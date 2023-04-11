5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Sagittarius-Capricorn 'Cusp Of Prophecy'

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs. While you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more toward the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp, called the 'Cusp of Prophecy,' will be between 26 degrees of Sagittarius and 3 degrees of Capricorn. Sagittarius season starts around November 22nd and lasts through December 21st, which is when Capricorn season begins.

Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp dates

Those with birthdays falling on the Sagittarius-Capricorn cusp are born between December 18th and December 24th.

With this cusp, we get to meet a native with imagination, passion, determination, authority, and heart. The native that is born under this cusp represents great power and dominance. They are driven by their intellectual pursuits and can be social butterflies. These people know that through their connections, hard work, and wit, they can excel at anything.

1. Imaginative

The native born under this cusp knows how essential their dreams can be for their future. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, which brings optimistic and determined energy. Saturn allows them to be practical and make a game plan that helps them make their vision a reality. These are the people that will prepare and will go at a slow and steady pace. Although the fire element is here, they will not be foolhardy and rush through. Instead, they know when to make their moves for a greater reward. The Sagittarius and Capricorn influence makes them excellent tacticians.

2. Ambitious

To become successful in the field they are in, they understand the value that comes with networking and making influential connections. They love their job and will excel, especially if they work at a job they are passionate about. Although they could have relatively small friend circles, they can have a greater online presence through social media. They could also be popular at their jobs. These people focus on success and reaching the top of the food chain. They know the value of building fruitful connections that can help them get to where they want in the future.

3. Romantic

When Jupiter is in the mix, you can expect the natives to be charming and hopeless romantics. They know how to impress others with their wit and brilliance. They seek a partner that can match their intellectual energy and will be a cheerleader for them. A partner they can learn from and be inspired by is someone they can easily fall deeper in love with. The more unique and mysterious their partner is, the more interest they will have in them. These people enjoy the thrill of love and the excitement that comes with it.

4. Authoritative

The native works for a purpose and will be determined to succeed. Those born under this cusp will need to dominate and maintain control. They do not like to compete for power at work or within their relationships. Their business and romantic partners must know how to keep the peace and let them take control. The native wants everyone to see what they are capable of and how their hard work has allowed them to reach the summit.

5. Entertaining

Even though they may be viewed as workaholics and may not make any time for entertainment, the native born under this cusp enjoys being the comedian in their friendship circle. They like to see their close friends and family laugh and have fun around them. In public, they could be seen as cold, reserved, and focused on success, but when they are in the comfort of their home, they will have another personality. Home allows them to decompress and release the tension they carry from work. They enjoy being the life of the party.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.