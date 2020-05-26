60 Best Quotes About Change To Motivate & Inspire You When Life Is Hard

You can, and you will, get through these tough times.

Change can be scary. It doesn't matter if you're going through a small change or a big one — doing something totally different than you're used to is terrifying.

To put your mind at ease, it's helpful to look at quotes about change and strength. Because these famous sayings can give you the inspiration you need to get over even your hardest obstacles.

Embracing change might be exactly what you need, but taking those first few steps can seem almost impossible. Without the support of family and friends, as well as knowing and accepting that change might be a little foreign at first, we would be stuck in the same place forever.

Many people think that change is necessary simply because someone told them it was. In fact, change should always start from within; if you can't make yourself accept change and be willing to move forward, you will end up feeling like you made a big mistake.

Instead of listening to others, you must learn to make your own decisions in life.

Of course, it will be scary — most changes are — but that doesn't mean it won't lead to something amazing. Rather, finding the courage to be exactly who and where you want to be in life is admirable.

Accepting and dealing with changes, no matter how big they are, differs for everyone. Learning how to do what's right for you and only you will make change seem less scary. There's always time to change your life for the better.

These quotes about change and finding your strength will help you realize that life will happen no matter what.

But when you learn to embrace and welcome it, change can inspire you and motivate you to succeed in every single way.

1. "Any change, even a change for the better, is always accompanied by drawbacks and discomforts." —Arnold Bennett

2. "The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new." —Socrates

3. "All great changes are preceded by chaos." —Deepak Chopra

4. "Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same." —Unknown

5. "Don't make a change too complicated, just begin." —Unknown

6. "You send out an energetic field that affects the world around you, with that heart energy, you have the power to change your world." —Unknown

7. "Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change." —Jim Rohn

8. "Small changes eventually add up to huge results." —Unknown

9. "Action is the key to all success." —Pablo Picasso

10. "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do." —Walter Isaacson

11. "Life is about change. Sometimes it's painful. Sometimes it's beautiful. But most of the time, it's both." —Lana Lang

12. "Don't expect to see a change if you don't make one." —Unknown

13. "Worrying about something you can't change will forever be the biggest waste of your time." —Unknown

14. "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." ―Mahatma Gandhi

15. "Embrace uncertainty. Some of the most beautiful chapters in our lives won't have a title until much later." —Bob Goff

16. "Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself." —Leo Tolstoy

17. "The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking." —Albert Einstein

18. "Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby: awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess." ―Lemony Snicket

19. "We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are." —Max Depree

20. "Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don't resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like." ―Lao Tzu

21. "The snake which cannot cast its skin has to die. As well the minds which are prevented from changing their opinions; they cease to be mind." ―Friedrich Nietzsche

22. "We are not trapped or locked up in these bones. No, no. We are free to change. And love changes us. And if we can love one another, we can break open the sky." ―Walter Mosley

23. "You can't change what's going on around you until you start changing what's going on within you." —Zig Ziglar

24. "Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over, instead of craving control over what you don't." ―Steve Maraboli

25. "Stepping onto a brand-new path is difficult, but not more difficult than remaining in a situation, which is not nurturing to the whole woman." ―Maya Angelou

26. "Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself." ―Rumi

27. "If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you." —Fred DeVito

28. "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples." ―Mother Teresa

29. "And that is how change happens. One gesture. One person. One moment at a time." ―Libba Bray

30. "You're always you, and that don't change, and you're always changing, and there's nothing you can do about it." ―Neil Gaiman​

31. "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don't belong." —Mandy Hale

32. "Some changes look negative on the surface but you will soon realize that space is being created in your life for something new to emerge." ―Eckhart Tolle​

33. "How would your life be different if... You stopped making negative judgmental assumptions about people you encounter? Let today be the day... You look for the good in everyone you meet and respect their journey." ―Steve Maraboli

34. "Certain things, they should stay the way they are. You ought to be able to stick them in one of those big glass cases and just leave them alone." ―J.D. Salinger

35. "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." —Alan W. Watts

36. "One day spent with someone you love can change everything." ―Mitch Albom​

37. "Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change." ―Mary Shelley

38. "Change, like healing, takes time." ―Veronica Roth

39. "Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything." —George Bernard Shaw

40. "Forget yesterday — it has already forgotten you. Don't sweat tomorrow — you haven't even met. Instead, open your eyes and your heart to a truly precious gift — today." ―Steve Maraboli​

41. "When people are ready to, they change. They never do it before then, and sometimes they die before they get around to it. You can't make them change if they don't want to, just like when they do want to, you can't stop them." ―Andy Warhol

42. "You never change things by fighting the existing reality." —R. Buckminister Fuller

43. "I find the best way to love someone is not to change them, but instead, help them reveal the greatest version of themselves." ―Steve Maraboli​

44. "You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you." ―Kiera Cass

45. "I realized how truly hard it was, really, to see someone you love change right before your eyes. Not only is it scary, it throws your balance off as well." ―Sarah Dessen

46. "You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending." —C.S. Lewis

47. "I used to pray that God would feed the hungry, or do this or that, but now I pray that he will guide me to do whatever I'm supposed to do, what I can do. I used to pray for answers, but now I'm praying for strength. I used to believe that prayer changes things, but now I know that prayer changes us and we change things. —Mother Teresa

48. "Life will only change when you become more committed to your dreams than you are to your comfort zone." —Billy Cox

49. "She remembered who she was and the game changed." —Lelah Deliah

50. "Open-minded people don't care to be right, they care to understand. There's never a right or wrong answer. Everything is about understanding." —Unknown

51. "One day or day one. You decide." —Paulo Coelho

52. "It's okay to be scared. Being scared means you're about to do something really, really brave." —Mandy Hale

53. "You're always one decision away from a totally different life." —Mark Batterson

54. "When it feels scary to jump, that's exactly when you jump. Otherwise you end up staying in the same place your whole life. And that I can't do." —Abel Morales

55. "Remember that the reason you're doing this is to make your life better." —Unknown

56. "You are far too smart to be the only thing standing in your way." — Jennifer J. Freeman

57. "Old ways won't open new doors." —Unknown

58. "The best time for new beginnings is now." —Unknown

59. "And now I'll do what's best for me." —Unknown

60. "I deserve the world so I'm gonna give it to myself." —Unknown