3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Month In May 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs will have terrific financial success during the month of May 2025. The I Ching of success for the month of May is Feng/Abundance Hexagram #55. This coin symbolizes fullness of abundance, which means money comes from a good resource, and we find plenty of it. May will be an exceptionally bountiful month for everyone. The universe's abundance is here and shall flow into the lives of those open to it. Just be prepared for some sudden luck and quick opportunities because this abundance and success do not wait to happen. It strikes when the timing is ripe.

If you already know what to focus on and are working on a particular goal, you are ahead of the game and will benefit the most. If you're unsure, start the month with an intention-setting exercise and keep this intention in your mind for the entire month. Intention setting is more important than a random to-do list; be strategic and make a financial plan you can follow and use to thrive.

Use a money diary to stay on track and note what's happening so you can tell how you should act. Intuitive nudges shall burst forth and lead you to success. Let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success in May 2025.

1. Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, the month of May will be a great time for you from a financial perspective. But you are cautioned not to go too big and wild with the windfall that comes your way. If you plan right, you can knock down a few important milestones to your biggest goals.

This windfall will be pure luck because of a favorable astrological window. So, set your sights on what matters to you, as this energy can give those areas a bit of shine and sparkle. Your efforts to connect with people and expand your social circle will be the reason behind this financial success.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, this month, try to be more open-minded about rejections. Even if one person turns you down, someone else will not. Even if one opportunity is not right for you, something else will be just what you want. Don't let fears or ego hold you back.

Your power color this month is steel gray. So a power suit in that color is just what you should have in your closet this May.

2. Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, prepare for the most extraordinary month this May! You will have much to celebrate, especially if you are a parent and have been systematically saving for your family and children. Financial success will help you to tick off something on your vacation bucket list.

Try to be more social this month. That will attract more wealth to you, too, and bring you information that may suddenly click into place some time later. Higher education is also highlighted as something to consider, as that will allow your success to double.

If you have felt blocked financially, you may have an evil eye on you from those who don't wish you to succeed. They may intrinsically despise that you have a powerful zodiac animal sign. Working with a shaman can help you ward off this energy so you can continue to rise and thrive for years.

Your power color this month is blue. Blue dragon motifs will also bring you success.

3. Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, the month of May will be extremely prosperous for you in the area of finances. Your harvest is coming in, but try to stay grounded and be methodical about how you wish to utilize your windfall.

There's an intricate nature to this financial success. It's interconnected to more than one area of your life and people. This success will help you build a solid legacy and do something that brings you respect within your community.

If you have felt blocked financially, it could be because those around you did not understand your vision, so they actively tried to block you. The path ahead is solitary because of the nature of your zodiac sign's life path. You will realize that you don't need the support that others require to succeed.

Your power color this month is blue.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.