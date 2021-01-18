How The Sun In Aquarius Season Affects Your Love Horoscope Starting January 19, 2021

The Sun in Aquarius season is here and it lasts from January 19 until February 20, 2021.

As the Sun crosses over into the independent and curious sign it sparks a new wave of energy that will help carry us into exactly what it is, and how we’re meant to experience it.

How will the Sun in Aquarius season affect your love horoscope starting January 19?

The Sun is seen as the planetary body that rules our identity, our core self, and even at times our ego.

It’s how we’re seen by others even if we don’t necessarily align or agree with how we’re perceived but it’s also a mirror to help us live more authentically.

As the Sun transits the air sign of Aquarius it’s a time of immense power for all of us regardless of what zodiac sign you have.

This is because we’ve just officially begun the new Age of Aquarius at the end of December as we celebrated and welcomed the great conjunction.

We truly are in a year that is ruled and dominated by air energy which is expansive and big.

There is no more playing small for any of us.

This is the year of coming out, of making decisions, and moving ahead.

But for most of us, we weren’t necessarily able to as the clock struck twelve on January 1, especially as we were still moving through Capricorn Season which had a different vibe this year as so many planets moved out of that strict earth sign.

It’s been about three weeks since we began 2021 and during that time, we’ve had the chance to renegotiate our plans and our desires.

We’ve had the opportunity to plant the intentions that we hope to manifest during our current six-month Capricorn lunar cycle and now as Aquarian Season dawns it’s time to step out —and step up.

Life is waiting.

Key Dates and Themes Affecting the Sun in Aquarius Season in 2021:

January 19, Sun in Aquarius:

Taking chances, action, stepping out from any doubts or fears, arguments with those wanting to hold you back

January 20, First Quarter Moon in Taurus:

Decisions, progress, and feeling ready

January 21-27, Saturn, Neptune and Pluto aspect The North Node:

Fated events take place, feeling of destiny, karmic cycles end, feeling of leaving things behind

January 28, Full Moon in Leo:

Passion, courage, confidence, self-expression especially in love/relationships, pregnancies

January 30, Mercury Retrograde in Aquarius:

Unconventional solutions to old issues, fresh perspectives, new dreams, trusting the future

February 1, Venus In Aquarius:

Free-spirited energy, following your heart, not obeying the rules of love, break-ups, and unexpected developments in love

February 4, Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio:

Balance especially in emotions, truth, not starting anything new, quietly evaluating where we’re at

February 9-11, Stellium in Aquarius:

Big time for action, movement, things changing on a dramatic level, breaking free from things/people holding us back, committing to what aligns with our soul, life path shift

February 11, New Moon in Aquarius:

Plan for the future, saying yes to life, engagements, excited to be free from the past, life starts moving very quickly

February 17, Saturn in Aquarius square Uranus in Taurus:

Tests on how committed we are to our new path, final releases of the past, feeling of peace, possible unexpected outcomes

Here's your zodiac sign's Sun in Aquarius season love horoscope for January 19-February 20, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This season will bring you face to face with yourself.

There’s no longer anywhere to hide and even though you don’t feel ready to dive into what you have a feeling is on the horizon - you still are.

There’s a choice to take steps forward in your romantic life even if you’re scared.

The pull here for you is authenticity, so keep coming back to that especially when you start having doubts.

It feels different this time because it is.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big changes are ahead for you this month.

You’ve done a lot of the reflection needed for this year already which means that you’re prime to act.

Try to remember even if you’re certain about what’s next, you can’t control how another feels - especially a partner.

That’s their journey.

Just stay focused on what you know is true and do your best, because that is what will make all the difference this year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s nothing holding you back right now, except your need to believe something is.

Sometimes you get stuck waiting for a feeling that is never coming because then you have a reason for not taking a chance.

It’s okay to admit that even you get scared because after all you’ve been through, no one will blame you.

But you also can’t use your past heartbreak as to why it won’t work out in the future; try again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Look for the joy of being by yourself.

Not because you’re destined to be single or because your relationship is falling apart but get to know you because it’s time.

In order for you to actually design a life different than you’ve had before you need to root it in who you truly are which means you need to get to know that self first.

Stop putting something off or waiting for this perfect time and instead give yourself the love and attention you’re craving.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This will be a big season for you, and likely in all the ways that you can’t even imagine.

You’ve done a lot of internal change and growth over the past few months and now you’re ready to align your outer life with your inner life.

This time though it’s not about how it looks but how it feels.

That means that some people may need to leave, others may need to come in but keep checking in with your heart it will never lead you astray.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There’s been a slow release of control recently and maybe it was more of a surrender because it seemed no matter what you did it didn’t affect the outcome anyway.

But sometimes giving up is actually what we needed to do all along so that we could welcome what was instead of wishing it was different.

Even if it’s scary to allow, accept and let another take the reins especially in a relationship, now it feels different as you’ve learned you don’t need to try so hard to make something work - if it’s meant to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As we begin this season there is the feeling that something is on the way but you’re not quite sure what that means - yet.

A lot of the shift for you will come down to releasing those storylines that have held you back from accepting and being in what is meant for you.

Even if it doesn’t seem fair.

You’re getting better at seeing reality in your relationships, even if it’s heartbreaking, which will ultimately allow you to move forward into what is truly meant for you.

Once the lesson is learned - the teacher is no longer needed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There will be some clarity coming in this month over which relationships are based on your wounding versus which are based on your healing.

There are usually so many emotions going through you it’s hard to know what you’re feeling, plus you have a way of romanticizing pain that allows you to keep accepting less than you deserve.

This time is different though.

You may get a few surprises, but you will finally be seeing things clearly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Breaking out and breaking free.

This season may feel like an episode of some Netflix drama as it feels like you’re breaking out of prison.

The only surprise that may come is that it's one you’ve had the key to all along.

There is a push in the coming weeks for new beginnings, fresh starts, and freedom, especially in love.

While there is no reason to rush, a sense of urgency will definitely be felt as you finally feel like you can act on all those plans and dreams.

Just pace yourself and don’t give up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Slow and steady are the themes for you in the coming weeks.

While so many are rushing off at the starting gates, you need time to acclimate to everything that has happened and that you can see still going on.

Don’t force yourself to walk the path that is meant for someone else.

There’s nothing wrong with taking your time in starting this new chapter and it doesn’t mean you can’t act but only that it’s mindful, intentional, and definitely on purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This season is all about you which means you also need to make sure that you’re taking good care of yourself.

Everything will change-including your relationship status.

Possibilities and opportunities will be coming in left and right.

Life may be unrecognizable by the start of Pisces Season and while you can’t wait for all of it, make sure to practice those self-care rituals you often think you’re above needing.

Take time to enjoy the change with the person you’re changing your life for - don’t let the small moments pass thinking only the big ones matter.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There’s a quiet mystery about you this season. Your eyes are wide open, you’re focused on what’s important, you’re ready to accept that love you know you deserve but right now you’re simply sitting back and watching.

Your eyes always seem to see more than what appears to be going on and this month that’s especially true.

You’ll have your new beginning and you’ll be forever changed by that stellium in Aquarius, just keep watching, seeing what happens, observing what people do - and don’t worry about blinking - you won’t miss what is meant for you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.