New Moon Solar Eclipse In Sagittarius 2020: How This Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Now is the time when the future becomes clear. With this astrological transit, new beginnings are on the horizon, but so are intimate relationships.

On December 14th or 15th, depending upon location, the New Moon in Sagittarius will form a Solar Eclipse with the Sun, currently in Sagittarius.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius will create an opportunity to transition out of the past and into the future we have dreamed of.

What does a New Moon Solar Eclipse mean?

A Solar Eclipse is when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and the Earth, creating a shadow across the surface of the Sun, but also a moment of intense spiritual transformation energy.

Most years, we experience two Solar Eclipses, and with it, two points of reflection for us to incorporate change and newness into our lives.

A New Moon is a time for beginnings. Solar Eclipses represent external changes; it's a time when what happened internally around the time of the Lunar Eclipse (November 30th) comes to a closing point or fruition.

This is a new beginning, yet we also may realize that there are still chapters that need to be closed. Nothing can just begin until something else ends; this is the natural ebb and flow of life.

To have these eclipses occurring within Gemini and Sagittarius, this year represented both a choice and the call of the future, inspiration and meaning.

Solar Eclipses are a call to action. Sagittarius, a Fire sign, is one that prefers to make moves instead of just thinking of them. This philosophical sign is always on a search for greater meaning and is often found dreaming of what is to come.

With Mercury in Sagittarius involved in this New Moon, and Venus soon to join him, expect conversations around our personal intimate relationships to take center stage. In combination with Mars, this creates a strong desire to do something, adding to that energy of motivation and desire to create change.

Your Zodiac and Rising Sign's New Moon Solar Eclipse Horoscope

While 2020 was a year of change, many of us are still in the midst of discovering what that means.

We’re still assembling the pieces of the lives we’re now just beginning to create. It means we must remain committed to our dreams as well as the conscious choice to create something new.

The New Moon in Sagittarius energy will last until the Full Moon in Sagittarius and Lunar Eclipse, which occurs on May 26th, 2021. Until then, what can your zodiac sign expect in love, life, and personal growth?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fellow Fire sign, you’re nipping at the heels of change, Aries.

Mars is a factor in this Moon, giving everyone, especially you, the desire and ability to act and move forward in your life, and in the plans you’ve been quietly calculating for the past few months.

There Is no more second-guessing what you want because now you're more sure than ever before. This time, there is nothing standing in your way. Just don’t forget to bring your heart with you, since this is about feeling, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you’ve been scared to act or to see the truth this year, know that it’s time, Taurus.

In your heart you can’t put off what you know, and while any change — especially this kind of big life-altering change — can be scary, not doing it is even scarier. You can’t stay busy enough to forget it or talk yourself into living a life that isn't really meant for you.

As much as you’re not a fan of instability, it’s about choosing to step into the fear, not avoid it.

Let yourself speak on what you want, take the steps to build that life you know has your name all over it, and remember that if it doesn’t feel good, why are you doing it?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As one of the two signs that have been causing trouble this year, Gemini, it’s only fair that you get your fair share, too.

The Lunar Eclipse in your sign brought you face-to-face with your heart, something that is comfortable for you. But you can’t get somewhere new by doing the same old things. You can’t protect your heart and also offer love to another.

You have to pick, and this New Moon Solar Eclipse is reminding you of that. If you want a new beginning, you have to take it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your time will come in just a few weeks with the final Cancer Moon of the year. But for now, Cancer, this is a time when things may feel like they are imploding.

You can’t stop a ball from dropping once it’s begun to roll, and the same is true for your own life.

Now is the time to just sit back and watch what happens. Who shows up? Who leaves? Most of all, if you do nothing, what does everyone else do? It’s not your job to direct and save the world, but do it for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this has been a year of finding out what matters most to you, in between arguing with yourself, of course.

But it’s also about realizing that you don’t have to do anything but be yourself and step into your power. It’s not about that new physical enhancement, the labels you wear, classes you take, or people you surround yourself with.

Strip away everything and stand naked in your truth, power, and awareness that you're good enough as is. Now, build your life on that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can’t plan for this, Virgo, because sometimes even you don’t know what is actually best for you.

