What To Expect In 2021, According To Numerology

Do you wonder what to expect in 2021? After last year, and this year's tumultuous start, it's a good question to ask.

Every year we take a look ahead and ask what will happen next, and numerology can provide insight into this complex question.

It is said that math is the language of the universe and that all things make sense on a mathematical level.

If we look at the universe, we can place points on everything that exists.

And, while the immensity and perhaps infinite sweep of the cosmos may appear too vast to contemplate, it can, however, be understood, even counted, in terms of math.

We are now in the year 2021, which as a universal year is considered to be what is called Life Path Number 5.

What will happen in 2021?

Numerology is how we forecast and predict according to the numbers.

2021 is an equation set before us. 2 + 0 + 2 + 1 = 5.

This simple number can be chaotic, yet healing. Numerology explains why and how it plays into what will happen in 2021.

When we are divining for mathematical information, we add up the numbers and we get our sum.

Our sum is our path number, and in this case — the year 2021 breaks down into life path number is 5, and Life Path Number 5 comes with its own descriptives and explanations.

Life Path Number 5, which is the path we are all on at the moment, is about change, renewal, and freedom.

It's an upgrade of the mind, and doesn't that just feel right? We have all gone through so much over the last year.

The 'new normal' was never really designed, in fact, we all just reacted to the ugliness of what was taking place on our planet.

Our reactions were individual, personal — there was no 'new normal' — there were merely the spontaneous and unprepared individual reactions to a series of events that had our minds spinning at too rapid a rate.

Life Path 5 is here to not only let us know that we need to focus on the positive, but that the path itself IS positive, meaning we have a chance and that it's not too late if we apply the effort needed in order to make the changes we so desperately need.

We have dragged ourselves out of the godforsaken year of 2020 and into a cosmically charged new year where we literally DO have a chance to heal.

This also implies that the universe is supporting our efforts, which gives us the idea that it's up to the individual to make that change a reality.

In other words — we have the chance to live happier, healthier lives, and the only way to meet that challenge is through effort.

In numerology, Life Path Number 5 represents that state between earth and the heavens — the midpoint.

This is our reset button, and it's up to us to do the work on raising our vibration level.

We can take it up, or we can sink back into the mire of negativity. This, in its way, is a wake-up call; nature is telling us, "OK, I'll back you whatever you want to do."

That's a hell of an endorsement, and what can we do but take advantage of this support by upping our vibration to meet the heavens.

Now, let's get real. OK, we get it — we're getting a chance to do right by ourselves.

The universe conspires to amp up our positive vibes, so how does this play out in layman's terms?

How does Life Path Number 5 work with us?

What can we do to raise our vibration, and what does that even mean?

Here's what will happen in 2021, according to numerology and the life path number 5:

1. Believe in Positive Change

Change is to be expected in 2021.

Right now the planet vibrates with violence, separation, and greed.

This is low-level energy, and low-level energy is destructive.

We eat unhealthy foods that take our energy levels down.

We concentrate on division and hate - that takes our energy levels down. We replace thought with social media.

We replace quiet with white noise - we keep the TV on all day and night.

We stare at our phones, never allowing the peace of a quiet mind to enter our daily lives.

We shun health, peace, kindness, compassion.

We fall in line with the rest of the mob, we mindlessly do what everyone else does.

We have forgotten ourselves as individuals, and we no longer see ourselves as beings of light and potential.

We now only associate it with negativity and terror.

This planet gives off such a bad stink, yet we never look to ourselves to change - we only look to blame and hate whoever has the target on their back, that day.

To raise the vibration of the planet, we must raise our individual vibration.

We must believe again in ourselves as the source of all things good and possible.

2. Less News

In 2021, people will turn away from the news.

We have become addicted to the news media.

I would suggest that you might want to reduce your intake of news and media by 50-100%.

Thought is creative, and the media imprints on your brain, leaving you burdened with countless repetitive images, soundbytes and warnings of doom.

If you feel you cannot bear to leave the news alone, do not worry - the news will always get to you if you are a person who is on any platform of social media.

But you don't have to engage, and you don't have to be present and available for the repetition.

