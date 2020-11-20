Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 21, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 21, 2020.

Everything changes. The season is beginning to head toward winter and astrologically, we are all headed toward a new season of growth.

The Sun leaves Scorpio and will enter the zodiac sign of Sagittarius this Saturday at 3:23 p.m. EST.

Scorpio season taught us the lessons of "I possess" but now we entertain a new mindset, "I see".

It's time to stop looking inwardly and start to focus outwardly.

The next 30 days we will be in Sagittarius season. Sagittarius season brings attention to learning and adventure for all zodiac signs.

Key words during this solar transit is personal philosophy, culture and higher thought. This is where you ought to put most of your focus.

Love? That will be impacted by Sagittarius season, too, but Venus does not let us get away with being overly extroverted, however.

She guards the inner ember that begain during Scorpio season with her own exit from sociable Libra into Scorpio.

Mercury is still in Scorpio as well, so we are still going to discover secrets, deep wounds, and lessons that will give us a reason to want to let go of the past and heal.

The changes that arrive tomorrow make Saturday a good time for organizing, thinking, contemplating and staying indoors while you catch your bearings.

Looking ahead toward Sunday, the Moon will leave Aquarius to enter a Quarter Moon phase. We are in a crisis moment.

For all zodiac signs be cautious about how you react to the changes at bay. Remember, transitions are temporary, but change is forever.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 21 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, and TV personality Nikki Bella, 36.

You have a big personality and love to live on the edge.

Your sense of humor is contagious and people are naturally attracted to your wit and charm.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your friendship sector.

It's a good day to spend doing social activities. Call up your friends just to check on them.

See how people you haven't talked to in a while are doing.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophies.

This is a good time to focus on education.

If you plan to go back to school or want to learn a new skill, the time is ideal to pursue your interests.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your career and work sector.

Focus on getting some of your work done so that you can enjoy the weekend.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources.

It's a good time to look at where there is an overlap of opportunity.

If you have skills you can barter and trade, ask to do an exchange.

If you need to apply for a loan or are anticipating money coming in from an outside source, it may happen in the next few weeks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your higher learning and personal philosophy sector.

This is a great time to analyze your thinking and to work on your thought life.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of commitments.

If you've been hoping to meet someone new or to form a business partnership, these areas are ideal to focus on during this solar transit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your shared resources sector.

If you have something owed to you or are in need, ask for it during the day. You may find that luck works in your favor.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties.

For the next few weeks focus on habit formation and improvement.

This is a great time to change an area of your life for the better, even if it feels hard to focus.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your commitment sector.

This is a good time to evaluate where you stand.

You'll know today if someone or something is going to work or if you should just throw in the towel and start over again somewhere else.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of romance and creativity.

It's a great time to channel any energy you feel toward tasks involving art, music, and writing.

Have an idea? See how to bring it to life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your daily duties sector.

It's a great time to work on what you have pending and get it done.

Try not to procrastinate and waste precious time.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of authority figures, home and the family.

This is a great time to get things in order for the holidays or to try and fortify strong bonds with your family.

If you have been wanting to expand your own family, this month may be the time to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your creativity sector.

Work on creative projects. If you have a DIY that you intend to get to, clear the schedule so you can focus on the task at hand.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of communication and short-term travel.

It's a great time to start thinking about where you want to spend your next vacation and start making plans.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your home and family sector.

Try to complete any pending responsibilities that you need to do where people are depending on you so that your schedule is more open later on.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of money and personal possessions.

It's a good time to take stock of what you have and what you need to buy for your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your communication sector.

It's a good time to have tough talks and to get on the same page. Send your emails. Answer text messages that you forgot to reply to.

Be sure to call back what you said you would but didn't have time before the end of the weekend.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of identity.

If you have to update a passport, get a new driver's license or want to update your professional or social photos, now is the time to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your money sector.

It's a good time to take stock of what you have and make a mental note of new financial goals.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of the past, and hidden things.

Look for lost items if you think that they are in the home, as you may find them.

It's also a good time to get your medical physicals, dental work, and other evaluations are done that you have put off until now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your identity sector.

It's a great time to put some priorities in order, including what you need for yourself to feel rested and grounded by the end of the weekend.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships and social networks.

It's a good time to socialize and to reach out to people you've been wanting to make a connection with.

Ask for an introduction if you need one from a business associate or friend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends one more day in Aquarius, your karma sector.

A past problem can come up and you may need to resolve it swiftly.

The Sun enters Sagittarius, your solar house of career and social status.

It's a great time to double down your efforts at work to try and gain the attention of a supervisor or decision-makers for a promotion.

If you've been job hunting, don't lose heart. This can be the month that you find the perfect job.

Be sure to remain proactive when it comes to interviews and sending out job applications.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.