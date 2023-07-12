50 Famous Celebrities Born Under The Taurus Zodiac Sign

If Taurus is your zodiac sign, you’re all-too-familiar with the quintessential Taurus traits — and stubbornness is one of them. In fact, to be famous, you have to be stubborn, and people born with the Bull as their sun sign know that.

Taurus have a certain tenacity when times are tough. And, since celebrities are in the public eye, these famous Taurus celebrities stick out glaringly.

If you don’t keep up with astrology enough to be nearly psychic, your trademark Taurus curiosity might have you wondering which celebrities share the common personality traits associated with this sign.

It’s no coincidence that you feel yourself particularly interested in or connected to certain celebrities, because if you share a zodiac sign, you have a starry connection to each other from birth.

Below is a list of famous Taurus celebrities, including actors, actresses, musicians, comedians, and athletes. You may know them from your favorite movies or songs, or maybe not. Either way, you’re among some serious greatness in being born under the Taurus zodiac sign alongside some of the greats.

50 Famous Taurus Celebrities

1. George Clooney

Birthday: May 6, 1961

While you’ve likely seen George Clooney’s charismatic characters in movies such as O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and Ocean’s Eleven, he’s also appeared in ER, Argo, and The Descendants.

2. Adele

Birthday: May 5, 1988

While Adele is known for her pristine winged eyeliner, you can hear her raspy yet gorgeous voice on tracks like “Rolling In The Deep,” “Hello,” and “Skyfall,” in addition to “Someone Like You” and “Set Fire to the Rain.”

3. Lizzo

Birthday: April 27, 1988

The "Truth Hurts" rapper, singer, songwriter, flutist, and actress, who's real name Is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, can be heard in the animated film UglyDolls, won the Primetime Emmy Award for her Amazon Prime Video reality television series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, was named Time Magazine's "Entertainer of the Year" in 2019, and has won four Grammy Awards, a Billboard Music Award, a BET Award, and two Soul Train Music Awards.

4. Audrey Hepburn

Birthday: May 4, 1929

Audrey Hepburn is a beautiful, classic and timeless woman who you probably recognize from Breakfast At Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday. Not only was this fashionable actress talented, but she was also famously philanthropic.

5. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Birthday: May 2, 1972

“The Rock” began his career as a professional wrestler, but later moved on to star in movies. He’s acted in The Fast and the Furious series, the 2017 remake of Jumanji, and Moana.

6. Uma Thurman

Birthday: April 29, 1970

Uma Thurman is most recognizable for her roles in Pulp Fiction, the Kill Bill movies, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Producers. She also made her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman.

7. Jack Nicholson

Birthday: April 22, 1937

One of the most well-known and renowned actors, Nicholson starred in movies like The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, A Few Good Men, The Departed, As Good As It Gets, and Anger Management, to name a few.

8. Megan Fox

Birthday: May 16, 1986

Fox’s fame initially took flight after her role as the sought-after beauty in Transformers, and it hasn’t stopped there. Since then, she’s gone on to star in roles in Jennifer’s Body, New Girl, and Hope & Faith, and recently made headlines for revealing her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

9. David Beckham

Birthday: May 2, 1975

English footballer and swoon-worthy underwear model David Beckham is another physically attractive Taurus! He retired in 2013 after playing soccer (football in the UK) for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and the England national team.

10. Channing Tatum

Birthday: April 26, 1980

Tatum has nailed roles in comedies like Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, and romance movies like Dear John and The Vow. Plus, his abs are great to look at.

11. Gigi Hadid

Birthday: April 23, 1995

Model Gigi Hadid is now a mom to her daughter with Zayn Malik! But she’s also modeled for Versace, Balmain, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria’s Secret, and many other high-end fashion labels.

12. Wes Anderson

Birthday: May 1, 1969

If you or any of your friends enjoy visually-pleasing and artistic films, you’re familiar with the unique style of director, screenwriter and producer Wes Anderson. Most recently, he directed Isle of Dogs, but also wrote The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

13. Travis Scott

Birthday: April 30, 1991

Aside from being Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Scott moved to L.A. at a young age and was eventually contacted by rapper T.I.’s representative. He’s had hits like “Sicko Mode” and “Antidote.”

