feel this sounds harder than it is.

But as a fellow Pisces, I'm telling you that we like to see things long term.

Now don't frighten us. If we just started dating and you say something like, "I can see us getting married in 2 years and then having kids 3 years after..." you might just make us run away.

You need to hint at things. For example, say something like, "I want take a trip with you someday", or "You ever thought of getting your own place, I'm getting tired of mine?". (That's making a let's move in together hint.)

As a Pisces zodiac sign, I remember when I was dating a guy and we only saw each other a few times.

Shortly into our relationship, he shared a project that he had been working on.

It clicked for me, and I could tell that he saw me as in his future. This is what a Pisces needs to make her feel like you're not going to toss the relationship away.

We are sensitive, but it's not like we can't shut ourselves off and tell ourselves that this is only temporary.

You need to tell us that you're not going anywhere. You can start by dropping hints and then straight out saying it.

When a Pisces feels safe, they can also fall in love.

Being sensitive isn't fun and especially after you've been hurt before.

We need to know you won't hurt us. I mean, sure you can say things like "I won't ever hurt you" but we've heard it all before.

This is that moment where actions speak louder than words.

It may seem silly but you need to be honest. We need to be able to trust you to fall for you.

Show us we can. Let us meet your girl best friend.

It works both ways — whether a guy Pisces is worried about his girlfriend's best friend that's a guy — he wants to meet your friend, too.

You can't act suspicious or make us wonder if you're going out to the club when really you're just going to a friend's house.

If you can make us feel safe, then we're sure to fall for you.

If you're in a situation where you've already been with this Pisces — and you guys broke up — rebuild their trust if you want to get back together again.

Tell us how you feel, so we learn to love you for you.

You need to reassure us of your feelings.

It sucks, but we want to know that you still care.

We will tell you how we feel, and we want to hear it back.

When it comes to finding love, we're ready to open our hearts. We give all that we can and expect that in return.

I know actions speak louder than words but that doesn't mean you can't tell us why you're doing what you're doing.

It may seem silly, but we want to be reminded that you're in love with us or falling for us.

We want to be reminded that you care about what we do for you and that you don't take it for granted. So, let us know.

Make the tough decisions, and a Pisces zodiac sign will love you for it.

One thing about being a Pisces is we’re passengers.

Imagine we're on a boat, we will be your first mate, but you'll be our captain. You need to steer us in the right direction.

Help us make the decisions we can't make on our own.

Sometimes we need someone to tell us what to do.

But were still very independent — every now and then we need someone to help us see things in a new light.

We have our mind cluttered with all the possibilities of how a situation could go.

So help guide the Pisces you love. One thing about Pisces is that we need positivity around us, so make sure that decision is a good one.

Be romantic.

We love spontaneity. We want a knight in shining armor.

But we want someone who wants to show us how much they love us. Surprise us with roses or even a nice dinner you cooked yourself.

We like extravagant things but sentimental things too.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.