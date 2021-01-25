Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 26, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 26, 2021.

We are within the 3-day window that is perfect for intention setting.

The Full Moon in Leo arrives on Thursday so the energy is high at this time.

While the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer we are sensitive to how we feel and eager to let go of unnecessary emotional baggage.

2020 was a tough year on many levels.

So, of course, now that the first month of the year is almost done, we are looking forward to the hope that 2021 will be much better.

The Moon in Cancer brings attention to The Chariot tarot card.

The Chariot lets us know that we have to hold on for a little while longer.

Good things come to those who wait, and even though circumstances tried our patience to no avail, we can slide through the finish line and complete this first part of the year strongly.

The numerology of the day brings attention to Life Path 5 energy, which is also called the Freedom Seeker.

2021 is also a Life Path 5 year. Coincidence, perhaps, but maybe not.

This could be our chance to take these crazy changes and turn them into something better than ever before.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Devil, Reversed

You're not that person anymore. People may beat you up about your past, but don't join in.

You know that you've messed up at times and this has led you to be humble.

However, being humble doesn't mean you have to be ashamed. Learn and grow. Be proud of your honesty.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nine of Swords

When people disappoint you, rise above.

There are no perfect people, and when individuals get together, no matter how well-intentioned, it can be messy.

Don't take on the blame unless you feel you must. Let people be accountable for their choices. Later, someone may thank you for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Strength

You are much stronger than you feel. Everyone has an off day.

Getting outside of yourself may be the cure for your blues.

When you feel down, helping others can give you a boost of energy.

You can see how useful and special you are when you're in service to others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Two of Swords

Choices are always difficult, which is why you have to listen to your heart when you feel conflicted.

Try not to let guilt be the underlying theme about why you want to do things in a certain way.

Being authentic and yourself is the way to go.

Being authentic and honest with yourself is the way to go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Three of Pentacles

You just need more practice. To learn how to master a new scale takes time and perseverance.

You may need to make changes in your schedule so that you have the time to focus on improving what you want to do.

Don't just wish for things to happen, be intentional about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Four of Cups

Try your best to stay in tune with your emotional energy.

Keep your feelings in check and practice mindfulness.

Sometimes it's helpful just to write down what you think and feel at the end of the day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Two of Cups, Reversed

Try not to worry too much about it anymore.

A little sense of humor can go a long way when things feel intense.

If you can, focus on what brings a smile to your face, even when you are feeling burdened by obstacles.

These difficulties only last for a short while.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ace of Wands, Reversed

Focus on the plan. Be honest with yourself. Sometimes health takes a hit when you're harboring anger or resentment inside.

But these feelings can fester most when you hold back your inner truth from the world. Try to be the person you know that you are in real life and in private.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

King of Wands, Reversed

To be more empathetic toward others, look inward.

You are here to be a light, but first, recognize the light that's within yourself.

When you take time to truly study yourself with quiet reflection it not only helps you to feel more compassion and empathy about your human experience but that of others, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ten of Swords, Reversed

When it's time to change, things start to happen on their own and it's nothing you can stop or try to control.

You have to accept situations are always going to crop up in your life, but even the worst ones are mirrors that reflect a soul experience that you're meant to learn and grow from.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Six of Pentacles

Generosity is contagious.

When you give something you value away to someone it automatically begins to show you that there is plenty to go around in the world.

Letting yourself share what you have helps you to release the fear of not having.

So, when you feel like there is not enough, give what you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Justice

You don't have to be the judge in this situation.

You can do your best and strive to be fair.

The law of karma will tend to the rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.