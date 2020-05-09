Leos were born to be celebrities.

If you’re a Leo and you're struggling with self-confidence or self-worth, look no further than inside of yourself, you are so fortunate to be a fire sign.

When you are being who you are meant to be, and walking in alignment with who you are according to astrology, your life will begin to transform.

It’s important to embrace the characteristics of your zodiac sign, so you can be the best version of yourself.

Why are Leo zodiac signs so famous?

Leos are a fire sign. If you know anything about fire, you know it’s intensity demands attention regardless of what you are doing.

The intense passionate nature of fire signs is what makes Leo stand out from the crowd.

They have a fiery passion for life and love, with an equally fiery personality.

Fire signs are the type of people who can keep your attention and leave you asking for more when things are all said and down.

Things aren’t always hot to the touch with a fire sign, like the Leo.

They can easily switch from passion to compassion. Don’t be fooled into thinking they’re completely self-centered or arrogant.

They do command attention, but they know when it’s time to put others first.

Outside of their love of attention, Leos are actually caring and quite selfless people.

They are willing to give their loved ones the shirt off their back if they need it. Leos always step up to the plate when someone needs them.

In astrology, the Leo symbol is the lion. Lions are the kings of the jungle, so they represent power and strength.

Those are qualities all famous people possess to an extent. This is why Leos are good at being famous.

Just like a lion, Leos dominate in whatever realm of fame a Leo chooses to be a part of.

Here's why Leo zodiac signs are so famous, per astrology:

1. Leo zodiac signs are confident.

Confidence is an unofficial requirement of fame.

Sharing your life with others requires you to have thick skin because everything you do will be scrutinized and viewed under a microscope.

It takes a confident person to live a life of fame. Being famous isn’t always easy.

Just like you have supporters, you’ll also have haters.

That’s why you need confidence in order to be good at being famous. Leos have their own sense of self.

They know who they are and that’s what allows them to drown out the negativity of the naysayers.

Actress, Jennifer Lawrence is a Leo who is unapologetically herself. She feels no need to act perfect or put on a facade because she is confident in her own skin.

2. A Leos are so famous because their drive to be the center is unrelenting.

Being famous is no easy task. Sometimes fame only lasts fifteen seconds, so keeping your relevance is a whole different ball game.

Celebrities are constantly reinventing themselves and finding a way to stay relevant so they don’t get forgotten.

It takes drive and determination to get to the top and stay there. You have to have a keen eye for trends, so you can catch them before they become trends.

Leos aren’t strangers to hard work. If they want something they’ll work hard to get it.

This is what makes Leos great at being famous, they can use their determination for fame as a way to motivate themselves to stay relevant.

They are determined to find new ways to make the topic of conversation about them.

Think about Kylie Jenner, this famous Leo beauty mogul is almost always in tabloids about something whether it's her business or personal life.

3. Leo are so charismatic

This makes them a natural leader.

There is a level of prestige that comes with leadership that awards you, followers. With followers come fame.

What makes a leader so popular and famous is their charisma.

Charisma is that thing that makes you want to sit there and listen to someone talk for hours and hours.

It’s that charm factor that many celebrities, politicians, and even activists have.

Former US President Barack Obama is a very charismatic Leo.

He uses his charm to his advantage by not only making headlines about politics but his personality.

Leo’s charismatic personality makes being famous very easy for them because they are able to captivate the audience with minimal effort.

This effortlessness makes them seem even more authentic which helps them appeal to larger amounts of people.

4. Leos are so friendly.

If Leo is in a room, they are a social butterfly, and you will notice it.

They aren’t necessarily always the loudest in a room but their presence is hard to miss.

Leo’s are very conversational and social beings. As you can imagine the more you socialize, the more well known you’ll be.

Their love for social interaction is what makes them good at being famous.

Being a celebrity or public figure is about more than just doing your work. It’s about promoting what you do.

One of the best ways to promote what you do is by telling others about yourself and projects to others.

A Leo who is a perfect example of a social butterfly is Jennifer Lopez.

She is so outgoing and welcoming, that it would be hard to believe she wasn't famous.

Tamara Sanon is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.