14. Billy Joel

Birthday: May 9, 1949

Dubbed the “Piano Man,” Joel has sold over 150 million albums worldwide. His hits include “Only the Good Die Young,” “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and “Uptown Girl.”

15. Carol Burnett

Birthday: April 26, 1933

If you’ve never heard of this funny lady, you’ve been living under a rock. Burnett is well known for her own show, The Carol Burnett Show, and her appearances in The Four Seasons, Annie, and Friendly Fire.

16. Stevie Wonder

Birthday: May 13, 1950

Often called a musical genius, Wonder has made hits like “Superstition,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” and “My Cherie Amour.” He’s one of the best-selling music artists of all-time, selling over 100 million records worldwide.

17. Kelly Clarkson

Birthday: April 24, 1982

Clarkson had her breakthrough on American Idol, and since then has gone on to bust out tunes like “Since U Been Gone,” “Because of You,” and “Stronger.” She's currently a coach on The Voice.

18. Jerry Seinfeld

Birthday: April 29, 1954

Not only is Jerry Seinfeld one of the world’s highest paid comedians, he was a staple in 90s homes. Though he’s most known for his stand-up and role on Seinfeld, he’s also starred in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Bee Movie.

19. Henry Cavill

Birthday: May 5, 1983

This British actor has portrayed Superman and appeared in The Witcher. He also had roles on The Tudors and in Night Hunter.

20. Janet Jackson

Birthday: May 16, 1966

Jackson is the youngest of 10 children, and brother to the late Michael Jackson. But she’s made a career on her own, churning out hits like "Nasty", "Rhythm Nation," "Together Again," and "All for You."

21. Jessica Alba

Birthday: April 28, 1981

Most of us remember Jessica Alba from Dark Angel, but her breakthrough came with the movie, Honey. She then went on to star in films like Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, and Sin City.

22. Gal Gadot

Birthday: April 30, 1985

Gadot was crowned Miss Israel in 2004, but got her big break as Wonder Woman in the self-titled film. She also starred in Fast & Furious and Justice League.

23. Christina Hendricks

Birthday: May 3, 1975

Though she currently stars in the comedy show Good Girls, Hendricks has appeared in Toy Story 4, Mad Men, Lost River, and Drive.

24. Tony Hawk

Birthday: May 12, 1968

Perhaps one of the biggest pioneers of vert skateboarding, Hawk has made appearances in movies and video games. His Tony Hawk Foundation helps build skate parks in underprivileged areas.

25. Rami Malek

Birthday: May 12, 1981

Though he may not be a household name, Malek gave a widely applauded performance in Bohemian Rhapsody. Before portraying Freddie Mercury, Malek starred on Mr. Robot.

26. Aidy Bryant

Birthday: May 7, 1987

Bryant is mostly known for being a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but stars, writes and is a producer for Shrill, and has a voice role in Danger & Eggs.

27. Jamie Dornan

Birthday: May 1, 1982

Also known as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, Dornan has also had roles in Marie Antoinette, Once Upon a Time, and also modeled for Hugo Boss, Dior Homme, and Calvin Klein.

28. Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday: May 14, 1984

One of the richest men in the world, everyone who has Facebook knows who Zuckerberg is. His net worth is currently about $88.2 billion, and was depicted by Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network.

29. Ellie Kemper

Birthday: May 2, 1980

This funny lady has appeared in multiple television shows and movies, including The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bridesmaids, and 21 Jump Street.

30. Miranda Kerr

Birthday: April 20, 1983

This gorgeous Aussie is a Victoria’s Secret Angel (the first one from Australia!), and has her own organic skincare products. She was also married to actor Orlando Bloom.

31. Cher

Birthday: May 20, 1946

Dubbed the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher has been giving us the gift of music since the 1960s, when she and Sonny Bono were Sonny & Cher. Since their song "I Got You Babe," Cher has made songs like “Dark Lady,” “I Found Someone,” “Believe,” and, of course, “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

32. Al Pacino

Birthday: April 25, 1940

Pacino’s career has spanned over five decades. His notable roles include The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Glengarry Glen Ross, and, most recently, The Irishman.

33. John Cena

Birthday: April 23, 1977

While John Cena is a WWE wrestler, he’s also known for his work with charities. He currently holds the record for the most wishes granted for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

34. Rosario Dawson

Birthday: May 9, 1979

This actress made her film debut in Kids, and later went on to star in Josie and the Pussycats, Men in Black II, Sin City, Rent, and Clerks II, and had voice voles in animated movies and shows, including The Lego Batman Movie.

35. Will Arnett

Birthday: May 4, 1970

Well known for his roles in Arrested Development and 30 Rock, Arnett has also lent his voice to Batman in the Lego Movie franchise, BoJack Horseman, Ratatouille, and Despicable Me.

36. Kenan Thompson

Birthday: May 10, 1978

Nineties kids grew up with Thompson, seeing him in shows like All That! and Kenan & Kel. He’s appeared on Saturday Night Live since 2003, making him the longest-tenured cast member.

37. Lily Allen

Birthday: May 2, 1985

The English musician gained mainstream notice with her single “Smile,” and went on to make hit songs like “The Fear,” “Not Fair,” “Trigger Bang,” and “What You Waiting For." She also recently released her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly and surprised everyone when she got married in Las Vegas.

38. Penélope Cruz

Birthday: April 28, 1974

This Spanish model and actress has been acting since she was 16 years old. You definitely recognize her from films like Vanilla Sky, Blow, The Girl of Your Dreams, Gothika, and Sahara.

39. Kirsten Dunst

Birthday: April 30, 1982

While many remember a very young Dunst from the movies Interview with the Vampire, and Jumanji, she’s since gone on to star in winning movies, like: Bring It On, Crazy/Beautiful, The Virgin Suicides, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Marie Antoinette, and Melancholia.

40. Amber Tamblyn

Birthday: May 14, 1983

Not only is she the daughter of actor and dancer Russ Tamblyn, but Amber Tamblyn has made a name for herself. She’s most known for her roles in Joan of Arcadia, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies, but has appeared in The Ring, House, and Two and a Half Men.

41. Danny Trejo

Birthday: May 16, 1944

While you may not know his name, you’ve certainly seen Danny Trejo many times before. He’s acted in Heat, Con Air, Grindhouse, Sons of Anarchy, Breaking Bad, and appears in multiple music videos for the band Slayer.

42. Jet Li

Birthday: April 26, 1963

Martial artist and actor Jet Li has starred in Hero, Fist of Legend, Lethal Weapon 4, Kiss of the Dragon, and Romeo Must Die. He’s also a master of multiple styles of Wushu, or Chinese kung fu.

43. Sam Smith

Birthday: May 19, 1992

You know them for their sultry, heartbreaking songs, like “I’m Not the Only One,” “Promises,” "How Do You Sleep?" and “Dancing with a Stranger.” They are also the winner of four Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award.

44. John Oliver

Birthday: April 22, 1977

Before becoming the host of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the comedian and writer began as a stand-up comic. He then went on to work on The Daily Show, and has done voiceover work for The Smurfs, The Lion King remake, and Rick & Morty.

45. Pierce Brosnan

Birthday: May 16, 1953

Getting his breakthrough on the show Remington Steele, Brosnan went on to star in some of our favorite movies: Mrs. Doubtfire, four James Bond films (GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day), and Mamma Mia!.

46. Barbra Streisand

Birthday: April 24, 1942

With more than 150 million albums sold worldwide, everyone knows who Barbra Streisand is. Her biggest hits include “Woman in Love,” “Memory,” “People,” and “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” She’s also acted in Yentl, A Star Is Born, and Hello, Dolly!.

47. Renée Zellweger

Birthday: April 25, 1969

Zellweger was a household name in the 90s, starring in films like Jerry Maguire, Me, Myself and Irene, Bridget Jones's Diary, Chicago, White Oleander, and, most recently, Judy.

48. Jessica Lange

Birthday: April 20, 1949

While you probably recognize Jessica Lange from the American Horror Story series, she’s also starred in King Kong, Tootsie, Frances, Blue Sky, Cape Fear, Grey Gardens, and Feud.

49. Cate Blanchett

Birthday: May 14, 1969

The Australian actress has appeared in Elizabeth, The Aviator, Blue Jasmine, Notes on a Scandal, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok, and Ocean’s 8.

50. Tina Fey

Birthday: May 18, 1970

Fey is most known for her work on Saturday Night Live, and creating 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She's also acted in Mean Girls, Date Night, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and Sisters.

