5 Unique Traits Of Those On The Capricorn-Aquarius 'Cusp Of Mystery'

The “cusp” in astrology means being born between two pivotal points that involve two neighboring signs. Though you can only have one Sun sign, you may find that you're more influenced by the traits of the neighboring sign than others who fall more toward the middle of each sign.

For example, someone born on the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp, or the 'cusp of mystery,' will be between 26 degrees of Capricorn and 3 degrees of Aquarius. Capricorn season starts around December 22nd through January 19th, which is when Aquarius season begins.

Those on the Capricorn-Aquarius cusp are born between January 16th and January 22nd.

A knowledgeable networker with a burst of creative drive, ambition, and power, those born on this cusp know all about developing structure in their lives. They can appear to be calm and collected, but they are well aware of the world around them and how things work. There is a charm and magnetism with those born under this cusp that can leave a lot of people in awe, especially when they get to know them since they are always filled with surprises.

Capricorn-Aquarius cusp traits

1. Witty and creative

Having Uranus co-rule this cusp brings out an electric side to the native. They will be known for how quick-witted and intelligent they are. Part of their charm is how they can be the comical ones in the group, always ready to make others laugh. No one knows what to expect from them and the same applies to their creative side, especially when they have some Pisces placements in the mix, allowing them to show others just how their imaginations work and how they are not afraid to show off their talent.

2. Ambitious

Ruled by Saturn, it is hard to find someone born under this cusp that is not motivated to find success, especially when they go through their first Saturn Return around the ages of 28-31. Saturn teaches them how to develop a routine and tackle more responsibilities. Even when it seems tough when they are younger, they will learn how to get better at managing tasks when they are older. Saturn gifts them with confidence and patience so that they can enjoy the fruits of their labor as they get older.

3. Stubborn and commanding

Having elements of the fixed sign Aquarius makes this native one not to be messed with, especially when you are blocking them from their dreams or their path to success. They can be stubborn and can hold a grudge that may even rival that of a Scorpio or Taurus. The native born under this cusp knows how to network and push others to see their way, even if it can take time. However, it will be hard for them to have a flexible perspective on something they have set their minds on.

4. Flirtatious

The native knows how to make people fall for their charm and it will be easy for them to draw in a lot of romantic partnerships, once they are comfortable with their self-expression. These people may be blessed with a solid social circle of friends that will be there for them when needed. Because they are such reliable and trusted people, it is also easy for them to end up dating friends. They prefer to know someone on the friendship level before committing to a romantic relationship. But when they do fall in love, you can expect it to be for the long term.

5. Compassionate

These people want to make changes or be in positions of power where they can help create the change they desire to better society. Their networking skills allow them to make solid friends and connections, so, understandably, they will also be passionate about helping those in need. They can be very compassionate, sympathetic, and caring. They have the vision to create good things that can help others and with the support of other like-minded friends, these are people who can become the catalyst that inspires a profound change.

