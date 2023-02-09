5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Gemini Cancer Cusp

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs.

Though you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more in the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer, known as the 'Cusp of Magic,' will be between 26 degrees of Gemini and 3 degrees of Cancer. Gemini season starts around May 21st through June 20th, which is when Cancer Season begins.

Gemini-Cancer cusp dates

Those on the Gemini-Cancer cusp are born between June 16th and June 22nd.

Those born under this cusp are people that can struggle to find their voice in the world. However, once they tap into their inner confidence, they can truly be unstoppable.

Gemini-Cancer cusp traits

1. Confident

Born under the cusp of these dynamic signs will allow the native become more confident in who they are with time.

Geminis are risk-takers and they are not ones to back down from any challenge. Meanwhile, Cancer can be more reserved and patient in comparison. Nevertheless, the Gemini energy will serve as a confidence booster for the crab to get out of its shell.

These people can be quite pioneering, and inspirational and will always leave an impression on others.

2. Communicative

Establishing connections comes easily for people born under this cusp. They know how to get people to open up to them since they have the influence of the Moon and the social butterfly tendencies of Mercury. Striking up conversations with anyone is a gift for these people.

If their Mercury sign is in Gemini, it also is easy for them to be much more accessible to others. Those with Mercury in Cancer can make people trust them more. Their caring nature will be appreciated by everyone that they meet.

3. Curious

Having any Mercurial influence in the natal chart will prompt the natives to research and learn throughout their lives. They are focused on understanding the way that the world around them works.

However, instead of purely focusing on facts and historical topics, the natives with the Moon influencing their chart will be very aware of the dynamics that their emotions will have on others. They enjoy understanding and developing their emotional intelligence and awareness as they get older.

4. Emotionally intelligent

The Moon is connected and deeply rooted to our emotions, so it makes sense that those born under this cusp will be very aware of not only their emotions but the emotions of others.

While someone with Gemini dominance might take a more logical approach when it comes to dealing with their emotions, these people born under the Gemini and Cancer cusp will have a deeper appreciation and will be more open to discussing and feeling their emotions thoroughly.

With time, they will rarely run away from what they feel, instead, they may see it as a way to ground themselves and feel more connected to the world around them.

5. Determined

Having cardinal energy from the Moon-ruled Cancer will allow the native to go forward with what they want. Mercury will give them the vision needed for their goals and dreams to become a reality.

While it could be challenging for a Gemini-dominant person to bring a practical approach to goal setting, those born under this cusp simply know and have the tools to get them anywhere they desire. They are ambitious, determined, and prepared to make their dreams a reality.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.