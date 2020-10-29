Daily Tarot Card Reading & Numerology, October 30, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading and numerology is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting on October 30, 2020.

Friday, the Sun is in the sign of Scorpio, and the Moon enters Taurus.

On Friday, think of who you'd like to help and then make an effort to follow through.

Life Path Number 9 is the numerology of the day bringing out the Humanitarian in us all.

Great things to do on Friday can involve donating blankets to a homeless shelter or dropping off used towels at pet rescues.

People feel good when they help one another, and if you're in tune with the upcoming Full Moon in Taurus, you may have done some serious housecleaning this week.

It can be heartwarming to know that your discards can be put to good use.

Famous 9s include Mahatma Gandhi and Robin Williams; both imperfect people who used their unique giftings for the higher good.

Even in the tarot, the number 9 symbolizes hardships among people used in wise ways.

The Hermit is a number 9 in the Major Arcana, and it's meaning tells us to withdraw, get in touch with our wisdom then

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aries, when you sense there is trouble ahead you may become reactive.

But, this is only for a time. Once you've gathered your feelings and understand the entire situation it will be easier for you to pull back.

You will be able to respond from a place of logic instead of emotions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you're starting to see that you will get way more honey with sweetness than with your stubborn side.

When you approach with a determination to not budge until you get your way people may not want to work with you.

So this change in you will help you to be successful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you don't have to be emotionally guided or gifted.

Sometimes common sense is enough to handle a tough situation.

You don't have to know all of the answers. Your job right now is to tap into your intuition and get to know yourself better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When you want to become more financially stable, don't say that money is unimportant.

You may be speaking into the universe that you don't really want to have in your life.

Start thinking about money as a tool that you use similar to anything that you find useful when you need it.

It's good to be there when the time is right. View it as good for you to have even if you don't think that you need a lot.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups

Leo, right now, things feel unstable and there's a lot going on.

You might be thinking that you will never see your life return to a sense of stability but life has ups and downs, highs, and lows.

You are going through one of those periods where the energy is fluctuating and you'll need to make adjustments. But soon, things will be even keel again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you define what you need to feel happy. You may not know exactly what you want right now.

When you've gone through a major life change your interests can change.

You may have to rediscover by process of elimination.

You try new things and then you have a chance to decide if it's for you based on how you feel. You may discover that what you used to dislike you love and vice versa.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 2 of Wands, reversed

Libra, do things feel out of whack for you right now?

As much as you prefer your life to fall right into order, you may need to learn how to gradually adjust to changes.

You may not like all the crazy dynamics, but there's a lesson behind this trying time that will be worth the while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 9 of Swords

Scorpio, people may be disagreeable today. You may struggle to get everyone on the same page or just check out and focus on your own thing until they settle things on their own.

It's so easy to get sucked into the family drama, but how will wasting your time benefit you?

Sometimes you need to just stay in your lane and avoid becoming part of the dynamics.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Sagittarius, it's a wonderful time for prayer. The universe is opening the doors of communication for you and to you.

Your guardian angels or those who have gone beyond are watching over your and your concerns today.

Petition for what you need and watch their support come to you in mysterious ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A fresh idea can cause something amazing to happen. You may see things from a different point of view and it can help you to see what approach to take now.

This is a great time for you to apply for jobs or to start a new endeavor. You have the spark of innovation so don't let it go out without using its power.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, when you see something isn't working as efficiently as it did before, don't just complain.

Try to figure out how to improve the situation so that you can make things grow again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Pisces, only you can decide when you've had enough grief and are ready to do something magical with your life.

While you may have obstacles standing in your way, you have the power within to decide how and when you will choose to respond.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.