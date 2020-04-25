Numerology Of Life Path Number 8

It's f8! (It's fate)

Life path number 8 is the powerhouse of numerology. It's strong and resilient.

People born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th of the month carry intense life path number 8 energy.

If your birthday adds up to a number 8, you have this life path number.

What makes life path number 8 unique?

When the number 8 appears frequently around you, it is indicated you are assertive, responsible, and determined.

So, if you are seeing the number 8, you may need to buckle down and act seriously.

The number 8 also has great advantages in business.

Early in life, money and power do not mean everything for you, if you're a life path number 8

People with this life path number may feel obsessed with finances or becoming rich.

Areas where life path number excel include:

Money and financial planning

business owner

positions of power and authority

Life path number 8s have a good understanding of business.

8s can focus on and reach their goals.

Most life path number 8s are in-tune with your intellect and you are great at being realistic.

Socially, 8s need human connection.

Balance is something that the number 8 puts great emphasis on because if you truly want to live a happy life, then you need stability.

Fun fact, the number 8 is associated with Poseidon or Kronos because they are decision making and they live up to the personality of number 8.

Life path number 8 — symbolism

The symbol of the number 8 is the infinity sign, which reminds us that we need to live a wholesome life, with determination to reach your goals.

Number 8s as a person, you are a perfect leader because of your confidence in your capabilities.

You desire success and happiness. As you always like to be right, you are also open to other people's suggestions.

Life path number 8 — a metaphor

There are many instances where the number 8 is important. There are 8 reindeer on Santa's sleigh.

Life path number 8 — tarot

In Tarot, the number 8 is associated with the Strength card, which means in the presence of achieving our desires, we have to acquire strength.

The number 8 in accordance with healing crystals include snowflake obsidian, leopard skin jasper, and serpentine.

Astrology meaning of the number 8

Then, the number 8 in astrology is the 8th planet, Saturn, which represents practicality, status, karma, resilience, and career.

In the zodiac, the 8th sign is Scorpio, but it also has the vibrational energy of the planet Saturn, which rules Capricorn.

Furthermore, when the number 8 appears frequently in your life, it will bring you strength.

Meaning of life path number 8

The number 8 in the Bible represents rebirth, creation, and new beginnings.

There were eight people on Noah's Ark saved to repopulate the earth after the flood.

The New Testament was written by 8 men (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, James, Peter, Jude, and Paul).

Abraham had 8 sons (Isaac, Ishmael, Zimran, Jokshan, Medan, Midian, Ishbak, and Shuah).

Jesus shows himself 8 times after he is resurrected. The first time he appears to Mary Magdalene alive.

Then he showed himself to two disciples that were on their way to Emmaus.

Ne then appeared to all the disciples but Thomas, then he appeared to all of them a week later.

He was also believed to be seen by 500 believers. Next, he also met his disciples at Galilee.

Lastly, he met his disciples on the Mount of Olives and gave them His instructions before he ascended to heaven.

Jesus' name in numbers adds up to 888 in Greek, which is pretty cool.

Life path number 8 — love

The number 8 is associated with love. It looks like an infinity symbol so it also implies that you love deeply.

You also feel like you have known this person your whole life. But on the other hand, if you are single, it may feel super daunting to put yourself out there and find your soulmate.

In terms of the perfect partner for a number 8, you need someone strong and just as ambitious as you are.

You may even feel greatly attracted to others when they express their authoritative side.

Also, you are an all or nothing type of lover. You want all the love, not the cold shoulder here, the gentle lover there. You want passion all the time.

As a woman, you need the support and love of a person who is willing to give you the attention you deserve.

You want that soul-deep connection that will last forever.

You need that strong, confident partner that will challenge you, not back down because this will bring excitement into your relationship.

Life path number 8 — career

The best career choice for you is in agriculture because Saturn is the ruler of Agriculture and farming in general.

Next, you can also be a great politician because you like the chance to rise and make a name for yourself, while also being a natural-born leader.

You could also make a great judge like many others.

Fun fact, many court judges are born and bred number 8s. And, the final judgment in life is Saturn's choice.

Entrepreneurship is a great job for number 8s to consider because you are creative and you are always looking to find new ways of making money.

Also, if you are athletic, becoming a yoga instructor is a good choice because you had a deep connection to the spiritual world.

But, there are infinite possibilities out there for you. You just have to decide which career path is right for you.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics. For more of her content, follow her on Facebook.