Remember, it is through repetition that affirmations become manifestations.

What you put your mind on is what you become. I know people who watch CNN or Fox News day and night, without a break.

That's a mind that gets no rest, and when our minds are weary - we sleep terribly, we become paranoid, argumentative, and aggressive.

Our health suffers. Our mental health goes down the toilet.

We become the negativity we are witnessing, and we start to convince ourselves that no matter how bad we feel, we need more and more, because...what if we miss out? FOMO. Fear of missing out.

What's really happening is that we're missing out on our lives.

I've always said that I don't want to know that on my deathbed, I might be able to say that I spent half my life on social media, arguing with trolls, or watching 'breaking news' deliver the same story, over and over - and that that's what I did with my life.

Don't give your precious life to nonstop news intake.

3. Self-preservation

In 2021, people will take care of themselves.

We are taught at a very young age that if we are selfish if we think of ourselves, and so what happens is that, when we really do have to take care to protect ourselves from something insanely negative, we walk away carrying guilt for our 'selfish' actions.

While 'cancel culture' may be the extreme version of self-preservation.

Cancel culture is the unilaterally controlled blocking of people, ghosting people, ending your relationship with someone with no possible further contact.

While it is not an altogether bad thing to end toxic relationships with people who only bring you profound negativity.

This goes for family, most especially. Blood family is a good example of how we let people abuse us, wherein if they weren't blood, we'd never have anything to do with them.

Family is Tribe.

It's who you choose to be close to. Some get lucky and find a blissful balance in their blood family.

The idea of saying a strong NO to a family member is frowned upon; sure, let them destroy you, after all, it's your family, right? Wrong. Allowing someone to abuse you is not acceptable.

There is nobody on this earth whom you owe your mental breakdown. If there is a situation, whether familial, career-oriented, friendship related or romantic, and that situation causes you irrevocable, damaging pain, you owe it to yourself to preserve your mind.

You owe it to yourself to spare yourself the nervous breakdown of being anyone's punching bag, no matter who they are.

4. Healthy Eating

Eating responsibly will also happen in 2021.

It's really a low-level energy shame to think that very few of us react well to the idea of changing our diet to suit a more healthful means to an end.

We have a very real problem here on earth, and when it comes to inconveniencing our gluttony, we really don't want to hear about things like plant-based diets, or the mind-body connection.

If it stops us from shoveling in the low-level energy fast foods, or if we even have to think about not eating meat, we panic and automatically condescend to those who wish to show us a healthy alternative. Everyone loves to hate vegans.

"I need my protein!!" Well, you might need your protein but your need for protein is the reason for greenhouse gases and the destruction of the climate.

Drink water and fresh juices. Eat vegetables, learn to cook so that you can explore the world of grand tastes and varieties.

Explore vegetarianism and veganism. Find your protein sources in dairy, legumes, and soy products.

We all know that you're nothing without your health, so don't take advantage of it.

We can only feel sorry for ourselves for so long - this is a new year and Life Path Number 5 has us set on a course for success, so why blow it? Eat healthily!

You know how to do it, now put your mind to it and DO IT.

5. Mind Expansion

Let's hope that growth will be part of what will happen in 2021.

Meditate. Contemplate. There is more to the world than the black mirror of your smartphone.

There is more to the world than work, home, TV, sleep, repeat. There is silence. There is awareness.

All that we have and know is perception; how we see things.

When we expand our minds through the practice of meditation, we learn detachment.

Detachment allows us to become less involved in the high dramas of life - we can walk away.

Mind expansion is the search for peace, within.

Many people have a preconceived notion about meditation, believing it's a waste of time, a boring non-experience, and too hard to take seriously. "I'll fall asleep!"

That's why it's a practice. Meditation is not closing your eyes and saying, "Om" while waiting for nothing to happen.

It's a practice that takes time to get, but once you get it, it can become your best friend.

Meditation is the friend that allows you to be calm in the middle of a storm.

Meditation trains the mind to become still, and that stillness can be summoned at any time of the waking day.

I meditate with a mantra, which is used as a focal point.

Meditation is something every human being should at least try to do, for the sake of their mental health and well being.

