How Your December 2020 Love Horoscope Will Affect Your Relationships All Month

To say this was a year to remember is an understatement. But as we near the end of 2020, December is the card the universe has kept up its sleeve all this time.

While we have seen an intensifying of energy as we neared the end of this chapter and began to look towards the next, most of us aren’t prepared for what the December 2020 monthly horoscope has in store for us.

We begin the month with our fourth Lunar Eclipse and end with our fourth Cancer Moon of the year; in between, we have once-in-a-lifetime conjunctions, a grand finale Solar Eclipse, and the invitation to cross the threshold into the Age of Aquarius.

This month will rattle the fears of many of us, but it’s also going realign things in such a way that we will forever be grateful to the year that changed everything, whether we thought we needed it or not.

December 2020 Monthly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re still feeling the heat from your home planet, Mars, moving through your sign until January 2021. Everything feels more intense, and you’re going through your own personal transformation.

As the month starts off with the Lunar Eclipse in Gemini, you might be painfully aware that where you are is not where you feel you’re meant to be. Rather than letting this bring you down, use it to fuel your dreams and ambition towards where you do want to be.

Much of December will be asking you if you know who you really are. Be prepared to answer as the month progresses, keeping in mind even you will be asked to venture out of your comfort zone with the Cancer Full Moon at the end of the month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an Earth sign, you’ve felt the undoing of the year more than most. This is thanks to some big moving planets like Saturn moving through Capricorn.

While you have a different mission in this life than Capricorn, you sometimes get too bogged down in what is in order to see what could be. The Lunar Eclipse in Gemini is all about infusing your life with inspiration, which you can also thank Neptune turning direct in Pisces for.

Just because things are okay, doesn’t mean you shouldn't still aim for amazing; just because it’s working, doesn’t mean it’s thriving.

Taurus, take the time to reflect on where it you are stuck, either by choice or circumstance, and then be ready around the middle of the month once Saturn and Jupiter leave Capricorn to change what you thought was forever.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is your time, Gemini, and don’t you forget it.

We begin December with a Lunar Eclipse in your sign, the final of four this year, and since you've been riding this Sagittarius/Gemini axis all year, you’re ready.

As expansive as your energy can be, the person who tends to hold you back the most is yourself. This year has been one to realize which ideals, expectations and even fears are calling the shots behind the scenes, pressing into the spaces where you want to dream.

In this moment, sit down and take a breath; you’ve already made your decision. You know what is right, what isn’t, what feels good, and what doesn’t; now is not the time to question yourself. Instead, rise up, say what needs to be said, and then be prepared for life to adjust accordingly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As much as the beginning of this month may be about Gemini, this year really has your vibe written all over it, Cancer.

It’s as if you’ve given everyone a dose of that focus on home and family — not necessarily that they asked for it, but because they needed it. But what about you, Cancer? Don’t forget to ask what you want from life.

You can be there taking care of everyone and enjoying that sense of togetherness, but you still exist. You are your own person and your worth is not wrapped up solely in keeping it together for everyone else.

This month will be more intense for you than most, so don’t forget to take that time to reflect on what this year has taught you. You’ve continually been asked to bring more authenticity into your life this year, and to reflect on what makes you happy. Where is your happy?

There will likely be a plot twist around the Full Moon in your sign at the end of the month. You can’t escape it, so just try to go with it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As a Fire sign, Leo, you will feel on top of the world and excited about what next year has in store, thanks to Sagittarius Season, a fellow Fire sign.

But don’t forget that we can’t fast-forward to only the parts we want to focus on. We also have to deal with what is in front of us or even within us.

For a sign that is ruled by the Sun and heart, you surprisingly seem to run from the truth more often than not. Or, should we say the unpretty, messy self-work? As much as you love creating beauty, on the outside of your life this year has asked you to create that same appeal on the inside.

As you end this year, it’s about looking within at all the pieces you try to place on others as their burden, and instead own it. Own your healing, your darkness, your work, and realize that true beauty is the ability to not run from what makes you human.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you're the Earth goddess, the one often so concerned about healing and taking care of others that you seldom have time for yourself. Hopefully, that is something that has changed this year. Or, at least, is in the process of changing.

This year has given you a reminder that you're just as deserving as anyone else of your time, love and attention. Sometimes, you forget that you have the ability to care for yourself in the same way that you do for others. You can heal yourself more profoundly than anyone else. You know exactly the spaces to pour light into and this is your superpower.

As December dawns, this is the month when that payoff of work becomes clear. This is when you begin to see the meaning behind how we treat ourselves determines the standard to which everyone else treats us.

