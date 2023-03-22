5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Scorpio-Sagittarius 'Cusp Of Revolution'

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs. Though you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more toward the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp will be between 26 degrees of Scorpio and 3 degrees of Sagittarius. Scorpio season starts around October 23rd and lasts through November 21st, which is when Sagittarius season begins.

Those with birthdays falling on the Scorpio-Sagittarius 'cusp of revolution' are born between November 19th and November 23rd.

The native born under this powerful cusp is industrious, passionate, vindictive, rebellious, studious, and romantic. These are people that have a strong sense of self. They are not ones to be deterred when they have a vision in mind. Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius allows them to think and dream beyond this world. There are no limits for them, just focus.

Scorpio-Sagittarius cusp traits

1. Persevering

These people are very focused and driven to succeed. Mars and Jupiter want to work hard and be the best, especially if they are in a field that they are inspired by. Those born under this cusp have the intensity that Mars gifts them early on. No obstacle gets in their way because they have the drive and the optimism from the benefic.

Success is usually within their reach if they can plan and focus. Scorpio is a master tactician, always plotting, preparing, and making countless moves before their opponent. Jupiter enjoys the process and can go slow and steady if they desire to achieve a dream.

2. Passionate

Mars is the traditional ruler of Scorpio and, in modern astrology, Scorpio is ruled by both Mars and Pluto. The native is fierce and vibrant. When they have a goal in mind, they can’t be stopped. Scorpio is fierce and focused, and their willingness to succeed may rival that of a Capricorn.

The intensity that they have translates not only to their work environment but their romantic lives as well. When in love, they will give their all to their partners, which is why they expect the same loyalty. Romance is imperative for these people because they desire a passionate bond with their partner. Jupiter wants a solid foundation to grow on. A partner that shares their dreams and philosophy will keep them interested and loyal.

3. Vindictive

Because Mars is co-ruling this cusp, the native wants loyal people in their lives. Romance and friendships are meant to help them grow and be long-term. Those born under this cusp are not fond of surface-level connections because they expect loyalty from people they care about. They want honesty, compassion, and dedication from their partner. They do not do well with lies or manipulation. When their trust is broken, the native can be vindictive and hold a grudge. They do not forgive easily and they will never forget, even if they treat you with diplomacy afterward, understand that things will not be how they once were.

4. Trendsetting

Those born under this cusp are trendsetters, leaders, and rebels. They are not afraid to express themselves since Jupiter likes to stand out and make fashion choices that others will shy away from. The native born under this cusp is aware of their influence and will seamlessly have others notice them, even when their style would be considered strange. Jupiter is not afraid to explore and will not be concerned with what others think. They know that they can be trendsetters one day while having people critique their fashion negatively the next.

Others emulate them because they are confident. They may be popular because they stand out so much. Either way, they do what they want and don’t care what anyone thinks.

5. Studious

Jupiter enjoys learning and is on a mission to continue to explore and acquire more knowledge throughout their life. Making friendships that help them to continue this process is essential. Their learning is driven by the people they meet because they want to understand their history.

The native with Jupiter placements will be inspired to visit new places and travel to different countries just so they can meet and continue connecting with new people. They know that life is an ongoing learning journey and feel fulfilled when they can pick up a book or remain in the know regarding the world around them.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.