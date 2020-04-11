Numerology Personality & How All Life Path Numbers Think

Our life path numbers explain why we all think differently, and what kind of missions we have.

Each person is born with a unique numerology personality and it's what influences the way each life path number thinks.

In fact, life Path Numbers are another way of listening to what the universe is trying to say. They reveal your thought process and why you're an independent thinker when compared to someone else.

How does your numerology personality influence the way you think?

There’s a reason why we’re born on particular dates. It’s a way the universe shares its gifts and natural-born leadership thinkers.

Perhaps, you’re more nurturing to others. If you’re a hippie at heart, then you might wonder why you’re a rebel who believes in progressive ideas.

Your numerology helps you to understand why you're an independent thinker, and how others ponder things, too.

If you’ve ever been curious about knowing yourself on a deeper level, calculate your birthdate to reveal your life path number.

This initiation helps reveal a better understanding of your life’s purpose.

These numbers evolve undergoing missions in your life, by introducing you to your hidden talents and gifts.

We’ll use my birthdate to help you see how to calculate a life path number, and then you’ll be able to have a good at it.

11 = 11

11 = 11

1995 = 1 + 9 + 9 + 5 = 24 and 2 + 4 = 6

Life Path Number = 11 + 11 + 6 = 28 and 2 + 8 = 10 and 1 + 0 = 1

Not only is it vital to understand your strengths during this journey, but also your challenges.

It will help you feel less alone, knowing that other life path numbers face the same obstacle.

It’s always a spiritual, profound journey when we learn more about ourselves, and we all are connected to the universe.

Here’s how your life path number thinks based on numerology personality

Numerology personality of life path 1: The leader

This life path number contains a fatherly leadership role.

Not only does one's promise result under any conditions, but they are natural-born protectors.

One will be pushed to become independent and stand on their own two feet.

There’s a reason why the number ‘1’ represents leadership because it’s the shape of an arrowhead.

They constantly think about strategies to meet their goals at whatever means necessary.

They also think about always seeking through on promises of trying new things, even if they are potentially dangerous.

Overpowering is one of their challenges, which can be controlled by encouraging others to step forward.

Numerology personality of life path 2: The Peacemaker

Gentleness, understanding, and mediator sum up this life path number.

Twos are the ultimate survivors because others underestimate their power and strength.

Similar to a mother in a household, twos are the backbone of any family or group.

They’re resilient in their thinking due to their intense flexibility skills.

Since twos are usually devoted, it’s difficult to earn their trust back if they feel betrayed.

They have to become emotionally strong, in order to keep their team or loved ones glued together.

Numerology personality of life path 3: The Creative

Along with their gift of charisma, threes are natural-born salesmen.

They’re the life of the party similar to most spoiled teenagers. Their weaknesses involve not recognizing others' efforts to protect them.

Their extrovert personality leads them to become artists or spokesperson.

Threes usually think about winning everyone over, that they may forget about trying to relate to other peoples’ struggles.

They are great at communication as well as constant optimism to ensure positive results.

Numerology personality of life path 4: The Manager

Fours are similar to architecture because they have a firm understanding of a stable base.

They lean to logic when deciding to build a house on a rock rather than sand.

Their organizing skills lead them to be patient in working on any craft.

Creativity is one of their challenges due to their narrow-minded thinking.

They’re introverted along with difficulty being flexible when events change.

Fours feel most secure when they have their own routine.

They’re hard-working, loyal, and dependable for any taste they’re asked to finish.

Numerology personality of life path 5: The Freedom Seeker

Hippies have a tendency to hit the road with a burst of energy.

Others view them as dynamic and unpredictable.

Their actions can be irresponsible, while they’re minds are usually selfish.

If there wasn’t constant change, the fives would be slaves to boredom.

Self-employment is recommended, because of five’s constant need for change.

They may jump from job to job until they find their appropriate calling.

Their adaptability level is impressive because they’re less likely to be caught off guard.

One of their biggest challenges is being restricted or constrained by their freedom.

Numerology personality of life path 6: The Nurturer

This life path number is an intermix of life path numbers one and two.

They’re servants as well as protectors. Since sixes play a role as counselors, they’re able to keep families and communities together.

Sixes have an open-mind that perceives them as the most unbiased out of all the life path numbers.

Others will take advantage of their non-discriminative behavior; which forces sixes to sacrifice parts of themselves, so there’s a balance for others.

Their thought processes revolve around justice, so there’s a peaceful environment.

Sixes are motivated to always differentiate what it means to support or enable someone.

Numerology personality of life path 7: The Seeker

Similar to Sherlock Holmes, this life path number seeks to satisfy their curiosity.

Along with analytical skills, sevens are attracted to puzzle-like challenges.

Creativity and logic help them become admirable coordinators.

Sevens have the potential to become selfish and obtain surface-level relationships.

Social interactions help sevens grow a much larger perspective, to adhere to understanding and acceptance.

Overthinking or analyzing can cause a spiritual disruption, which can be controlled by trust and faith.

Numerology personality of life path 8: The Powerhouse

Even though you practice spirituality, eight’s main focus is business, finance, and realism.

Eights may sometimes believe that the color of happiness is olive green (money).

Luxury leads to a comfortable lifestyle unless they begin to lose their followers.

They believe teamwork makes the dream work. Stepping into independence builds anxiety for them, which may lead to failure.

It will be beneficial for the eights to accept that they can’t control everything.

Eights can also practice the art of giving, so their indulgence in money doesn’t become obsessive.

Numerology personality of life path 9: The Humanitarian

This life path number is a servant to others in their community locally and globally.

They believe connection and humanitarian action can improve global consciousness.

They tend to motivate others to pursue their ways for their own good.

Nines represent integrity. They will serve others but will celebrate their pride in themselves.

They can be dedicated to their goals, but lose connection with those closest to them.

Serving is wonderful, but nines should accept humanitarian limits so that they can enjoy life.

They have a difficult time in romantic relationships, because of the fear of opening their hearts to others.

Nines can distract themselves by serving others, which hinders any chances of making more memories with their loved ones.

Numerology personality of life path 11: The Intuitive

Elevens are known to have stronger vibrations.

They focus on keeping a spiritual balance and to seek purpose and enlightenment.

Elevens enjoy keeping their soul pure and encouraging others to seek spiritual self-discovery.

They are also one of the master numbers, which represents a spiritual number.

Elevens obtain spiritual knowledge and tend to protect themselves from any negativity.

If they feel as though others have a negative frequency, then they will choose to steer away from them.

They can be picky with finding a partner, with a high vibration that corresponds to theirs.

Numerology personality of life path 22: The Master Teacher

Leave it to these life path numbers to take on any form of project.

Their organization skills help them to create systems and programs that are impactful.

This other master number is able to connect with the material world better than elevens.

They have the ability for having patience and balancing their physical, mental, and spiritual needs.

Great power can be overwhelming for twenty twos because they fear of instability.

Their thought process is that everything is possible through the art of creativity.

The main difference between elevens and twenty twos is that elevens are known to be dreamers.

Twenty twos use their dreams to connect with the materialistic world.

