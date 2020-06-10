Why You Need To Stop Letting The Voice In Your Head Get The Best Of You

Separate your ego from your true self.

By Jeremy Divinity

I haven’t been feeling like myself much lately, but that’s okay.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become a lot better at recognizing what lies at the root of all of my tendencies, reactions, and emotions. (Or, at least, I like to believe that I do.)

One thing that I’ve noticed about myself is that I’m quick to hold on to thoughts of failure, which means that my ego is in action. But I also know that our egos tend to falsely portray themselves as images of who we are.

When we do fail, our ego doesn’t just tell us that we have failed. It also establishes that we are failures.

However, the notion that we are failures isn’t true at all, because nothing outside of ourselves has that power on its own. We are neither our egos, nor our failures.

It’s not that we are afraid of failing. What we actually fear are the emotions that come with failure, such as anger, sorrow, and regret.

We fear this response, because it breaks down however egos will define our identities.

Therefore, when we do encounter failure, it’s important for us to feel each emotion, in order to be able to move past it. So, no matter what you are feeling in a moment of “failure,” hold on to it, dissect it, and then, just let it go.

Ignore your ego when it tells you to hold on to those feelings of failure forever. You need to remember that you aren’t a failure, and what your ego says doesn’t define you, either.

You are you, and failure is just something that you need to work through. Whether you succeed or fail, make sure to treat all of your emotions in the same way. After all, they’re equal.

Emotions are just our reactions to certain circumstances. They are nothing more and nothing less.

When you do face failure or criticism, always make sure to stay mindful of your thoughts. Take each experience as a lesson, and then, learn from it.

Be comfortable with those moments of discomfort, and be willing to lose yourself, in order to be able to find yourself.

After all, we are all just doing our best, even when our ego is telling us otherwise. And if you never lose yourself or shed your ego, you won’t be able to ever find your true self.

So, please don’t let the voice in your head get the best of you.

Hone your ability to properly identify where your thoughts are coming from and why.

Shed your ego, and always be willing to learn from every experience that you have along the way, both the good and the bad ones.

Jeremy Divinity is a writer who focuses on self-love, mental health, and self-care. For more of his self-love content, visit his Twitter page.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.