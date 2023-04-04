5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Aquarius-Pisces 'Cusp Of Sensitivity'

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs. Though you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more toward the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the cusp of Aquarius and Pisces, or the Cusp of Sensitivity, will be between 26 degrees of Aquarius and 3 degrees of Pisces. Aquarius season starts around January 20th and lasts through February 18th, which is when Pisces season begins.

Aquarius-Pisces cusp dates

Those with birthdays falling on the cusp are born between February 14th and February 20th.

This is the cusp of artistry, love, and rebellion. Aquarius is co-ruled by Saturn and Uranus while dreamy Pisces is co-ruled by Jupiter and Neptune. The mix of planets empowers the native to be fearless with their self-expression. They are also inspired by the magic that is created through their imagination. They develop trust with their intuition, so kickstarting things for them comes easier, especially when they have a strong Mars and Saturnian influence.

Aquarius-Pisces cusp traits

1. Ambitious

Being born under this cusp shows someone driven to succeed. Aquarius is an innovator and fearless. They are confident enough in their abilities, so they are usually not limited by anything. When they feel that they cannot reach their goal, they work towards it and this is the Saturnian influence of the sign. They understand how mastery is essential to their success. Even if it takes them a decade, they know they can get where they want to because they are patient and not as impulsive.

2. Intelligent

Aquarius enjoys learning and absorbing as much information as they can. Air sign influences in the chart show someone curious about the world around them.

Patience and determination are synonymous with this cusp, especially when learning and developing mastery in topics they care for. They dream big; when they get to where they want in their career, they will do what it takes to become the best and most knowledgeable. Their intelligence allows them to push the limit and work harder for their goals. With this balance, the native can get inspiration from Jupiter but gains discipline and mastery through Saturn.

3. Imaginative

Channeling their creative side comes easily for the native born under this cusp. Pisces' energy is imaginative and otherworldly. They can easily excel in the music and film industry and any other artistic fields. Jupiter and Neptune give them the clarity and comfort to see their dreams as inspiration. People could be captivated by the projects they create since Uranus is also thrown into the creative mix, giving them otherworldly inspiration. It is a planet that breaks the rules and remolds them.

4. Magnetic

They can captivate people through their unique qualities. Those born under this cusp can be blessed with a great social circle and a good group of friends. They know how to help others and sometimes may even put the needs of friends or family before their own.

Nevertheless, the native is a good person that will be selfless and filled with ideas that attract other like-minded individuals. They could establish a safety net through the connections they make. Their people make them feel inspired, motivated, and blessed, especially when they can understand and exert their boundaries.

5. Compassionate

Due to their magnetism, they will attract many people who fall in love with their personality, especially if they have Mars or Venus in Pisces. They can make long-lasting platonic connections because of their transparency. They also learn to love themselves more through the friends that they meet. Everyone will be enamored with their unique personality and traits, which allows the native to feel proud of themselves.

Being born under this cusp shows someone that falls in love with the world and the people around them. When they learn to love themselves deeply, they will be able to share love and compassion with others. These are the people that teach others how to love themselves and show them the hidden beauty of the world around them.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.