Major Success Arrives For 4 Zodiac Signs Before Taurus Season Ends On May 20

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and value, Taurus season is a positive time of contentedness and success. Major success arrives for four zodiac signs under this grounded, optimistic energy, according to astrologer Amy Demure, who noted that these astrological signs will experience a "massive glow-up" in their lives before Taurus season ends.

1. Taurus

Whether you're a Taurus moon, sun, or rising, it doesn't matter: all Taurus placements will attract major success before Taurus season ends. It's your zodiac season, after all, and according to Demure, "You're stepping into your power in a way that's grounded, magnetic, and undeniable."

From coworkers to possible partners, everyone will feel attracted to your magnetic and charming persona. As a result, Taurus, you will spend less time chasing and more time attracting as your money, love life, and beauty improve.

Use this time when people are more likely to acquiesce to what you want to reflect on what makes you happy, astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer suggested, so you can "get the right mental balance between working and having fun," as the routines you start now will stick.

2. Leo

Major Leo placements are also experiencing success before Taurus season ends on May 20. According to Demure, "The spotlight is back on your career. This is where things start to move."

In the past, you might've felt stagnation in your career as possible promotions or job opportunities fell flat. However, Mars is back in your zodiac sign adding fuel to your fire. This is the time when people will finally notice your hard work as your voice and presence are magnified. No longer will you feel silenced and as if your opinion or thoughts don't matter. Instead, through gaining confidence and refusing to beg, this sign will attract the long-awaited success they've been looking for.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, major success arrives in your love life before Taurus season ends on May 20. According to Demure, "You're not chasing love — it's showing up at your door."

In the past, it might've felt impossible to find someone who matches your intense and devoted energy. Potential relationships turned into failed situationships as Scorpios have experienced ghosting or disrespect. Luckily, "Relationships become more harmonious and in-depth, more real," before Taurus season ends, Demure said, "And the old dynamic where you gave too much? That version of you doesn't exist anymore."

4. Aquarius

Life has been entirely too chaotic lately for you lately, Aquarius. Drama and emotional wounds have been taking your life by storm. Luckily, all of this is about to change for the better.

"The storm in your mind, the heaviness in your chest — it's starting to clear," Demure explained.

You're taking the grounded energy of Taurus season and choosing peace over chaos, which is a step in the right direction toward a more successful life. With Venus in Aries in your third house of communication, Remmer explained that you feel on top of your game and able to effortlessly explain yourself and persuade others. And with Pluto turning retrograde in your sign on May 4, Remmer added, you have a unique chance to "consider where your inner power is coming from."