There will be changes because of this factor, but by now you know that those who are meant to be in your life won’t just show up; they will treat you how you deserve.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your month will start off with a moment of decision in which it feels like years have gone into this fruition. Thank the Lunar Eclipse in Gemini for this energy that will help you realize the moment you’re waiting for us actually here.

This is sometimes something that you miss. You tend to be so wrapped up in the details and preparing for this moment that you miss when it finally arrives, because it looks different than you expected. Nothing in life will ever look exactly like you have imagined, but that’s because you can’t always imagine how good it can get.

Even though you try to remain balanced, that means talking yourself out of believing the best. But with the end of this year, you have to believe just that.

Let this Lunar Eclipse help you decide to follow your optimism and bliss. Believe the best is possible, and trust that it's exactly what you will receive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You know that a truth has recently taken root in your heart that you can’t seem to shake, Scorpio.

Sure, you don’t mind going deep and you’re no stranger to darkness, but every once in a while, you discover an inconvenient truth about yourself. This is what makes you stumble, challenges the status quo, and starts growing the roots of change.

Your sign held the last Super New Moon of the year just a few weeks ago, and a seed was planted about aligning your life with who you are. No matter how hard you try, you can’t resist what is meant for you, but lately you’ve been asking yourself why you would want to.

This might be the end of an era in which you deprive yourself of what you want and need — not because anything big may have changed outside of you, but because you’ve changed inside. Allow yourself to let in the light, because change is supposed to make our lives better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is the beginning of the end, Sagittarius. Or, is it the beginning of that new chapter you’ve been dreaming of? The truth is, it’s both.

Sometimes, it’s hard to tell, but regardless of the uncertainty, nothing can deter you now. We’re seeing the same axis of the Gemini/Sagittarius eclipses that we saw back in May and June of this year, except now, you’re seeing everything with fresh eyes and a clear heart.

You realize that you were the one holding yourself back and are the only one to blame for life not being up to your standards. When you forgive yourself is when you make space for the magic to come in.

The Lunar Eclipse in Gemini began the final point of evolution for you, and at the time of your Solar Eclipse on December 14th, expect to soar.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As the month starts, be gentle with yourself, Capricorn. The month ahead could feel a little rougher for you than most, thanks to the end of an era in your sign once Saturn and Jupiter enter into Aquarius.

You’ve been asked to learn a lot of lessons — not just in the past year, but in the past three. To say it wasn’t easy would be an understatement, but now you’re here and there are no more excuses; there are only reasons that fuel your personal "why" for the choices you make.

Nothing that is worthwhile will ever just be given, and while working for what we want is always important, knowing what to work on is even more essential. This is a final push to let go of those things, situations, people and beliefs that hold you back, or don’t align with the truth you’ve grown into the past few years.

As this month begins, you know that change is on the horizon, and it’s going to ask for no less than everything from you. Be ready to create space for what you want and what resonates in your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you're on top of the world and aren’t afraid to show it. Not only are we beginning the month with a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in a fellow Air sign, but Jupiter and Saturn move into your sign and then form a rare conjunction there.

You're always on the edge of newness and adventure, but now you know that it’s only a matter of time. You’ve worked towards this moment for years, and it’s not just about you, but about how all these lessons will benefit the collective.

The world will be watching you mid-month. You set the tone for the path forward, which means you also need to be aligned with it. The only thing you’ve been working through this year is learning you don’t have to choose between changing the world and having a home to return to.

Sometimes you forget how far you’ve come, but take the first few weeks of this month to remind yourself that the only life that is limited is the one in which we limit our own possibilities. Choose limitless each and every time, and watch how the stars align in your favor.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With no big transits in Water signs, it might seem like a fairly uneventful month for you. But don’t be fooled by appearances, Pisces.

As you’ve learned, things aren’t always what they seem. The Lunar Eclipse in Gemini will likely represent the beginning of a brand-new chapter for you; the only thing you have to do is allow it. Show up for it and give it all you have.

Sometimes as a fish you're all in until it actually comes time to go all in. But what you’ve learned in the last year, not only about appearances and trust, is that you hold the freedom to design your life as you see fit.

Being all in doesn’t mean leaving behind you or your dreams; it means making space for what comes next, and being opening to receive the happiness, the love and abundance you’ve been dreaming of.

December will test your adaptability and receiving energy to accept everything that you want and need. All of this is tied deeply to your own sense of worth, and while it’s never someone else’s job to make you feel a certain way, you’ve also received all the confirmation to know that the steps you’re taking now lead to forever.

Keep going, if even just one step at a time.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.