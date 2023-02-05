5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Libra Scorpio Cusp

If you're on a “cusp” in astrology it means you were born between two pivotal points involving two neighboring signs.

Though you are either a Libra or Scorpio Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more in the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the cusp of Libra and Scorpio, known as the Cusp of Drama, will be between 26 degrees of Libra and 3 degrees of Scorpio. Libra season usually starts around September 22nd and ends around October 23rd, which is when Scorpio Season usually begins.

Libra-Scorpio cusp dates

Those on the Libra-Scorpio cusp are born between October 19th and October 25th.

The people born under this powerful cusp can be quite intimidating because they have the balanced nature of Venus mixed in with Mars. While they can be diplomatic like Libra, they can also display the traits of Scorpio which is the Mars-ruled warrior.

Libra-Scorpio cusp traits

1. Ambitious

The natives born under this cusp are determined and very stubborn when it comes to getting what they want.

Libra is a cardinal sign and although they can be diplomatic, when they are pushed, they can channel some of that dominant cardinal trait. Scorpios are not ones to be challenged since they are ruled by Mars.

Natives with this placement know how to balance the outward diplomat with the soldier within. They will secure positions of great power, especially when they have many planets in Scorpio. They rarely back down from a challenge and will enjoy winning.

2. Eloquent

Libras are quite charming when they want to get their point across. What makes them more captivating is that they are patient and will know how to measure their words with the right amount of honey. The Venus-ruled sign can usually mediate any argument with great patience, so those born under the cusp will have a natural gift with their words.

When they need more forcefulness to their tone, the Scorpio’s tactical qualities will allow them to destroy any argument thrown their way.

3. Romantic

Romance is essential to those born under this cusp. They are passionate and want to be with someone that reciprocates this.

There needs to be a good reason why they will want to fall in love since they look for the long term. A flaky partner is not for them because the native wants more. Venus rules Libra, a sign that can be infamous for its co-dependent nature, but because the Scorpion’s energy is in the mix, the native will know how to play the field and patiently wait for the one who is aligned with their relationship ideology.

4. Powerful

Both of these signs have a power that is expressed and channeled differently.

Scorpios will want to dominate and have a sense of control over everything. As a cardinal sign, Libra wants things measured and predictable for them. They do not like surprises and a way to keep their control is by maintaining order. After all, this sign is represented by the scales.

The native with this placement will be willing to make compromises as long as the order is preserved, but when challenged, they will plan to regain control.

5. Social

Libras are known to be social butterflies; they can make anyone fall in love with their carefree and very kind-hearted personalities. It is easy for the natives with this placement to make many friends and to be quite popular, even if they are reserved, shy, or do not like the spotlight. There is a magnetism that makes people get closer to them.

The Scorpio is a great and loyal friend who is very reliable. Those born under this cusp are appreciated and respected. Their friends will maintain good solid friendships with them as long as there's mutual respect, understanding, and love.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.