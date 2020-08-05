Their chemistry is off the charts!

Taurus is so attracted to Virgo. In fact, if you are a Taurus, you probably noticed that you are always attracted to Virgos. But what exactly makes you so attracted to this zodiac sign?

Why are Taurus so attracted to Virgos?

Both Taurus and Virgo are Earth zodiac signs, and this is one of the reasons why Taurus is so attracted to Virgo.

Taurus finds Virgo's dependability alluring. In fact, both Taurus and Virgo are both very reliable in any situation.

Earth signs, like Virgo, don’t take risks, and this appeals to Taurus zodiac signs.

Taurus is attracted to people, like Virgo, who take their time looking into something so they are sure it’s worthwhile.

Since Taurus represents strength, prosperity, growth, and stability in life, they are looking for a partner to complement their personality.

This is why Virgo is so attractive to Taurus zodiac signs. When Taurus pursues a relationship with Virgo, there's a balance between sensible and sensual.

Here are the reasons why Taurus is so attracted to Virgos, per astrology:

Taurus finds Virgo so attractive because they bring out the best in each other.

Virgo can also help Taurus to lower any cautionary walls around their heart.

Taurus enjoys the organizational skills of Virgo.

Virgo's structure is why this zodiac sign is so attractive. Virgo is a great organizer, so they easily view things without distractions, including a relationship with Taurus.

Taurus also enjoys the Virgo’s sense of structure and safety.

Change is not a Taureans strong suit, and knowing that they have something strong and unbreakable with a Virgo partner makes them fall more in love.

They love the Virgo’s clever humor and responsibility, and these traits are what Taurus finds so attractive. Virgo's great skills rub off on them and get them to think about how to approach things with that same vigor.

Taurus is so attracted to Virgo because of their synergy.

Both Virgo and Taurus look at the bigger picture and planning things ahead of time so they feel in control. Virgos are inspired by all types of beauty and thrive to make their life picture perfect.

When the two are in a relationship, both are very reliable, honest, straightforward, and have a good sense of purpose.

Each person inspires the other and makes sure they are comforted.

They share similar values and goals and will understand the other without questioning their thought process.

Respect comes with their love and both don’t give a sign they will stop giving it to the other.

Loyalty is the utmost important factor in their relationship.

Virgo is loyal, and this attracts Taurus.

Once Taurus is committed to the relationship, they are very committed to their Virgo partner. Taurus will be enthusiastic about their love and loyalty.

Overall, Taurus is so attracted to Virgo because they feel comfortable with this zodiac sign. They have a hard time letting just anyone in and giving their heart out easily. They are known to be “picky” with their partners, only because they want to make sure they found the right person.

Taurus is on the same page as far as commitment and stability. Patience is key between the two but they understand their emotions will come to the surface soon, and once it does they know it’s pure and true.

In relationships, Virgos like being honest and believe in the term “what’s mine is ours”. Physical contact, including many kisses and little reminders of how much they are loved, keeps them very happy.

Because of their generosity and responsibility, Virgos are the ideal partner for Taurus.

It’s not a surprise these people will be naturally drawn to each other, and once together, will be the most reliable and honest couple that others wish they are.

Taurus is so attracted to Virgo because of their intelligence.

Virgo is ruled by Mercury, and Mercury rules thinking. Communication is key, and once that stops they shut down. Respect is always on the table for them and if they see any change in that, they walk away.

A Virgo is smart, sophisticated, and very kind to the point you don’t think you will ever find someone nicer. They like to get their job done without complaining and are always there to lend a hand.

Intelligence is their core and they love going through life learning new things, such as trying new things, reading books, and overall learning about the world. As for recreational time, they prefer hanging out with their close friends and relax for the night over a big party.

A Taurus is someone who is smart, ambitious, and trustworthy, so they want someone like Virgo to be open and share from the heart. They value honesty over everything else and strive for drama-free relationships.

Taurus finds Virgo's stubbornness attractive.

Although they can be stubborn sometimes, they try to get out of that headspace to see the other person’s point of view, and only change their mind when they have a change of heart.

Virgo is a worker, and Taurus finds it attractive.

Taurus are very persistent and hardworking and will get something done no matter what.

Their friends will only have good things to say about them and know they won’t try and look for drama when it is unnecessary.

In a relationship, they like having in-depth conversations about the world and its mysteries. They like hanging out with their partner no matter if it’s just running errands or relaxing on the couch watching movies all day.

They hate any sort of change and want their partner to commit to the relationship. They also hate those who take them for granted, and if that ever happens, they make sure the other won’t hear from them for a long time.

Isabell Tenorio is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love and relationship topics.