Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

If you're a homebody, it's a great day to be yourself on Friday.

Some days the best place to be is where you feel most comfortable, and home is where it's at on Friday.

The Sun continues to transit the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which brings attention to innovation and trying new things.

The Moon will spend one more day in the sign of Taurus where it is exalted, and this brings attention to comforts and doing things that you love.

Taurus is a money sign that encourages saving and keeping what you earn, so working from home and focusing on financial security are advised.

Pluto in Capricorn, who was in communication with Venus yesterday now moves its attention to the Moon in Taurus.

This can imply lifestyle changes on a collective level, particularly in the area of agriculture, environmental resources, and the economy.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 22 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are dynamic and outgoing.

You love adventure and are innately curious.

You can talk to just about anyone. You love to travel and appreciate diverse points of view.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include American restaurateur, Guy Fieri and Steve Perry, American singer and songwriter of the band, Journey.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your relationships.

Mars is your ruling planet, and it is often referred to as the god of war, however, in Taurus, this helps you to assert yourself more when it comes to money.

As Mars squares Jupiter, the planet of growth, it affects your friendships.

You may find yourself in a position where you disagree - either about the financial habits of a friend or a conflict that you see someone going through - and it can cause you to decide to make certain decisions for yourself that are difficult, but timely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your work and career sector.

Mars is in your sign, and as it works together with Uranus, things can feel slightly chaotic for you on a personal level.

However, when Mars communicates with Jupiter in Aquarius, you have an opportunity to take matters into your own hands and do something new with what you are learning.

This could mean looking at new ways to make money online or it could involve a relationship with someone who is a little bit different from you.

You may be given an opportunity to expand your network or try something you would not have before.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may cultural pursuits and the ability to learn about worldly matters.

Mars in your house of hidden enemies can motivate you to create clear boundaries and do what’s best for you.

And, this feeling can grow exponentially as Mars communicates with Jupiter in Aquarius.

You may find yourself intrigued by dynamics in relationships, and also perhaps you will gain insight into other people's personal philosophies.

This can cause you to want to learn more about the world, and use what you learn for the purpose of self-improvement.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your shared resources sector.

Mars in Taurus brings out strong patterns in your friendships, and this can affect your shared resources.

Mars energy can stimulate a personal reformation about how you and others help one another, particularly in areas of your life where there is a lack.

This can be a time of bartering and trading of services and skills.

Consider resources that are consumed online from people you’ve never met, but can learn from.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your commitment sector.

Leo, there are times when you have to make a decision about whether you’re all in or all out.

With Mars, being a planet of motivation squaring Jupiter the planet of growth, you may decide that you are either unable to go forward with a relationship or that you are but need more time to do certain things so that you’re fully able to commit.

It’s a good time to delay a choice if it still doesn’t sit right with you

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your daily duties sector.

Virgo, Mars continues to give you a groundedness to the way you think about your approach to work. There are situations that require you to expand an unusual amount of energy.

Apply what you’ve learned over the course of the last year, especially now when Mars squares Jupiter. This is a crisis moment for you.

Channel your energy and manage your time effectively.

This is a great time for you to make wise decisions. So, take advantage of it. Don’t waste it,

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your creativity sector.

Libra, sometimes the creative juices just won’t come, and even if you try your hardest to be available and to share certain ideas with others, when Mars and Jupiter square, and you may feel like you have nothing to give.

There’s no shame in this, just admit that the muses are not speaking today, and perhaps once you’ve allowed yourself to be honest, the thoughts will flow, and your ability to be resourceful can return to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your home and family sector.

Scorpio, when your ancient ruler communicates with Jupiter in an adverse way, this can create tension among people in authority, particularly among elder family members.

This could be a good time to avoid contentious discussions. If you notice that situations aren’t ideal for having tough conversations, it’s a good time to table them.

This transit will not last for too long, so no need to worry about matters that can be delayed.

If you do have a time-sensitive situation. Proceed with caution.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your communication sector.

Sagittarius, sometimes more is not better. In the name of transparency, you may seek to be as clear as possible, however, there are times when disclosing information works against you.

Please be sure to measure the cost of what you say and do.

Particularly on social media, where what you say could be used against you, even if you didn’t mean it to come across in the way that you wrote it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your money sector.

Capricorn, investments may not look so great for you, and you may decide to avoid putting money into anything altogether, however, there are other ways for you to make good use of your financial resources.

Consider all areas where you have become interested, and review with an open mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your identity sector.

Aquarius, some things may feel like they are unable to be changed, and you may resist compromising the way you think and how you want to live your life.

You may find yourself to be irritated by individuals who do not accept you for who you are.

In fact, this could cause there to be a wedge in a relationship.

Perhaps this is a time to distance yourself from individuals that hold you back.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mars continues to transit the zodiac sign of Taurus, and when it squares Jupiter in Aquarius, you may feel it most in your hidden things sector.

Pisces, denial is real and when Mars squares Jupiter what you see may not be something that you wish to acknowledge.

This can be a time where you avoid situations out of self-preservation.

Be certain to not defend people, places, or things where you have not been personally.

Do not take any person‘s character for granted, if you were unable to see things with your own eyes, because things could be unclear at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.