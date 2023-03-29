5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Pisces-Aries 'Cusp Of Rebirth'

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs. Though you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more toward the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the cusp of Pisces and Aries will be between 26 degrees of Pisces and 3 degrees of Aries. Pisces season starts around February 18th and lasts through March 20th, which is when Aries season begins. Those with birthdays falling on the cusp are born between March 16th and March 22nd.

Pisces-Aries cusp traits

When someone is born under this cusp, you could expect them to be imaginative, romantic, caring, ambitious, selfless, and competitive. Pisces is a nurturing sign and they are usually very compassionate healers. Aries is the baby of the zodiac and those with the Mars influence in their chart will also be known for their warm nature and unstoppable ambition.

1. Imaginative

Pisces is one of the more imaginative signs in the zodiac. They are co-ruled by Neptune and Jupiter. The native born under this cusp will usually have a very wild imagination. They could be inclined to be creative types, always bursting with ideas.

However, it may become challenging for the native to get these ideas to become a reality since their imagination is constantly shifting and evolving, especially when a Pisces Mercury is involved. However, with the cardinal energy in the works, the native could be motivated to complete a project they have desired to make a reality. All they need is to be motivated through competition to push them to win.

2. Competitive

Aries is ruled by Mars and the fiery planet enjoys winning. There is a thrill in knowing that they can be the best and others will have to look at them from a new perspective and respect them. When Aries does not have a challenger, they can be extremely lazy. However, when a new competitor appears, they enjoy the thrill of victory. The ram gets into action to be in the first place and they will be relentless with their goals. They will do what it takes to get to the top.

3. Romantic

Being born on the cusp of love and war can be challenging, however, it just shows that the native will be keen on victories when it comes to love. Depending on whether their Venus is in Aries or Pisces, the native will have different views on the concept of romance. A Pisces Venus will lose themselves through their partners, even though this Venus is in its exaltation. However, Venus in Aries is focused on living in the moment and experiencing the thrill.

Regardless of the Venus sign, the native will still be romantic and show compassion and understanding to their partners.

4. Tacticians

The Mars energy will make the natives extremely confident and strong-willed, even though they have Pisces in the mix. The combination of Mars and Jupiter can make someone that is passionate and will be emotional. However, instead of being impulsive, they will be able to pick apart their emotions through Jupiter’s influence. After the crying session, they will plan to make their best to rise from any situation.

The natives born under this cusp may be viewed as weak by others, but they are warriors within. They wear their armor but will face opponents with grace and patience.

5. Selfless

Those born under this cusp will be very much inclined to protect and care for others more than they do for themselves. In relationships, they can make excellent partners (assuming their partner can also mirror their energy) because they are compassionate and understanding. They also care a lot about their family and friends.

They want others to be happy and will even sacrifice their happiness so that others can be content. The evolved Pisces/Aries born under this cusp knows how to protect their boundaries and express their love unconditionally without compromising their identity.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.