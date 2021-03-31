Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Sun remains in the Cardinal fire sign of Aries, making this the time to start new things.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius encouraging mental flexibility and thoughtfulness toward others.

The Moon harmonizes with stable Saturn which helps to ground and structure our activities.

If your birthday is April 1:

If April 1 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You have a determined personality and you can be argumentative at times.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include the late Japanese actress Yūko Takeuchi and American actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez Nevárez.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, April 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters mutable Sagittarius your sector of higher learning. This may be exactly what you need at this time.

You might have fixed your sights so much on a single goal this week that you've lost sight of life outside your own four walls.

There are people, places, and things to explore - and it's high time you've noticed. You might find it stabilizing to be less centered on yourself and curious about the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon leaving your commitment sector to enter your shared resources house can be uncomfortable for you.

You like to "own" but now you're asked to share. "No like'' you may think, but Sagittarius' energy is flexible, and you can be too.

Start small. When your grip tightens around what you want to keep "just because" then that's when you know it's time to give without strings.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, love is always the answer, but as long as it's not boring or too conforming, right?

This Sagittarius Moon may challenge your beliefs about commitment. You may think of conformity in a new light and not want to break from what you see as traditional about love - at least not for today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you want to feel better but when you think of health you may be thinking of the healing power of food.

This Sagittarius Moon invites you to get more in touch with your holistic side and spend time in the sun. Take time for mother nature.

It's a good day to indulge your inner chef and get those culinary juices flowing. Maybe seep a nice herbal tea or plan a vegan meal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may feel the love all day and want to show your sweeter side. You've got friends who love this side of you.

Sometimes you prefer to hide it, keeping to the sidelines, but a little bit of cheer is always welcomed. Send a check-in text or a funny meme.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, when you bump heads with someone you're not the first to give in, but you may reconsider a strong stance while the Moon begins to transit Sagittarius, your fourth house of authority figures.

Right now, it's time to learn. Yes, you may know better than most, but showing an ability to listen will serve you well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, be careful not to agree more than usual.

While the Moon is in Sagittarius you may resemble a bobblehead without meaning to.

Yes, you are a people-pleasure, and this is one way you bring balance to the table. But if you try to be flexible, to what expense?

You don't want to be sorry later on that you said yes to something and now you regret it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your money sector gets activated over the next few days, and it's good to think about financial planning and alternative forms of investing.

Maybe open a crypto account or read up on the latest real estate trends.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's all about you the next few days, and you could use a little positive energy. Some things that catch boost your personal life up. Get your nails done. Schedule a haircut. Look fabulous.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the past is only What you make it.

Yes, the Moon may make you keenly aware of what you cannot control but you may notice what you can. There are times to be controlling, and who you allow in your personal space is one of them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, friends come in all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and personal experiences.

The "it's not what you know, but who" comes into play strongly now. Network. Branch out. Widen your social circle.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's good to work and earn a living but it's great when you are challenged to learn and to grow.

Pick a task that scares you but you're ready for. Volunteer to help out in a way you've always wanted to explore.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.