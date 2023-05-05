8 Best Careers And Jobs For Gemini

Gemini is the sign of the twins and is ruled by Mercury, a communication planet and overseer of the third house in astrology, which rules writing, the community, data, and media. With that in mind, it's no wonder that the best career options and jobs for Gemini are those related to journalism, media, or transportation.

As a fellow Gem, I can wholeheartedly say that our ruling planet has everything to do with how well we can communicate no matter what situation we are placed in. Being in the third house of communication, not only will Gemini express themselves to their close friends and family but the zodiac sign is also inclined to chat with their neighbors — but their intimate conversations are what they cherish more than anything.

Gemini is one of the most multi-layered signs of the zodiac wheel. We are chameleons who know how to camouflage ourselves in a crowd. Some of the greatest Geminis we know are the most eccentric, communicative people, such as Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Marilyn Monroe. Geminis stand out in a crowd because of their bubbly personality, constantly entertaining their audience and knowing the right words to say.

With that being said, Gemini knows how to keep a conversation flowing effortlessly, and our eagerness to share and receive knowledge is something I commend us for. My brain works 24/7, 365 days, with constant thoughts and ideas circulating in my mind. What better way to express our endless minds than to go down a career path that offers an unlimited amount of opportunities?

What Geminis are like at work

There is no way a Gemini can settle for a regular 9-5 office job. A traditional job may suit someone else's preference, but not Gemini. As someone who is a Gemini, I confess that I desperately need a fast-paced career with constant stimulation. Most Geminis, like me, need a career that entertains us and also feeds us knowledge on a daily basis.

In the workplace, Geminis are often seen as being charming, witty, and engaging. They are also quick learners and are always up for a challenge. However, Geminis can also be seen as being restless and easily bored. They may have difficulty staying focused on one task for too long, and they may be prone to making impulsive decisions.

Overall, Geminis are valuable employees who can bring a lot of positive energy to the workplace. They are just as likely to be the life of the party as they are to be the ones working on projects late into the night.

Best careers and jobs for Gemini

With their charming personalities, great communication skills, and ability to multitask, Geminis can be successful in a variety of fields.

1. Journalist

Geminis like getting to the root of every issue and the system of how things work. The way they tell stories so eloquently makes them great for storytelling and their attention to minor and major details are the essential tips in order to prosper in this field. The best path to go in this area is to become an investigative journalist or a reporter.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2021 news analysts, journalists and reporters made a median salary of $48,370 per year. However, employment for this occupation is projected to decline 9 percent from 2021 to 2031 as media companies struggle to stay profitable and artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent.

2. Salesperson

Their way with words and understanding of the wants and needs of people around them are the prime reasons why Geminis make great salespersons. Their friendly presence and sneaky tactics in pleasing their crowd make them the sales sharks any company would want on their team. As natural-born negotiators, Geminis know how to get the wheels spinning without causing unnecessary chaos in this kind of work environment. Their communication skills are the key to achieving great things in this field!

3. Media analyst

This area of expertise requires a keen ability to pay attention to every single amount of research that presents itself to you. Geminis are perfect for this career because they know how to analyze each area of data with sharp vision and adaptability. This career evaluates quantitative and qualitative methods to determine the best marketing and advertising tools that are necessary for a company and its product(s).

4. Talk show host

Geminis are always chatting it up because of how much information they have stored in their brain. What better way to utilize this trait than become a talk show host? Their energetic personality and over-the-top performances will surely bring in an audience who is eager to know what is going on in the world. With the amount of praise Geminis receive for how well they can tell a story, their viewers will always be both entertained and well-equipped with information that is fit for a simple coffee date with the girls or political debates with coworkers.

5. Project manager

Geminis are natural-born leaders and have a knack for seeing the big picture. They are also excellent communicators and are able to motivate and inspire others. As a project manager, Geminis would be responsible for planning, organizing, and executing projects from start to finish. They would need to be able to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously and be able to adapt to change quickly.

The U.S. BLS expects employment for project managers to grow by 7 percent between 2021 and 2031, with the average annual salary around $94,500 per year.

6. Tour guide

Geminis love to meet new people and learn about different cultures. As tour guides, they would be able to share their knowledge and passion with others. They would need to be able to speak multiple languages, be knowledgeable about the local area, and be able to think on their feet — challenges that Gemini is not afraid to accept!

7. Software developer

Geminis are intelligent and creative thinkers. They are also good at problem-solving and have strong attention to detail. As software developers, they would be responsible for designing, developing, and testing software applications. They would need to be able to work independently and as part of a team, and be able to meet deadlines.

As our reliance on technology only continues to grow, the BLS projects employment for software developers to grow by a whopping 25 percent over the next 10 years, with the median annual salary at $109,020 per year.

8. Social media manager

Geminis are great communicators and have a strong understanding of social media platforms. As a social media manager, Gemini would be responsible for creating and managing social media content, engaging with followers, and measuring results. They would need to be able to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and be able to create engaging content that will capture the attention of their target audience.

Destiny Duprey is a former editorial intern for YourTango with a focus on astrology and entertainment.