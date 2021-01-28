Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 29, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 29, 2021.

There are quite a few reversed tarot cards pulled for Friday's reading, and it's hardly a surprise.

Lots of changes are coming.

We are moving away from a Full Moon in Leo, and it's time to review and revise key areas of our life, especially areas where we have been hit in the ego.

Finding your hidden strength can be found within a past weakness.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse whose story begins with feeling like a failure.

But, what we learn by observing Life Path 8s is that the experiences were the point of the lesson.

There were things learned that could never be gained from a book or from listening to someone else share the richness of their own narrative.

The Moon will still be in the zodiac sign of Leo, and the energy of a Full Moon lasts for a few more days.

So, let go of false beliefs that because you messed up sometime in the past that you've wrecked your future.

The truth is that you may have laid the groundwork of success that you've yet to explore and build upon.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, January 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

King of Wands, Reversed

You're tired and for good reason. There have been quite a few big events this week.

You're juggling things and when you've got too many balls in the air it's easy to become overwhelmed.

What can you do now to make things run a bit smoother?

Are there areas you can slow down on while you pick up more responsibilities in others?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Five of Cups, Reversed

When a door closes, it's sad, even if you were the one who shut it.

Letting go isn't a one and done thing, even if you are no longer in touch with a person, at a job, or living in a new community.

These things take time, and you have to say goodbye a little bit each day as your past moves further behind you and your future becomes closer to your now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Seven of Swords

Some people just cannot be trusted, no matter how much you want them to be.

There are limits even in the most intimate relationships.

You have to ask yourself if what you think you'd like to share is truly a topic meant for a human conversation or it's better spoken to the universe.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Nine of Cups

You deserve to be happy, especially when you're always the one looking out for others.

Self-care is so important, so don't underestimate its role in your life.

You have so much to give but if you start to feel depleted, then it's time to pull back an refuel.

You don't do this just for yourself, but also for those that you serve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ace of Wands, Reversed

Changing your life is never easy, and yes, it can be confusing.

But knowing why you are doing this is going to help you pull through.

Be sure to have your big why where you can see it every day.

Have it somewhere to remind you why you're taking such a risk.

You have to stay so closely connected with your overall mission that it keeps you going.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Page of Pentacles, Reversed

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Your self-esteem took a hit.

You did not expect things to go this way and when you're feelings are hurt it can threaten your sense of self-worth.

But you're not your work, you're not the product. You're a beautiful human being.

You have so much more to you than this moment. Hang on to that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Three of Pentacles

You learn as you go.

You may not know everything about this particular job, but you can have a teachable spirit.

You may feel overwhelmed for a little while but that's normal, especially when you're growing.

Allow yourself permission to take on the role as an eternal student. You want

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ten of Wands

Why are you doing so much? Are you working to impress or out of your passion.

Get to the heart of your motivation.

You may be stressing yourself so much that you don't realize your ambition is rooted in something other than what it is you really want. Get clear.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Queen of Cups, Reversed

Take care of yourself. Carving out a little time for yourself each day is so important.

You need this time to rest, do something silly, and just get back to you.

You could add in a little bit of exercise or spend time chatting with a friend.

Don't pretend that you don't need some me-time or socialization. You really do!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon, Reversed

When you have crazy dreams, pay attention to them. Your subconscious mind talks to you in any way it can get your attention.

You may have so many things you are taking in but not realizing.

And, so, when you're body is asleep and the world is quiet, your soul speaks to you in your dream state.

Keep a journal by your bed and write down what you see upon awakening so you don't forget.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Nine of Wands, Reversed

Success is hard work, and this is why you need to have all your priorities in order.

You can only wing it for so long, and eventually, you have to put together a plan so that you know what you want to focus on the most and lean your energy toward only that.

Don't take on things that remove you from your purpose. Be dedicated and single-minded.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Six of Wands, Reversed

You define what you want to be in life.

There's quite a bit of truth to how mindset forms your actions or at least your perception of what you have and what you don't.

It's so important to really understand your soul's purpose.

If you don't know, check out your natal chart or maybe have a friend do a personal tarot card reading to give you guidance on what is happening in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.