6 Signs Of Emotional Detachment In Yourself Or Someone You May Know

Do people around you often say you’re cold or hard to read? Do you struggle with intimacy and openness in your relationships? These could be signs that you’re emotionally detached.

It’s normal to want to protect your feelings and avoid getting hurt, but sometimes you might take that a little too far. It’s not that you intend to push people away, but you just can’t help shutting down when things get a little too serious.

Emotional detachment can interfere with your ability to make friends, romantic connections, or even move up your career ladder. Recognizing this trait is the first step to melting that icy heart and living a more full, intimate life with the people closest to you.

What is emotional detachment?

Emotional detachment is an unwillingness or inability to connect with other people on an emotional level.

This can be helpful for setting certain boundaries in your relationship and avoiding unnecessary drama from people who demand too much emotional investment. But when your emotional detachment is involuntary, it could be a sign of a deeper problem.

Finding yourself feeling numb in situations where others typically express emotions, or struggling to open up to those who you keep close in your life, can inhibit your need for expression. This might leave you feeling lonely or depressed.

Here are some signs of emotional detachment you may be mistaking for a guarded nature.

1. You’re uncomfortable with other people’s feelings.

You put up a wall in the hopes that other people won’t come to you with their problems.

If you’re in a situation where someone is expressing emotions to you, you feel awkward. It’s normal to not always know what to say to people, but if having to console someone puts you on edge or makes you feel uncomfortable, you might be emotionally detached.

Supporting people through the good times and the bad strengthens your bonds. You might prefer to cope with your emotions alone, but if someone is willing to open up to you, have an open heart and don’t shut them down in their time of need.

2. You don’t share your emotions with others.

You don’t want to seem clingy or weak, so even in your darkest times, you tend to bottle your emotions and avoid being vulnerable.

For you, emotions are private and you’ll never look for a shoulder to cry on. But being able to open up to people and be honest about your emotions is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Shutting other people out will only weaken your relationships and make your problems worse. The people you care for want to be there for you, and there’s no shame in letting them in.

3. You use sarcasm to shield your feelings.

You’d rather deflect from serious topics with a self-deprecating joke or a sarcastic comment.

This is because you're determined to seem unfazed in times of disappointment, grief, or even in happy moments. You want to seem strong and unaffected by the issues in your life. Or, maybe you just don’t want all the attention on you.

Deflecting from your true emotions only makes these issues more of a burden to you. When you successfully distract people with a joke, what you’re actually doing is denying yourself the opportunity to free yourself from your own negative thoughts.

4. You get angry when people try to address your problems.

When people call you out for being cold or unavailable, you feel defensive or under attack.

They have intentions of helping you or giving you space to be honest, but your first instinct is to retreat and deny that there is a problem. This is because you feel uncomfortable that they have been able to detect something you’ve tried so hard to hide.

You use anger as a buffer so they can’t help you explore the truth. It can be scary when you feel forced to talk about something you’re not ready to address, but maybe it’s time to let someone in. If someone is willing to help, it shows they care and aren’t trying to upset you.

5. You shut down relationships.

To avoid any level of vulnerability, you end relationships before they even get off the ground.

This can be friendship, romantic partnerships, or even family relationships. Whenever you see signs of getting too close to someone, you’re quick to bolt and won’t get into a situation where they might dig a little into your emotions.

When you’ve been hurt in the past, it’s understandable to feel closed off, but life can be long and lonely.

Being open in your friendships and romantic relationships might seem like a big risk, but the rewards are even greater. If you build up some meaningful connections, you’ll have more people to support you if one relationship backfires.

6. You withdraw and tell yourself you’re fine alone.

Why do you shut down relationships? Because you tell yourself you don’t need anyone.

Knowing that another person won’t complete you is an important realization, but wanting to have someone to lean on sometimes will enhance your life for the better.

Your need to be alone can be isolating in times of adversity, and if you keep pushing people away, you’ll have no one there if things get tough. Being independent is a good thing, but what’s the point of life if you don’t have friends and loved ones to share it with?

If your emotional detachment is making you feel lonely or depressed, consider reaching out to a professional.

