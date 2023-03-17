4 Unique Traits Of Those On The Taurus-Gemini 'Cusp Of Energy'

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs. Though you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more toward the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on Taurus-Gemini cusp, or the 'Cusp of Energy,' will be between 26 degrees of Taurus and 3 degrees of Gemini. Taurus season starts around April 20th and lasts through May 20th, which is when Gemini season begins.

Those on the Taurus-Gemini cusp are born between May 16th and May 23rd. Having a birthday fall under this cusp shows someone determined, with a strong commanding presence, and extremely passionate. They are witty, bookworms and explorers.

Having the energies from Mercury and Venus allows the native to blend the most alluring qualities of both signs. They can be charismatic and entertaining while also showing that they are powerful and in control. The natives will have a strong sense of self and as they mature, they will know how to share their gifts with others.

Taurus-Gemini cusp traits

1. Studious

Mercury and Venus collide, making this person not only creative but enamored with the quest of pursuing more knowledge. It is common to see someone who is born under this cusp have an interest in learning. If they do find something that they are interested in, they will do what they can to develop a sense of mastery of the topic. They will seek subjects that pique their curiosity and may even feel comfortable teaching others what they know. Learning provides them with a gateway to transforming.

2. Fierce

Although Taurus may be ruled by Venus, the person born under this cusp has a warrior spirit. Taurus is the sister of Scorpio, ruled by Mars and Pluto in modern astrology. Taurus can channel the ferocity of Scorpio when pushed.

Because Taurus-Gemini cusp natives are ruled by Venus, they know how to go at their own pace without being rushed. They know that slow and steady can get them far, even if others might think they aren’t doing much. Action for the Taurus native is reserved for important circumstances. They enjoy observing and watching cautiously. They will act when they know they have the right timing, even though others may be stunned by their approach.

3. Passionate

Having Venus in the picture shows someone who knows how to be captivated with life and share their love with others unconditionally. Born under this cusp will allow the native not to cower away from the prospect of love; instead, they will be very open to the concept.

Mercury sees love as a method for the native to learn more about themselves. Mercury enjoys this notion since it can connect with others, even if their love may be fleeting. However, when the native knows it’s true and worthy, they will do everything to preserve the gift.

4. Adventurous

The native born on this cusp is not afraid to explore because Mercury pushes their need to learn along with Venus. The natives will be fascinated with finding the most beautiful and inspiring items because they aim to learn more about the world around them through history and the people they meet. The natives will be energized with a need to further their knowledge and progress. They are not limited by anything and want to push their boundaries. Self-discovery and learning about their worth will also be a method of exploration and understanding.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.