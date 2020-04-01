The Ultimate Cancer Compatibility Guide — And If Your Zodiac Sign Is A Match For This Intuitive Crab

Your guide to Cancer's heart.

Knowing your zodiac compatibility is an honest lifesaver when entering the world of dating. You discover what exactly it is that you need and want from a relationship, and who will give that to you.

Not everyone is meant to understand the Cancer zodiac sign, and that's okay. People will refer to Cancer as "hermits" who are overly emotional and overly sensitive to everything. Others view them as clingy and unnecessarily annoying.

They are devout friends and lovers who will make the perfect soulmate to someone one day. And understanding Cancer compatibility is the first step.

To forever win the heart of a Cancer, you must show them how patient you are, and how much you really are down for them. They will do anything for you and they will ask the same of you.

When they are sad, they want you to lift them up, and when they are happy, they want you to be able to share all of their joy with them. To love and to be loved is what they desire.

For Cancer, the zodiac signs they are most compatible with are Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces, and even another Cancer.

It's the sensual side of the Taurus, and the proud and deep admiration that the Virgo upholds that draws Cancer in immediately to both signs, whereas Scorpio and Pisces must cross a few obstacles and come to some understandings about Cancer to fully be able to have the greatest possible relationship.

And what better match for Cancer than itself? There is an understanding between a Cancer and itself that no other sign can truly comprehend.

On the other hand, Aries and Libra stray very far from the personality and lifestyle of Cancer, making them very incompatible.

Like all relationships, there are aspects that require more work and tolerance in order for Aries and Cancer to work. Aries is often very blunt in nature, saying exactly what is on their mind, even if it can hurt the sensitive Cancer.

As for Libra, their desire for a more mental connection differs greatly from Cancer's desire for an emotional connection.

What does Cancer need most in a relationship?

More than anything, Cancers need someone who is going to help them live their best life.

They crave honesty, security and patience. They aren't an initial open book, and many stay away from them because they find them strange.

But all Cancer really wants and needs is someone who isn't going to give up on them; someone who will try to get to know them and accept them. Because although they may come off as quiet and reserved at first meet, they have a lot to offer.

Cancer has fire in her eyes and grace in her heart. If there is one thing that nearly everyone will feel when encountering Cancer, it is her passion and love for anything and everything she does.

She will love and care for you in a way that no one else can. She is a natural-born protector, and although shy in nature, she is absolutely fierce when it comes to the people and things that she loves.

And no matter who hurt her or what has happened in her life, she will always remain resilient.

Where and where is the best place for a Cancer personality to find love?

The best place for Cancer to find love is at places that make them feel at ease and at home.

Mentioning to family and friends that you are interested in getting into a relationship can help a lot, because then they will look for someone they feel is perfect for you. Finding someone who already is in your everyday school, work, or life routine works as well, because you have been able to spend some time observing their character.

Let's just hope that they are ones to make the first move, because that is what Cancer desires most.

You want someone who will break the ice and open you up. You understand not everyone you encounter will be like that, so until then, you keep to yourself.

For Cancers, once you become more sure of yourself and increase your confidence, you can start looking for love. People think it's easy to walk all over you because of your quiet nature, which isn't true at all. The good thing is that when you do get into relationships, they are long-lasting because you went in for the right reasons.

What makes Cancer so irresistible?

You have been able to spend a lot of your time with yourself, making your sense of self incredible.

You are already naturally beautiful, but your passion for all things loving and your drive to always find the good is what makes you absolutely irresistible.

You are not an open book, and hold a sexy mystery in your golden eyes. People don't even realize how much they want you until you're with someone else.

How can you make your Cancer partner happy?

All Cancer truly wants is to feel that they are loved and cared for. It's hard for Cancer to open up, and they will only do so once they're sure you won't hurt them. Try your best not to hurt her. You must understand all her fears and anxiety, but don't ever treat her like she is weak because she is stronger than you think. Also, let her take care of you as well — she just wants to remind you how much she loves you.

How do you make Cancer fall in love?

To make Cancer fall in love, you must show her how much you care.

Support her dreams and aspirations, and show her how much family means to you. Never take Cancer for granted, and always show her that you are listening, and that you actually see a future with her.

She is a forgiving person who understands when someone slips up — but don't ever do her dirty.

Lani Akingbade is a PR and journalism professional with a need for a good story. Follow her on Twitter.