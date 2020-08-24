How To Use The Phases Of The Moon To Manifest Your Desires & Dreams

The moon is the energy that feeds your soul with the delight of potential.

When you're learning how manifesting can work in your life, it's important to consider what kind of impact the phases of the moon can help bring your dreams to life.

In order to manifest the things you want and need in life, you'll have to be empowered by your awareness of co-creating life with the universe, and you'll have to leave room for the unknown; that’s where the magic resides.

The phases of the moon bring mystical and secret lunar magic into the manifestation process.

You can use the moon’s energy to manifest both long- and short-term goals.

Each cycle brings a new energy that rewards you if you understand the subtle changes. It's as easy as remembering the invisible, gentle waves moving through you.

Ignore or resist the moon’s magic, and you might overlook the gentle flow of sweet abundance. Living in awareness of the cycles allows you to be the high priestess (or priest) of your creative world.

The secrets of manifestation are shared by the light of the moon. Each lunar cycle holds an intricate part creation.

Here's how to use the phases of the moon to manifest your desires and dreams.

Manifesting with the new moon.

The new moon is the phase that holds the energy of just awakening. You are connected to the inner world and just beginning to experience new desires in your outer world.

With no moon visible, this is a time for new beginnings. You are given a blank slate to create your dreams. You're cultivating the ground for the future planting of seeds.

Make time for yourself and unplug from life. Light a red candle, burn some sage, and write down your biggest dreams.

Remember to think about what brings you joy and ignites your fire. Pause and enjoy the freedom of unencumbered desires.

Using the waxing crescent moon to manifest.

Connect to the feelings of your intentions. Communicate with the universe exactly how your successful manifestations feel. Open your heart for your dreams to have space to grow.

Light an orange candle, and visualize walking into the reality you are cultivating in your heart and mind. Imagine nurturing and caring for your dreams.

You are planting seeds and lovingly watering and protecting them.

First-quarter moon magic.

Make an action plan. You may notice a change in the energy around you.

Are you experiencing resistance? Stay motivated but flexible as you begin to follow your action steps. Notice if your actions match your heart’s intentions. You may begin to see some little green sprouts from what you planted earlier.

Light a yellow candle and sit in a sacred space. Close your eyes and take some deep, cleansing breaths. Feel the energy of your dreams. Do your actions align with what you began cultivating last week?

Using the waxing gibbous moon phase.

You may find yourself experimenting or trying different angles to reach your goals.

Does it feel like you are still on track? Do you need to change course? Focus on your plans and assess your actions. You'll definitely see your little plants by now. But you may question if you planted the correct seed in the right spot.

Light a gold candle. Burn some sage for clarity. Close your eyes and breathe deep. Recognize the effort you have put into your dreams in the past few weeks.

This is the time for discernment. Do you need any tweaks to your plan?

Full moon manifestation.

The full moon has such wild potential for magical chemical reactions that bring babies into the world and birth new relationships.

People say yes, for the thrill of it. You experience heightened emotions. You have new opportunities for recent work. You'll also experience illumination on what is, or is not, working.

Your plants are crazy big! What are you going to do with the harvest? Are you going to let anything die on the vine?

Light a purple candle, use a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and welcome all that life has offered. Imagine looking at your life through a lens that illuminates love and highlights your highest good. Celebrate what’s working in your life, and enjoy the full light of the moon.

Harnessing the waning gibbous moon.

This is a glorious time to explore your manifestations. Do they resemble the list you made in the light of the new moon? Are you making good decisions to nurture and hold onto your dreams? You have picked most of the fruit, but the plants remain.

Light a pink candle. Write a gratitude list for what you have in your life. Choose a person you would like to share some of your good fortunes with. Reach out to them in the next couple of days. Release with love what is not serving you.

Last quarter lunar phase.

This is the energy to settle into and feel everything around you. Notice your accomplishments.

Settle in deeper and notice if there is anything else that is ready to be released. The more you are able to release, the more you are able to receive.

Here, you decide if the plants have life left in them, or if it is it best to return them to Earth.

Light a white candle. Take some deep breaths. On each exhale, know that you are releasing old emotions. On each inhale, you are receiving pure love.

The energy of the moon is connected to our emotions. The more we can breathe deeply and release old emotions and stories, the easier it is to allow fresh energy to flow through your mind and body.

Manifesting with a waning crescent moon phase.

This is a beautiful piece of the cycle. It is all about surrendering to the awareness of the rhythms of the universe.

You're in a continuous flow of energy. Each phase shares a different story, but there is no true ending or beginning... Just a shift in your reaction to the world around you.

This stirs a shift in the universe within. Your garden is quiet. You aren't tending to any seeds or plants. You're enjoying the memory of busier seasons.

Light a blue candle and pour yourself a bath with sea salt and the rose essential oil. Eat nurturing food and focus on self-care. Soon, you will be activating your feminine power in the light of the new moon.

Follow the lunar cycle and have fun playing with the energy while manifesting all your goals. You're constantly refining your dreams and letting go of the old.

Mastering the flow of the moon’s energy allows you to weave in and out of the highs and lows of life, without losing a piece of yourself in the process.

Wherever you are on your journey, the moon phases can offer insight on how to manifest, release, and experience more joy in your life.

The moon shows you how to dance with the sweetness of life and how to move through sorrows... And supports your course of personal discovery through every cycle of life.

You are destined to meet face to face with this magnetic energy and hold conversations that only the soul understands. This guidance runs on the deepest level through every cell of every life.

Reach for the knowing and experience a deeper understanding of self. Allow yourself to be pulled into the undertow of energy that is building up to be the next wave of creation.

