5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Virgo-Libra Cusp

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs.

Though you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more towards the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the Virgo-Libra cusp, or the Cusp of Beauty, will be between 26 degrees of Virgo and 3 degrees of Libra. Virgo season starts around August 23rd and lasts through September 22nd, which is when Libra season begins.

Virgo-Libra cusp dates

Those with birthdays falling on the Virgo-Libra cusp are born between September 18th and September 25th.

Being born under this cusp can make the native sophisticated, intelligent, radiant, determined, and an excellent mediator. Those born under this dynamic cusp will excel in social circles because they know how to gain other people’s trust through their charisma and magnetism.

Virgo-Libra cusp traits

1. Sophisticated

The native born under this cusp knows how to channel a very sophisticated sense of style.

Libra is ruled by Venus, the sign of beauty and love. Venus enjoys creating works of art and the native born under this cusp will not be afraid to show their creative talent. Venus’s influence will help them steal the spotlight effortlessly. They radiate sophistication and are glamorous. Venus will give the natives poise, patience, and enough charm to make others envious of them.

2. Intelligent

Being born under the influence of Mercury and Venus gifts the native with wittiness and intelligence. Mercury makes the native curious to continuously learn and grow.

Libra is an air sign and those born with this element are also fueled by communication and socializing with others.

Libras and Virgos enjoy expanding their knowledge and education, so the native born under this cusp usually enjoys absorbing as much information as possible.

3. Perfectionistic

Almost everyone knows about how detail-oriented Virgos can be. Those born under this cusp will have perfectionistic tendencies.

Venus-ruled Libra appreciated when things are balanced since it gives them a sense of order and control.

Both signs are very focused on preparation and planning ahead. The native born under this cusp will know the value of doing things right the first time since they do not tolerate errors. They will also be focused on mastery because it gives them a sense of control.

4. Determined

Cardinal sign Libra is very determined and can even channel the ambitious side of their sister sign, Aries.

Virgo and Libra are hardworking signs that are not easily deterred when they have a goal in sight. Although they may push things back due to their perfectionist qualities, they are still passionate about winning and succeeding even if they will not vocalize this.

Being born under this cusp makes the natives determined to excel in everything they do. When you think they may be down for the fight, they are just patiently preparing for their next moves.

5. Diplomatic

Libra enjoys having balance and peace. They will do their best to de-escalate a situation especially when they are in the middle of it.

Libra is a natural diplomat and Virgo is a tactician. Those born under this cusp know how to use their words to get people to listen to them and help them rationalize any situation.

However, while Libra's words might be filled with honey, Virgo might be more unrestrained in their delivery.