Article continues below

The reigns have gotten tighter and tighter this year, making its hold so tight that you’re actually going down a path of destruction. You're safe — not because you can control everything that happens, but because you can figure out what to do and heal.

You hold all the keys to healing your heart, your soul, body and mind. But you don’t need to control the outside when what you’re learning is how to control your inside. Shock and awe — that’s the name of the game for you, so and breathe deeply because this Moon is a big one.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

To have balance is to something be out of balance, Libra.

We can’t give an equal amount to every aspect of our lives all the time. Sometimes, work needs to come first, and sometimes love does.

As diligent and hard-working as you are, don’t forget that you're a lover at heart. Take time to love. Take time to dream. Take time to envision a future where you get to play as much as you work, and simply just feel good.

The world won’t fall apart just because you decide to take more time for yourself; in fact, that is really what balance is all about. It’s likely this Eclipse will have a few of those balls dropping that you can no longer keep in the air, so let them drop.

Let life arrange itself the way that its meant to. Instead of stressing about it, sit down and close your eyes; you’ve come this far, so trust the Universe to bring you the rest of the way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Down and down we go, further into this journey of love, life and truth, Scorpio.

More than any other zodiac sign, you’ve really been contemplating your own truth since the Super New Moon in November in your sign. Not just the truth of who you are or what you want, but the purpose or meaning of all of this, and what direction you want to move into.

You can be an obsessive, intense, fiercely passionate sign, but knowing where and who to channel those energies into make all the difference. But it’s also about realizing you can live in the depths and still step into the light. You can remain intense but also have health. Most of all, you can have the best of both worlds.

Stop thinking you have to choose and simply be, because life will always align with you. You just have to give it a chance to let it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is your Moon and Eclipse, Sagittarius, but are you ready to walk your talk?

Both the Sun and Moon together in your sign is all about alignment. This is where your actions align with your heart, where you creatr what you dream, and act on your hope.

Often, it’s your own divine power you try to escape from, blaming others at times. But in your heart, you've always known it’s you. This is the time all that ends, because even you tire of not giving yourself what you want and need.

There will likely be a lot of sudden movements, actions and "aha" moments with this Moon. Let it all come. Take it all in. And then smile, because you already know what you’re going to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you haven’t said goodbye to what no longer serves you, now is the time, Capricorn.

There is a changing of the guards this month and, unfortunately, you’re on the chopping block. If it’s felt like nothing is going right, look to where you’re trying to go and what you’re trying to build; if it’s not working, realize it’s not meant for you.

Life will never be the same again, and while that may sound melodramatic, it won’t. We're entering collectively into the Age of Aquarius with Jupiter and Saturn moving out of your sign in just a few days.

It can be hard to let go of control and what we hoped was meant for us, but it’s better to do it now. Align with your heart and remember that if it’s meant for you, it will never have claw marks in it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ve been patiently waiting for a few months now, Aquarius, and this Moon is about taking those first steps.

Those steps may come across as a nuclear bomb, depending on how much you needed to destroy your old life. You're always one to step into the newness, to figure out a new way of being, and this year was no different... except it’s not just about you, but about what you want to accomplish in life.

The picture has widened and it’s time to try to pace yourself. You have a long road of change and opportunity ahead of you, and while you may try to rush to destroy and rebuild all within a day, remember that longevity takes time; what we want to last forever can’t be rushed.

Take your time, remind yourself that a true opportunity won’t disappear from your life, and make sure you enjoy this next chapter.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve been quiet, Pisces, more so than normal, looking at the world through wide eyes, seeing beyond what many are able to.

It’s been a year of internal growth and change, realizing that maybe you weren’t as far ahead as it seemed, so you had to go back a bit. You had to make amends, course-correct, and realize what matters most.

With the majority of our 2020 Moons in fellow Water sign Cancer, this year hasn’t been about adventure outside in the great big world, but in the one you’re creating right where you are: at home.

You're two fish that seemingly swim in opposite directions, but that doesn’t mean you have to be at war with yourself. Even fish can have roots and wings, you just have to give yourself to ability to have both.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker.