How To Regain Trust With A Pisces Zodiac Sign

It's not easy but I'll tell you how to get back what you lost, again.

When trust is broken, it's hard to regain it back again. Some zodiac signs forgive easily, but many horoscope signs do not forget.

I'm not gonna lie to you, but I'm gonna help you the best I can with this situation when it comes to working through betrayal and a Pisces zodiac sign.

How do you regain trust after it's been broken with a Pisces?

I'm a Pisces zodiac sign, and I know we're not all 100% the same, but when you break our trust getting it back is like swimming in shark-infested waters.

It really all comes down to if we're going to decide to trust you again, and it's hard.

It's almost kind of like a shock for us, or really any individual, when they put all their trust into a person and then it's broken.

We can't believe you did what you did and we're stuck wondering what we did to make you hurt us.

Now I don't know what you did, did you lie about an ex-girlfriend? Did you cheat? Did you forget to tell her you ate the last protein bar?

I have no idea. But I'm gonna break down what you can do to get your Pisces boyfriend or girlfriend to trust you again.

I will say this, the best chance you have of us trusting you again is if we love you already. I have an article on that as well:

PS: If what you did, really isn't that bad and we either love you or care deeply for you, then chances are we've already contemplated forgiving you, so just follow these steps and you'll be alright

Here's how to regain trust from a Pisces zodiac sign, per astrology.

To get a Pisces zodiac sign to trust you again, say you're sorry.

It's the easiest thing to do, but it's the right thing to do. Sometimes all you really need to do is apologize.

I don't care if you think you're right and expect us to trust you again and see your side, but we want an apology.

A good one too, not some dry "I'm sorry". We need an, "I'm sorry for hurting you and I care for you deeply, please forgive me".

We need to know that you care, you may even need to reassure us that you still care. We want that fairytale romance, so give us that.

Make us feel like without us in your life, your life wouldn't be complete.

Trust can be rebuilt with a Pisces zodiac sign if you heed any ultimatum.

This isn't my favorite thing to do, but sometimes it needs to be done. If you did something let's say it was a form of cheating.

You were texting another girl and flirting, or you did something unspeakable you're gonna need to give something up to show us you mean it when you say you won't cheat again.

Listen, you should never cheat on your partner, and if you are there's obviously a bigger issue and whether it's personal or something lacking in your relationship you need to get to the bottom of it first.

So tell them you'll get rid of Snapchat, or you won't go out to the club anymore without them, something you know they hate that you do if they mean that much to you, you'll be able to give it up.

But if they really care about you, and they trust you again, this ultimatum will only last for like a month or so.

You won't have to feel so restricted anymore. This doesn't apply if there asking you to stop getting girls' numbers at the club, then cut it out already.

When working on trust in a relationship with a Pisces, don't give too much space.

I feel everyone's first reaction after a breakup is to give them space. Don't do that.

We wanna tell you to never call us again but really wanna know if you still care, so maybe not call 100 times a day but send a message asking if we're okay and for us to reach out when we're ready.

If we don't respond maybe wait a day and try again. If too much time passes I always say go for it, so maybe try calling or even coming by the house.

But send a message asking if it's ok for you to come in or them to come outside, don't start banging on their door, we don't like confrontation.

If you wait too long to reach out, chances are we moved on.

Admit how you feel to a Pisces zodiac sign, especially after trust has been compromised.

Were a very understanding zodiac sign I'd like to believe. So explain to us why you did what you did and be honest cause we can see through your lies. Do not cover up one lie with another one.

It's time you came clean and stopped stepping on your toes. Make us listen to you when we do this, let us know how important it is to you that we hear what you have to say.

Trust me this could end up being the only thing you have to do on this list.

Realize, that once trust is broken with a Pisces zodiac sign, there's no going back.

For argument sake, let's say you've actually tried everything on this list and you feel there's no other option.

Make it clear to your partner, that you're not gonna wait forever, here's a script, "I don't know what else you want me to do, I've said sorry, I've called you multiple times.

I told you I wasn't gonna go out to the bars anymore unless you're with me, you're important to me.

I don't wanna have a life that you're not in, but I can't wait forever, and the least you can do is tell me if you want to be with me too".

If this seems dramatic to you, then why are you even trying to be with your partner?

If you've done everything above and they're still telling you, you're done, you need to make that last step, and out of respect, they should respond.

Send it in a text message, or a dm, if they blocked you on everything trying giving it to a mutual friend.

I don't know how badly you want your partner back, but if you really do, I always say go for it.

Because at the end of the day, if they wanna be with you too, they'll think about it, especially after they feel like their going to lose you as well.

Remember this could work with any girl after a breakup, with guys it's a little different.

They definitely would want some space. But girls never offer too much. I hope these steps helped!

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.